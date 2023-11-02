Alan Wake 2: Patch beseitigt Audio-Probleme und über 200 Bugs

Remedy hat einen neuen Patch zu Alan Wake 2 veröffentlicht und beseitigt damit die nervigen Audio-Probleme und mehr.

Alan Wake 2 hat ein neues Update spendiert bekommen. Patch 1.0.0.8 ist auf allen Plattformen verfügbar und beseitigt unter anderem die nervigen Probleme in der Audiospur und über 200 weitere Bugs.

Alan Wake 2 – Patch-Notes Highlights

Global

-Various localization fixes, such as improved subtitle timings for all languages
Improved localized audio for live-action cinematics
Various audio-related improvements and additional polish
Improved lip sync in some instances
Fixed various graphical issues in the environments
Fixed various minor issues in cinematics
Minor improvements to image aliasing in Performance mode and Xbox Series S
Improved lighting
-Fixed lighting bugs in multiple locations
Various UI-related fixes and additional polish
Various gameplay fixes and improvements
Minor gameplay finetuning
Improved auto-aim for specific circumstances
Fixed rare player character animation issues
Fixed various issues in the Case Board
Fixed various map issues
Several conversations failing to trigger and thus blocking progress later have been fixed
-Fixed Rose’s dialogue choices, sometimes not being selectable, blocking progress
Fixed a rare issue with Saga’s lines not playing when going to the Sheriff’s Station, blocking progress
Resolved a potential problem in the player getting stuck in a Case Board Tutorial
Fixed exploration rewards for Lighthouse 

Mission specific

INVITATION:
-Fixed a bug where Saga could get stuck in the environment (“Crazy forest”)

CASEY:
-Fixed potential issue with players able to get stuck when falling from ladders
-Fixed potential issues with Dark Presence (it remains a threat)
-Fixed a rare crash

ZANE’S FILM:
-Fixed a bug where Alan could fall through the environment

SCRATCH:
-Fixed a bug where Saga could fall through the world
-Fixed a bug in where a gate could get locked after reloading a save game, causing the player to get blocked from progressing
-Fixed an issue where, in rare circumstances, the player could end up outside of the game world when opening the map
-Fixed an issue where, in rare cases, the Lighthouse key could not be picked up

WE SING:
-Fixed a bug where Alan could get stuck in the environment

ROOM 665:
-Fixed an issue that caused the Oceanview Hotel Lobby Echo not to align correctly (this one was really annoying; we apologize)

MASKS:
-Fixed an issue where if the player performed specific tasks in an unpredictable order, the mission progress could get blocked

DEERFEST:
-Fixed an issue (much to Rose’s chagrin) with physics-related props that could block the player in and halt progress

COME HOME:
-Fixed an issue where the player, in rare instances, could not exit the radio, TV, or manuscript interact modules. 

PC specific

-Added drag-and-drop support for inventory
Fixed a bug that could cause graphics settings to reset when launching the game
Improvements to PC Window handling logic
Fixed mouse cursor sometimes not appearing in menus 

