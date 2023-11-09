Alan Wake 2: Patch mit über 100 Fehlerkorrekturen online

Ein kleiner Patch ist dieser Woche bereits für Alan Wake 2 online gegangen. Jetzt schiebt Remedy gleich den nächsten hinterher, der um einiges mehr an Korrekturen und Verbesserungen enthält.
Mehr als 100 Probleme hat der Entwickler eigenen Angaben zufolge mit in Version 1.0.0.10 behoben. Darunter Fehler, die den Fortschritt im Spiel behinderten sowie mehrere aus diversen Missionen.
Des Weiteren sollte die HDR-Kalibrierung in Alan Wake 2 nun einwandfrei funktionieren, ein Bosskampf wurde durch stärkere Waffen vereinfacht und einige vermisste deutsche Audio-Sprachzeilen wurden hinzugefügt.
Mehr Details zum Patch erhaltet ihr, wenn ihr die Patch Notes mit eurer Taschenlampe absucht.
GLOBAL
- General bugfixes and additional polish
- Fixed multiple localization issues
- Fixed banding present in certain cinematics
- Rebalanced the Taken Diver enemy to be more dangerous
- Added a few missing German and Spanish VO lines
- Increased ammo and health item drop rates from containers in the Cynthia boss fight
- Rebalanced Nightingale boss fight in Normal mode making player weapons more powerful
- HDR toggle in brightness calibration UI should now work as expected
- Tutorial texts should only appear in the right places
- Fixed the weather. It should not be raining indoors anymore
- Low health state visual effect intensity toned down
- Fixed an issue with the camera going wild in Saga’s weapon upgrade screen
- Fixed instances of Alex Casey t-posing menacingly
- All Pat Maine radio shows are now listenable
- Player progress should no longer be blocked by unruly furniture and props being in the wrong place
PLATFORM SPECIFIC
Xbox Series
- Fixed an issue with audio missing or cutting out
PlayStation 5
- Fixed an issue where using Share Play would, in rare instances, crash the game
- Fixed several wrong audio states towards the end of the game
MISSION SPECIFIC
INVITATION
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to talk to Casey after the autopsy and thus being blocked from progressing in the mission
- Fixed an issue where in rare circumstances, Nightingale could get stuck in the scenery
CASEY
- Opening the subway door during the escape from the Dark Presence has been made significantly easier by requiring far less button mashing, especially on keyboards
LOCAL GIRL
- Made Coffee World more fun. Fixed an issue where cups from Slow Roaster were not showing and where carriages from Espresso Express blocked player progress
- The clue about the Kalevala workshop now unlocks at the correct time
- A Manuscript page did not want to be found and has been taught a lesson
WE SING
- The cursor should appear correctly on the Plot board during the mission.
OLD GODS
- Fixed an issue where the key fob from Rose did not spawn correctly for players
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to trigger the call from Tor and place evidence on the Case Board + several related issues
- Fixed an issue where players could not enter the Overlap upon dying as the record player refused to play the hits and allow re-entry to the Overlap.
- Fixed an issue where the option to Profile Cynthia disappeared after reloading a save game
ROOM 665
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck in the Break Room
- The Echo will now respawn in the instance that the player doesn’t watch the video to the very end
SCRATCH
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to talk to FBC agent Estevez and come up with a New Plan to progress the mission
- Saga should not end up in Dark Place after the point of no return
- Fixed an issue where players could get their progress blocked if changing to another case
ZANE’S FILM
- Tim Breaker’s map now properly reveals the Word of Power location behind the cinema
Von dem was ich gehört habe, sollte es ja leider einige gamebreaking Bugs, sowie sehr nervige Soundbugs gegeben haben.
Da hoffe ich mal das das alles behoben wurde.
Gibts zu dem Spiel irgendeine Info das es eventuell physisch auf Disc kommt?
Bugs Bugs Bugs…. überall 😅
Heute nach 2 Tagen durchgespielt (danke Corona^^)
Also quasi allgegenwärtig sind Audio- und Untertitelbugs. Auch mit dem neusten Patch. Die Sprache wechselt regelmäßig in aller Freude von deutsch auf englisch (teilweise nach jedem Satz), und der Untertitel passt an vielen Stellen auch nicht.
Zudem hatte ich oft Bugs, die ein erneutes Laden des Savegames benötigten.
Trotz allem ein tolles Spiel, aber Remedy muss da noch ordentlich nachbessern
Ganz kurz zum Anfang des Spiels. Hat bei euch die Taschenlampe funktioniert, oder ist diese allgemein anfangs funktionslos geblieben ? Ich habe nämlich keinen Lichtkegel gesehen und vorher meine HDR Einstellungen kalibriert.
Hoffentlich dauert es nicht mehr allzu lange bis das Game Goldstatus erreicht und dann hoffentlich weitgehend Bugfrei auf Disk releast wird!
Finde es eigentlich löblich das Spiel erstmal in einer Art Early Access zu releasen bevor man es dann fertig auf Disk in die Geschäfte bringt. 🙃
Hab ich was verpasst? 😅
Remedy hat doch schon vor der Veröffentlichung gesagt dass das Spiel rein Digital vertrieben wird, dadurch könnte man das Spiel „günstiger“ in den Stores anbieten.
Geil! Dann kann ich ja langsam Starten. 😍
Der erste Bossfight ging jetzt wieder viel zu leicht, so das Mittelding zwischen „null Herausforderung“ und „Unbesiegbar““ scheinen die nicht so gut hinzubekommen 😂 Nunja, immerhin ist die Stelle jetzt durch.
Für alle die es interessiert, auch mit dem neuen Update wechselt das Game tatsächlich immer noch zwischen deutsch und englisch.