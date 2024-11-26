Alan Wake 2: Update 1.2.5 veröffentlicht

These are the latest update notes for Alan Wake 2

26th November 2024

PlayStation 5 (1.200.005)

Xbox Series (1.2.0.5)

PC (1.2.5)

Improvements and additions

[Motion Controls] Improved Gyro controls and interaction with stick input. Increased maximum available sensitivity in the options menu from 4x to 20x (for those of you that are, or could be, surgeons)

It is now less frustrating to deal with the “Thrower” enemies. They move around a bit less frequently, and they take longer to teleport after receiving damage.

[Night Springs] The Night Springs theme is now available in the Writer’s Room after finishing any Night Springs chapter as part of the main campaign.

[The Lake House] Added collectibles from The Lake House to Saga’s Mind Place, when the expansion is played as part of the main campaign.

Fixes

[PS5 Pro] Fixed missing Performance LSAO data. (Shadows went missing when swapping from Quality to Performance mode, smh)

[Night Springs] Fixed an issue where a Night Springs episode would not be available in the main campaign after loading a nearby save.

[Deluxe Edition] Alan’s hair now gets messier, and when using the Classic Outfit, it gets properly soaked. He also remembered to put on his wedding ring.

[Final Draft] Fixed some Alice photos that were sometimes not available.

[Final Draft] Fixed a manuscript page in Return 6 that sometimes could not get picked up.

Fixed some map markers persisting after interaction.

Fixed Sheriff Stash that could not be opened in Initiation 5.

Fixed (fingers crossed) the unobtainable Pat Maine radio shows. Good radio lives forever.

Fixed a Return 1 manuscript page that was unavailable in the Mind Place.

Fixed a key item in Return 3 that could be picked up too early and could lead into a soft lock.

Fixed some objectives (“Investigate the previously flooded area”) not clearing up properly.

Scratch will no longer get stuck behind the microphone stand in Return 08.

Fixed some localization issues across several languages.