Alan Wake 2: Update frisch ausgerollt

Update 1.2.3 für Alan Wake 2 ist da und Remedy Entertainment hat auch gleich die Patch-Notes veröffentlicht. So wurde die Anzahl der Gesundheitsgegenstände angeglichen, so dass es mehr zu finden gibt. Auch wurde der Schaden verringert, der durch den „Painted’ s Grapple“ verursacht wird.
PlayStation 5 (1.200.003)
Xbox Series (1.2.0.3)
PC (1.2.3)
The Lake House:
General
- Balanced the amount of health items, so that there are more to be found. Stay healthy!
- Reduced the damage caused by the Painted’ s grapple
Fixes
- Fixed the ‘Shape of a Man’ achievement/trophy not unlocking
- Fixed adaptive triggers so that they do not cause continuous vibrations after equipping trauma pads or carrying a power core
- Fixed an issue where the holstered shotgun would hover when the Classic Alan Wake Outfit was equipped. The shotgun was confused due to so many layers.
- Fixed the “Locate Your Team on Floor -1” objective so that it does not disappear after loading the latest save on floor -2
- Fixed an issue where players could control agent Estevez during her reaction after teleporting to the Oceanview Motel, causing her to do some weird yoga
- Added one missing French translation for an email on floor -2 (RE: Holy shit/RE: Putain de merde)
- Various fixes with localized subtitles and subtitle syncing
