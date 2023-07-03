Amnesia: The Bunker: Update räumt im Bunker mit Fehlern auf

Eine ganze Reihe von Fehlerkorrekturen und Verbesserungen erhalten Spieler mit dem neusten Update für Amnesia: The Bunker.
Für das Survival-Horrorspiel, welches auch über den Xbox Game Pass spielbar ist, wurden Absturzursachen, fehlende bzw. verloren gegangenen Gegenstände gefixt.
Spieler sollten beim Betrachten der Patch Notes Vorsicht walten lassen, denn sie könnten auf Spoiler stoßen, wie der Entwickler warnt.
Update 1.15 Patch Notes
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a crash related to pathfinding.
- Fixed an issue where the key to the communications room in Soldiers Quarters could not be found.
- Resolved a problem where interactions were disabled after turning off the generator.
- Fixed an issue where the combination lock interaction would break with certain keybindings.
- Addressed an issue where players were unable to climb down the ladder hole in the Pillbox if a prop was thrown into it.
- Fixed a bug where the rabbit item would be permanently lost if thrown into another map in a transfer area.
- Fixed issue where corpses couldn’t be burned at low framerates, especially in Maintenance. This should hopefully fix the issue where some players had trouble triggering the “Roastmaster” achievement.
- Fixed an issue where you could interact with the cell control buttons outside the Warden’s Office when climbing a prop.
- Players can now interact with things while the shotgun outro animation is playing.
- Fixed an issue where the pocket watch wouldn’t sync properly with the generator.
- Addressed an issue where the save lamp in the Tunnels was sometimes not lit upon entering the map.
- Fixed a bug where the Shotgunner would enter T-pose upon death.
- Fixed an issue where the Shotgunner wouldn’t react to the player’s actions.
- Resolved an exploit where players could acquire two shotguns by throwing a molotov at the Shotgunner’s corpse.
- Made sure the Shotgunner death stinger sound effect plays correctly.
- Ensured that the “Improviser” achievement does not trigger when the Shotgunner breaks a door.
- Allowed the Stalker to spawn earlier on consecutive playthroughs.
- Fixed spacing between item prompts in the inventory when combining items with a gamepad.
- Addressed a camera rotation issue when leaning with the sway effect active.
- Enabled the breakability of the wooden box blocking the door next to Administration.
- Resolved an issue where the interaction hint would pop up prior to the wake up sequence in the Hub.
- Fixed so the wooden stool has proper break effects.
- Added highlight effect and icon indication in the bottom right corner when aiming at the rabbit item.
- Reduced the noise made by sticks rolling around in the Tunnels.
- Fixed issue where a rat could block the player from exiting a wardrobe.
- Added sound effects to the pocket watch click animation.
- Fixed sound occlusion issues in Soldiers Quarters.
- Added sound effects to the torch ignite animation.
- Made sure the gamepad preset input in main menu cannot be triggered by pointing at it with mouse and pressing a gamepad button, fixed not being able to start a modded map directly from the command line
Updated Editors:
- Fixed invisible rigged entities, which also made them impossible to select by clicking (LevelEditor)
- Fixed crash when going up a directory in the texture browser (All editors)
- Fixed texture decal and undergrowth area saving (LevelEditor)
- Fixed sound browser not looking for banks in mod directories (LevelEditor / ModelEditor / ParticleEditor)
- Fixed initial window size (MaterialEditor)
