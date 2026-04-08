ARC Raiders: Neue Fixes und Vanguard-Set im Shop

Mit dem aktuellen Update 1.23.0 für ARC Raiders wird eine Vielzahl an Fehlern behoben und das Spielerlebnis weiter verbessert.
Im Mittelpunkt steht das neue Vanguard Set, das nun im Shop verfügbar ist. Zudem wurden Probleme im Gameplay korrigiert, darunter ein Fehler, bei dem Trigger ’Nades unter bestimmten Bedingungen zu hohen Schaden verursachten.
Auch Eingabeprobleme wurden behoben, etwa beim schnellen Wechsel und Einsatz von Items sowie bei automatischem Waffenverhalten.
Zahlreiche Kartenfehler wurden ebenfalls beseitigt, darunter Stellen, an denen Spieler durch den Boden getroffen werden konnten oder Treppen in Buried City fehlten. Interaktionsprobleme mit Objekten wie dem Code Printer wurden ebenso adressiert.
Im Modus Close Scrutiny wurden Bewegungs- und Verhaltensfehler bei ARC-Einheiten korrigiert. Zusätzlich laufen Assessor-Einheiten nun stabiler und reagieren korrekt auf Interaktionen, während mehrere Probleme beim Despawn und der Rückkehr in den Orbit behoben wurden.
Weitere Verbesserungen betreffen visuelle Darstellungen, das Upgrade-Menü sowie mehrere Absturzursachen, die durch Effekte ausgelöst werden konnten. Mit dem Update 1.23.0 wird das Spielerlebnis spürbar stabilisiert und weiter optimiert.
ARC:
- Fixed an issue that caused Rocketeers to use an incorrect combat alert sound.
Gameplay:
- Fixed an issue where two Trigger ’Nades would sometimes deal three times the damage when detonated next to each other.
- Fixed an issue that would cause items to not be used as soon as possible when holding fire and swapping to them.
- Fixed an issue where weapons and items would fire automatically.
- Fixed a shoulder swap issue where the camera would stay only on one side.
- Fixed an exploit where an anvil splitter could be used without the penalty for dispersion.
- Barricades can no longer be placed on Ziplines.
Maps:
- Fixed an issue where players could get set on fire outside of the locked room in Medical Research on Stella Montis.
- Fixed a spot on Stella Montis where players could be shot through the floor.
- Fixed an issue where some staircases were missing in Buried City.
- Fixed some instances where the code printer could not be interacted with during Locked Gate.
Close Scrutiny:
- Changed the movement speed for Rocketeers and Vaporizers so they don’t behave strangely while idling.
- Fixed an issue where reconnected players would not see Assessor platforms correctly.
- Fixed an issue where Vaporizers would get stuck when getting close to an Assessor.
- Fixed an issue that would prevent an Assessor from flying back into orbit. Fixed an issue where breach platforms could break on an Assessor when spamming the Breach & Search prompts preventing it from returning to orbit.
- All ARC summoned by the Assessor will now correctly leave the area and despawn if they remain idle for a long time.
- Pinging an Assessor in the map screen now correctly reflects the actual location.
- Fixed an issue where players could get stuck when jumping from one platform to another on an Assessor.
- Fixed a spot in Buried city where an Assessor and a Probe could land in the same spot.
Other:
- Fixed an issue where the weapon upgrade UI would show incorrect upgrade tiers.
- Fixed an issue that caused fully transparent helmet visors.
- Fixed some instances where certain visual effects could cause crashes. We are continuing to investigate all cases that cause crashes.
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Das neue Outfit sieht echt gut aus 👍.