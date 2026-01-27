ARC Raiders: Patch Notes zum Update für Solo-Raider

Embark Studios hat Update 1.13.0 für ARC Raiders veröffentlicht und bringt damit mehrere neue Systeme, Aktivitäten und Komfortverbesserungen ins Spiel. Das Update richtet sich vor allem an erfahrene Spieler und erweitert sowohl das PvP‑ als auch das PvE‑Erlebnis.
Mit Solo vs Squads führt das Studio eine neue Matchmaking‑Option ein, die Solo‑Raidern ab Level 40 erlaubt, direkt gegen komplette Squads anzutreten. Wer sich dieser Herausforderung stellt, erhält am Ende jeder Runde einen 20‑Prozent‑XP‑Bonus, unabhängig davon, ob die Extraktion gelingt oder man besiegt wird.
Das Feature richtet sich klar an Spieler, die den kompetitiven Aspekt des Spiels suchen.
Das neue Trophy Display fungiert als langfristiges Projekt: Spieler jagen zunehmend gefährlichere ARC‑Gruppen, sammeln deren Teile und bauen über fünf Stufen hinweg eine neue Vitrine auf. Jede Stufe schaltet Belohnungen wie Baupläne und Raider‑Tokens frei.
Die vollständige Fertigstellung bringt zusätzliche Extras, darunter ein Howl‑Emote, eine Gitarre und 300.000 Coins. Das Projekt besitzt kein Enddatum und bleibt unabhängig von Expedition‑Resets bestehen.
Mit Bird City erhält die Buried‑City‑Map eine neue permanente Bedingung. Vogelschwärme haben sich in den Schornsteinen eingenistet und verstecken dort glänzende Gegenstände. Die Map rotiert wöchentlich und bietet mehr Fallen, zusätzliche Ziplines sowie intensivere Kämpfe auf und um die Dächer – inklusive mehr fliegender ARC und dichterem Spieleraufkommen.
Abgerundet wird das Update durch zwei neue epische Augments sowie sieben frische Quests, die das Fortschrittssystem weiter ausbauen. ARC Raiders erhält damit ein breites Paket an Neuerungen, das sowohl Solo‑Spieler als auch kooperative Gruppen anspricht.
Schaut euch die Patch Notes mit weiteren Einzelheiten an.
What’s New?
- Solo vs Squads
-
- Solo vs Squads is a new matchmaking option for our experienced and highly skilled players who enjoy the PvP aspect of the game. Solo Raiders level 40 and above will get the „Solo vs Squad“ toggle above matchmaking to join the Squads queue and tackle squads of Raiders head-on. When opting in, players will receive +20% bonus XP at the end of the round on both successful extract, and defeat.
- Trophy Display
-
- A new long-term project which requires players to hunt increasingly dangerous groups of ARC to submit their parts for rewards. Raiders will be able to build a new Display Case over 5 different steps (same as for the Candleberry Project) and each level will add a new item to the Display Case.
- The rewards for completing each step include blueprints as well as Raider Tokens, and full completion also brings additional rewards including a Howl emote, a guitar and 300,000 Coins. There is currently no fixed end date and it will not be impacted by Expedition resets.
- Bird City
-
- Flocks of birds have moved into Buried City, building nests in the empty chimneys. We got some reports of them storing shiny trinkets inside so make sure to inspect them. This new permanent map condition will be applied to the Buried City map only which will cycle in and out of rotation weekly. There will be more bird traps and ziplines present on the map. Raiders can expect more combat in, on, or around the rooftops, including more flying ARC, and more players in proximity.
- New Items
-
- 2 new types of Epic Augments
- 7 New Quests
Patch Highlights
- Open Parties
-
- The option to set your party to open so your Embark and platform friends can join you seamlessly (even when you’re in round to wait in the lobby to join your next match).
- Squad Invites
-
- Added the option for squadmates to invite others to the party as well as the party leader.
- Achievement fixes.
- Stella Montis Seed Vault extract fix.
- Mouse smoothing option added.
- Gamepad rebinding.
Content and Bug Fixes
Achievements
- Fixed issue causing progress towards Enemy of my Enemy achievement to not get tracked.
- Fixed issue causing Hook, Line, and Sinker achievement to not track correctly.
ARC
- ARC traversing obstacles has been improved.
- Leaper
-
- Leaper is now better at walking when it loses its legs.
- Shredder
-
- Dead Shredders are now properly labelled as scavengeable when pinged.
- Snitch
-
- Fixed an issue where Snitches would abort calling down ARC if players threw a Lure Grenade during the call.
- Snitches will no longer make noise after they are destroyed.
- Spotter
-
- Fixed an issue where Spotters would follow players into buildings and get stuck.
- Tick
-
- When grabbed by the Tick, players will now have a brief window of time where they can dodge-roll to remove the Tick.
Audio
- Fixed an issue where emotes were missing voice lines in the store and customization preview.
- Fixed voice chat cutting in some cases.
- Improved voice chat connection.
Maps
- General
-
- The types of containers that can spawn condition specific blueprints have been lowered during Electromagnetic Storm, Hidden Bunker, and Locked Gate.
- Raised the chances of finding higher tier weapons in weapon cases.
- Slightly lowered the chances of finding Matriarch and Queen unique parts in their armor pieces to make it a bit harder to get them without destroying them completely.
- Fixed multiple containers across all maps that were not interactable.
- Fixed a raider hatch timing bug and camera getting stuck when the interaction fails.
- Dam Battlegrounds
-
- Tweaked some of the cliffs around the raider outpost tower on the Dam where players tended to get stuck.
- Adjusted the elevator shaft collision to prevent players from getting stuck on the Dam Control Tower.
- Fixed collision issues inside the Pattern House on Dam Battlegrounds.
- Fixed an issue where players could reach an unintended location in Water Treatment.
- Buried City
-
- Removed an invisible wall in a nook beneath the Buried City highway.
- Removed the musical puzzle from Buried City – the guitar is now purchasable at Shani’s.
- Spaceport
-
- Fixed an issue where rocks and grass would float in the air on Spaceport.
- Adjusted ARC spawn location during Hidden Bunker on bunker antennas to try to make sure they can’t spawn directly on top of the antennas.
- Stella Montis
-
- Fixed the Seedvault extraction glitch on Stella Montis that allowed players to remain in the extraction point after it had closed.
- The Night Raid lighting has been updated with most lamps turned off.
- Fixed 40 locations on Stella Montis where players would frequently get stuck.
- Fixed the Bastion in Stella Montis being able to spawn out of bounds and attack players through walls.
Miscellaneous
- Various crash fixes.
- Added an option for mouse smoothing.
- Added a matchmaking delay option for stream sniping mitigation.
- Fixed an issue that allowed players to play the guitar while using the zipline.
- Made aim assist consistent across different framerates.
- Fixed issues with inputs not always registering at framerates above 30.
- Fixed an issue where one of the Macro set’s helmet variants appeared incorrect in-game.
- Fixed some trinket items not being placeable in trinket slots.
- Fixed various clipping issues.
- Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the sun lens flare VFX to show up even if the sun was behind thick clouds.
- Fixed an issue where the selected codex entry was not always visible.
- Fireworks boxes will get set off randomly after deploying Raider gets knocked out.
- Fix some graphics settings resetting to default on restarting the game on PS5.
- Lighting polish on various maps.
Movement
- Fixed an issue where player movement input would temporarily be unresponsive after having network connection issues.
- Fixed an issue where players would fall off a ladder when attempting to descend shortly after climbing to the top.
- Fixed an issue where players would automatically jump off a ladder when entering while crouched.
UI
- Added a new tab to the options menu that allows free rebinding of most gamepad buttons.
- Fixed the display of VOIP trigger actions when playing with gamepad on PC, improved wording to make the current VOIP mode (push to talk vs. toggle to talk) more obvious.
- Fixed an issue where the UI would sometimes display too low inventory value in the Expedition sign up.
- Fixed an issue where weapons placed in Expedition-provided stash slots did not appear in the weapon upgrade screen.
- Fixed an issue where item amounts didn’t display for non-stackable items in Projects donation rewards and Trials rewards.
- Added the option of ‘open party’ so Embark and platform friends can join seamlessly (even when in round to wait in the lobby and join the next match).
- Added the option for squadmates to invite others to the party as well as the party leader.
- A new display will be shown when a friend joins the party of a player that is topside.
- For users who have Discord linked, you can also now invite Discord friends to play, or have Discord friends join you straight if you have open party enabled.
Utility
- Fix zipline anchor point updating its position correctly when on a moving platform.
- Changing augments in loadout now arranges the excess items in the stash better.
- Fixed an issue where two players using a defibrillator at the same time would revive a downed player with full HP.
Quests
- Added additional interactions to the final objective in the ‘Groundbreaking’ quest.
Anti-Cheat
- A three strikes progressive ban system is in the process of being implemented. Bans will progress from 30 days, to 60 and finally a permaban for repeat offenders.
Known Issues
- The ‘Solo vs Squads’ matchmaking option currently does not have a pop up when the option becomes available to players when reaching or above level 40.
- Cosmetics acquirable through Raider Tokens that have not yet been purchased may be missing from the customization menu.
- One of the Marco set helmet variants may appear incorrectly in preview and in the menu but will appear correctly in game.
- Players may occasionally not receive a skill point as indicated in the result screen. A reboot/playing another round fixes the issue.
Macht Sinn die Veteranen des Spiels mit ausreichend Inhalten zu versorgen, damit die nicht noch abspringen.
Aber auch schon irgendwie traurig wenn man nach knapp über 2 Monaten schon über Veteranen spricht.
Sehr gut, werde morgen mal reinschauen