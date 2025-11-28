ARC Raiders: Tür-Glitcher werden jetzt geröstet

Durch so manche verschlossene Tür in ARC Raiders werden ab sofort einige Röstaromen strömen.

Embark Studios hat Update 1.4.0 für seinen Extraction-Shooter veröffentlicht. Der Entwickler schließt mit dem kleinen Patch einen Glitch, mit dem Spieler sich durch geschlossene Türen schummeln konnten, die sich eigentlich nur mit einem passenden Schlüssel öffnen lassen.

Doch Embark hat das Schlupfloch nicht einfach so behoben. Wer es nach dem Update dennoch versucht und es schaffen sollte, der wird ab sofort durch Gegenmaßnahmen in Brand gesetzt und schmort in der Hölle.

Das sieht dann so aus:

Arc Raiders fixed the door exploit glitch today with a hotfix, and it’s really, REALLY hot 🔥

It literally sets you on fire and locks you in the room unless you actually used a key to get in properly 🤣

Bravo Embarkpic.twitter.com/K6305rcrww

— ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) November 27, 2025