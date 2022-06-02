Arma Reforger: Update für Xbox behebt Fehler und bringt Verbesserungen

Heute sind die Server von Arma Reforger voraussichtlich zwischen 12:00 und 15:00 Uhr wegen eines neuen Updates nicht erreichbar.
Die Game Preview des Militär-Shooters wird um einige Fehler im Spiel erleichtert. Bohemia Interactive nimmt auch einige Anpassungen am Spiel vor.
Speziell für Xbox wurde ein Problem bei der Passworteingabe auf der virtuellen Tastatur behoben. Außerdem sollte der Ton am TV-Gerät nicht mehr stumm geschaltet werden, wenn ein Headset am Controller angeschlossen wird.
Ein Blick in die aufklappbaren Patch Notes enthält den Changelog des heutigen Updates.
Game
- Fixed: Rendering artifacts related to shadow cascades
- Added: Smaller Conflict scenarios available in the Play and Scenarios menus
- Fixed: AI in Idle behavior was not checking its surroundings and now does
- Fixed: Explosives containers in Conflict would contain regular items instead
- Fixed: Changed the faulty background in the PlayerTile groups layouts
- Fixed: Magazines would stay attached to hands when a reload was interrupted by the equip action
- Fixed: Crash in inventory when dropping a vehicle inside a turret
- Tweaked: Ural upshift RPM increased to 1250
- Added: Option to change the gamepad Y-axis orientation
- Fixed: Potential character teleport under the surface when exiting a flipped vehicle
- Tweaked: AI perception at night
- Fixed: Mouse aiming of turrets became unreliable with high FPS
- Tweaked: Collisions and destruction of certain small props, walls and environmental objects
- Fixed: Steam platform saves are now gracefully freed
- Fixed: Potential crash when closing Game Master mode
- Fixed: The vicinity would not get refreshed when proxy clients manipulate items inside a storage hierarchy
- Fixed: Skipped paths in the climbing test for valid climb-over points (climbing through a window)
- Fixed: Suppressing sprint when going into ADS with binoculars or another gadget
- Fixed: Potential crash on exit related to UI
- Fixed: Collision of cars with gate bars could sink the cars under the terrain
- Fixed: Characters killed (or players disconnected) while inside a vehicle could end up stuck next to the vehicle or sitting on the road
- Fixed: Improved door contact detection
- Fixed: Item gestures would not be possible with the character in a throwing stance
- Fixed: Weapon equip actions are now checking the availability of gestures to prevent delayed pickups
- Fixed: Binding keys can now be cancelled by pressing the Escape key
- Fixed: Equipping a weapon could potentially crash the game
- Fixed: Changing the model of an animated items could potentially crash the game
- Fixed: Radios would not be returned to the radio pool on disconnecting
- Fixed: Players could get stuck during the Tutorial scenario when building a bunker
- Changed: When a player gets banned, the duration of the ban is displayed to them
- Tweaked: Localization strings and phrasing
Xbox
- Fixed: Password entry on the virtual keyboard
- Changed: TV audio is no longer muted when headphones are plugged into the controller
Multiplayer
- Changed: Improved the ACK system to reduce resend rates and bandwidth spikes when the server streams a new map regions to players
- Fixed: Clients are now handling disconnection from the server during a world reload
- Tweaked: Optimized the transfer of fire action in turrets
- Hotfixed: Graceful return from an online session to the main menu on resuming from being suspended
- Fixed: Sanitized ServerCommandHandler in case the player is no longer available
- Fixed: Improved the network frames acknowledgement mechanism
- Fixed: Network streaming or disconnecting could potentially crash the game
- Changed: Animation data from owners (rather than the server, as it previously was) is now played on proxies by default (this can be disabled by -noForwardOwnerAnimations on the server)
- Tweaked: Improved smoothness of characters in multiplayer
Rendering
- Hotfixed: Rendering artifacts visible on some surfaces when using scopes or the inventory
- Hotfixed: Building interiors going suddenly pitch black
- Fixed: Clutter not being removed by decals
- Fixed: Flickering clutter when removed by decals and flickering decals
Enfusion
- Fixed: An incorrect sub-scene name could be shown in the scene tree
- Changed: BattlEye is now always loaded from the game installation folder
Workbench
- Tweaked: Height resampling is default now when importing a height map in World Editor
- Fixed: RDB cache showing files not present in an addon
- Added: The current backend environment is shown in the status bar now
- Fixed: World Editor – Crash when trying to save a world into a read-only folder
- Fixed: Ignoring „Armature“ bones from Blender
- Changed: Forbidden use of Workbench as a replication client
- Tweaked: World Editor – Better default camera position
- Fixed: World Editor – Crash when displaying an entity’s context menu
- Fixed: Changing properties of DecoratorEntity in Behavior Editor could crash Workbench
Backend
- Fixed: Crashing for some people when they are manipulating the server browser
- Removed: Local rating update in Workshop
- Changed: Backend – Dedicated Server shutdown invoked in 3 seconds, after a heartbeat fails 3 times
- Tweaked: Manifests of old addons are now properly removed when updating
- Fixed: Backend – When room registration fails, a server now properly shuts down
- Fixed: Sometimes servers would not be visible in the server browser after disconnecting
- Changed: Improved error reporting of service-related issues
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Man kann es 6 Stunden kostenlos testen, hab ich gemacht aber man sollte schon wenigsten mit 2 man unterwegs sein und die KOntrollerbelegegung ist extrem. Ich hab noch 4 Stunden und werd nochmal proebieren mich da rein zu finden.
Finde das Spiel mega. Mor macht das richtig Laune, ist ne gekonnte Abwechslung zu den Run and Gun Shopter der heutigen Zeit, eben eine „Simulation“, allerdings aich stark gewöhnungsbedürftig