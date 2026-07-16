Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced: Update 1.0.4 behebt heute zahlreiche Fehler

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced erhält heute das Titel-Update 1.0.4. Ubisoft stellt den Patch ab 16:00 Uhr bereit und liefert zahlreiche Fehlerbehebungen sowie Verbesserungen für Gameplay, Grafik, Performance und Quests.
Zu den allgemeinen Änderungen gehören Korrekturen für verschiedene Speicher- und Ladefehler, Verbesserungen der Stabilität sowie Optimierungen der Performance. Außerdem wurden Lokalisierungsprobleme in den Sprachversionen Chinesisch (vereinfacht), Italienisch und Arabisch behoben. Auf dem PC beseitigt das Update zudem einen Fehler, durch den Zwischensequenzen bei benutzerdefinierten Grafikeinstellungen auf 30 FPS begrenzt waren.
Auch das Gameplay wurde an mehreren Stellen überarbeitet. Ubisoft behebt unter anderem einen Fehler, der einen Doppelsprung bei aktivierter erweiterter Parkour-Option ermöglichte. Weitere Korrekturen betreffen Probleme beim Harpunieren, dem Entern von Schiffen, NPC-Verhalten sowie einen Bug, durch den die Jackdaw nach einem Upgrade im Hafen verschwinden konnte.
Im Bereich der Spielwelt wurden Fehler bei Schnellreisen, Animus-Wänden und unzugänglichen Bereichen behoben. Zudem wurde das Wettersystem angepasst, sodass sonniges und klares Wetter künftig häufiger auftritt. Darüber hinaus beseitigt der Patch zahlreiche kleinere Grafikfehler, Clipping-Probleme bei Charakteren und Kleidung sowie verschiedene Audiofehler.
Auch mehrere Missionen profitieren von Fehlerbehebungen. So wurden unter anderem Probleme in den Quests „The Other Brother“, „The Observatory“, „A Governor No Longer“ und „Rift: Wayward Desires“ korrigiert. Während des Bosskampfs gegen El Tiburon ergänzt Ubisoft außerdem neue Hinweise, die Spielern erklären, wie sich dessen Verteidigung durchbrechen lässt.
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Xbox Series X|S: 15.35 GB
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PlayStation 5: 2.44 GB
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PC: 3.71 GB
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Steam: 2.7 GB
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Fixed multiple save/load issues.
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Fixed various localization issues for Simplified Chinese, Italian and Arabic.
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Fixed a dubbing issue that was affecting voiceover playback and cutscene visuals in localized versions.
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Improved performance and stability.
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Fixed an issue on PC where Cutscenes are locked at 30 FPS when graphics settings are set to ‘Custom’.
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Fixed multiple lighting issues when players are indoors or in caverns.
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Fixed an issue where players can double jump when advanced parkour option is turned on.
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Fixed issues where players can clip into the ship’s hull while swimming.
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Fixed an issue where players are locked out when attempting to move immediately after exiting a mini game.
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Fixed an issue where the ally would stop moving if players were to assassinate their kill.
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Fixed an issue where players can get stuck harpooning if they start Boarding immediately after starting Harpooning.
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Fixed an issue where Civilians are entering Brawl zones.
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Fixed an issue where players are unable to dodge the fatal Humpback Whale’s Tail slap during Harpooning.
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Fixed an issue where players do not go back into aiming if they are hit by an enemy while aiming with „Rope Dart“ and „Smoke Bomb“.
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Fixed an issue where upgrading the Jackdaw while docked can cause it to disappear, leaving players without their ship.
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Fixed an issue where Edward’s hands have no movement while playing the mini game.
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Fixed various Animus walls issues.
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Fixed various Fast Travel issues.
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Fixed various issues where players are able to reach locations they shouldn’t be able to access.
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Fixed the issue where the weather never becomes foggy.
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Fixed floating bushes by grounding them to the world.
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Tweaked weather system balancing to increase the proportion of sun and clear skies.
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Fixed an issue where players can get stuck in Desynchronization screen when opening and closing the menu repeatedly.
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Fixed an issue where Location activity icons on the Map disappear after rebooting the game.
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Fixed various minor graphical issues.
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Fixed a visual issue for some Hideout ship models.
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Fixed various character clipping issues.
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Fixed various clothes clipping issues.
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Corrected texture issues on some side characters.
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Fixed an issue where killing an enemy will cause a single body drop to sound like multiple bodies dropping.
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“Rift: Wayward Desires”: Fixed an issue where players will miss the second zipline when falling from the first.
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Fixed an issue where “Imagine my surprise” and “The Commander’s Ruse” cannot be completed at the same time.
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“The Other Brother”: Fixed an issue where Upton can be assassinated early.
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“The Observatory”: Fixed an issue where your allies do not arrive together with Roberts.
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“A governor no longer”: Fixed an issue where players are unable to progress due to being stuck by the Animus wall.
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During the battle with El Tiburon, it might be unclear for some players on how to break his defense. We have added hints for players on how to break it.
3 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Sind einige Bugs dabei, gut dass man die direkt eliminiert.
Sollten halt gar nicht da sein, aber das ist eher Wunschdenken.
Speicher und lade fehler gut das die behoben wurden echt nervig solche Fehler