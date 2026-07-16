Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced: Update 1.0.4 behebt heute zahlreiche Fehler

Fixed an issue where players will miss the second zipline when falling from the first.

“Rift: Wayward Desires”: Fixed an issue where players will miss the second zipline when falling from the first.

Fixed an issue where “Imagine my surprise” and “The Commander’s Ruse” cannot be completed at the same time.

Fixed an issue where your allies do not arrive together with Roberts.

“The Observatory”: Fixed an issue where your allies do not arrive together with Roberts.

Fixed an issue where players are unable to progress due to being stuck by the Animus wall.

“A governor no longer”: Fixed an issue where players are unable to progress due to being stuck by the Animus wall.