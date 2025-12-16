Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Neue Finisher-Animationen hinzugefügt

Am heutigen Nachmittag wird Title Update 1.1.7 für Assassin’s Creed Shadows auf Xbox, PlayStation und PC verfügbar sein. Der Download für Xbox Series X|S beträgt 16,64 GB.
Zu den neuen Inhalten des Updates zählen neue Animationen für Finisher, der Animus Rift „Lost and Found“ sowie das neue Projekt „Defiance“ im Animus Hub.
Dazu wurden Fehler in verschiedenen Bereichen wie Quests und Gameplay vorgenommen.
Schaut euch die Patch Notes an, um mehr zu erfahren.
PATCH HIGHLIGHTS:
New Finisher Animations
We heard your feedback and are bringing new finishers to combat!
Bring more flair to your encounters with a fresh set of finisher animations. Both Naoe and Yasuke now have expanded ways to end fights in style with more cinematic flair and brutality.
Animus Rift: Lost and Found
A mysterious new Rift has appeared within the Animus…
Uncover secrets, solve puzzle, traverse across the digital plains and help The Guide.
New Project: Defiance
We are releasing a new Project available in the Animus HUB, called Defiance, in which you can unlock a new Bo staff, Trinket and more! Activate the new Project, complete Anomalies and progress through the rewards like previously released ones.
Vault Access in the Animus Menu
A quick access for the Vault has been added to the Animus menu while in gameplay for easier access to the feature.
New Resources Available in the Exchange
Gold, Mastery and Knowledge Points are now available as part of daily offers, which can be purchased repeatedly with Keys.
Bug fixes & Improvements
Nintendo Switch 2
- Improved various FPS issues.
- Fixed crashes for stability improvements.
- Fixed various visual issues.
- Improved the touchscreen experience.
- Fixed an issue where players were asked to connect to a controller whenever the Switch 2 was docked or undocked, even if controllers were already connected.
- Resolved an issue where the players would remain in an infinite black screen after creating a Ubisoft Connect account or log in with an already existing account upon selecting an audio pack from the initial boot menu.
Gameplay
- Removed an exploit that would permit double engravings on the Sword of Fathoms.
- Fixed an issue preventing Naginatas from being sold. Fine, I shall sell my best wares somewhere else!
- Resolved an issue where perks that checked Mastery points spent would not update if Mastery points changed after equipping the item.
- Fixed an issue where upgrading skills to Rank 3 would sometimes cause damage upgrades from Rank 2 to be missing.
- The Bo Staff will now increase its affliction buildup stat when upgrading it Mythic and Artifact quality.
- Perks with affliction effects now have dynamic wording that specify which affliction they apply, based on the item they are engraved on.
- Fixed an issue where Knowledge Scrolls were removed from the players inventory. Junjiro did you take my scrolls again??
- Shared skills between Naoe and Yasuke will now correctly be learned by both.
- Edited wording for the „Affliction After Deflect“ perk to clarify it applies 35% buildup instead of a full Affliction.
- Ensured that „Restore 6% Health With Posture Attack“ is present for all Critical Damage and Health Gain engravings for all weapons when equipped.
Claws of Awaji
- Fixed an issue where players with two copies of the game, one with the Claws of Awaji Expansion and one without, would permanently lose the ability to fast travel to the island of Awaji when switching between the two editions of the game.
World
- Players can now whistle while using the Follow Road mechanic. Enjoy the open road, whistle a tune and relax!
- Corrupted Castles will no longer reset when loading into a previous save after a season has already changed.
- Fixed an issue where enemies and loot would respawn upon loading a save before changing seasons.
Visuals & Graphics
- Adjusted some facial animation for Naoe or Yasuke that looked unnatural during all cinematics when a hood was equipped. Psst! Naoe, stop making silly faces, please!
UI
- Corrected inconsistencies between the smuggled rewards shown in the UI at the end of a season and what was truly received. All the goods are there, boss!
- Fixed inconsistencies with the smuggled rewards UI when the Stables are upgraded. Remember to give your trusty steed an apple as a treat.
- Corrected location name for „Kawarajiri Lumber Camp“ in Japanese.
Online Store
- Fixed an issue with receiving Store, Deluxe and Premium items into the player’s inventory.
PC SPECIFIC
- Fixed input issues when rebinding on Mouse and Keyboard.
- Improved FPS stability issues on PC.
SPOILERS AHEAD!
Quests
- „Swords And Sake“: Fixed an issue where the mission couldn’t be completed due to Gennojo dying.
- „Eliminate Outlaws“: Corrected issues preventing the completion of the mission.
- „Temple Stories“: Ensured that Joken Hokkyo will not disappear so that the quest objective can be completed. Wait! Don’t go! I need to complete this mission!
- „Dismantling One by One“: Wandering enemies will now be indicated with a marker.
19 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
In nem sale bin ich dabei
Ich ebenfalls 👍
bis dahin kommt bestimmt noch eine speziell Edition samt DLC raus, diese werde ich mir dann holen 🙂 hat somit auch Vorteile etwas zu warten und Spiele nicht direkt zum release zu spielen 🙂 bis dahin sind die auch deutlich besser ausgereift
Dem schließe ich mich an 🙂
Ich auch.😊
Sale und Complete Edition, so mach ich es auch
Wäre ein gutes 15-20 std spiel aber die Ubi formel 80std + und ne langweilige immer gleiche open world zieht nicht mehr
Story schafft man in 30 Std!
Hab die 1000G in 80 Std geschafft.
Shadows ist bei weitem nicht so aufgebläht wie die Vorgänger Odyssey und Valhalla.
Schön zu hören.
Aber da ich erst Mirage gespielt habe, brauche ich noch paar Monate Pause vor Shadows.
Das ist verständlich ^^
Shadows läuft ja auch nicht weg.
Wenn du so ein kurzes Spiel willst, kannst du ja den vorgänger spielen 🙂 der ist sogar im Gamepass und hatte mir sehr gut gefallen 🙂
Auch ein Teil den ich noch spielen muss. Odyssey habe ich in der Hälfet abgebrochen und Valhalla erst gar nicht angefangen. Evtl. wird das hier mal wieder was?!
Joa, finde Ubi Spiele sind so nach 3 Jahren als Gold Edition im Sale immer mal eine Überlegung wert.
Abwarten und schauen
In dem Spiel habe ich bestimmt schon 60 Stunden verbracht und werde bestimmt noch sehr viele Stunden mehr verbringen. Daher sind weitere Updates immer sehr gerne willkommen.
Nach dem „erschlagenden“ Odyssey habe ich kein weiteres AC angefasst… Aber zumindest optisch würde mich Shadows sehr reizen. Naja…irgendwann landet es bestimmt auch im Gamepass 😅
Warte noch auf ein richtig günstigen Sale für das Dlc dann spiele ich weiter
Erst die tage zum zweiten mal angefangen, dann gab es zum WE ein Update. Savegame futsch, Neues Spiel geht, hab ich aber erstmal kein bock mehr. Es waren zwar nur knapp 2 Stunden, wenn der Fehler aber immer noch vorhanden ist, dann wieder anfangen, nope. Ich starte schon genügend andere Spiele freiwillig neu, weil zu lange nicht gespielt. Dann ist das aber meine Entscheidung und kein Fehler. Immer diese Firstworld Problems oder wie das heißt…
die Spiele haben schon lang Ihren Charme verloren und andere puplisher zeigen wie es besser geht