Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Neue Story-Quest und Alptraum-Schwierigkeit

Das im Verlauf des heutigen Tages erscheinende Titel-Update 1.0.6 für Assassin’s Creed Shadows fügt dem Open World-Abenteuer die zweite kostenlose Story-Quest „A Critical Encounter“ sowie den neuen Alptraum-Schwierigkeitsgrad hinzu.
In „A Critical Encounter“ treffen Spieler auf den von Robbie Daymond vertonten Rufino, der eine Organisation aufgedeckt hat, die einflussreiche Bürger ermordet. Um dieser Herr werden zu können, sucht er sich Hilfe bei Naoe und Yasuke.
Die zweite große Neuerung ist der Alptraum-Schwierigkeitsgrad, der Spieler vor eine deutlich größere Herausforderung stellt. Gegner agieren schlauer, schneller und aggressiver, entdecken Spieler schneller und teilen mehr Schaden aus.
Wer nicht mit perfektem Timing pariert, muss trotzdem einen Teil des Schadens einstecken. Naoe erzeugt in der Hocke Geräusche und kann bei Bewegung auch im Schatten entdeckt werden. Zusätzlich sind Rationen, Shinobi-Werkzeuge und Adrenalin deutlich seltener.
Auch außerhalb des Alptraum-Modus lässt der Open-World-Alarm, überall in der Spielwelt Spieler bei entsprechenden Vergehen durch Wächter verfolgen. Das neue „Critical Role Weapon Pack“ versorgt beide Protagonisten mit jeweils zwei neuen Waffen.
Neue Anpassungsmöglichkeiten, wie das Umschalten der Kopfbedeckung in Zwischensequenzen und das Ausblenden von Beute oder der letzten bekannten Position, sind ebenfalls mit von der Partie.
AC Shadows Title Update 1.0.6 – Release Notes
LIST OF BUG FIXES
General
- Fixed an issue where the Onryo Mask remained visible despite selecting the option to hide gear.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to earn Mastery Points.
- Fixed an issue where Mastery Points were not returned after resetting the Mastery Tree.
- Fixed an issue where players could not switch characters anymore even without gameplay context restrictions.
- Fixed an issue where allies could be trained to veteran rank without upgrading the dojo to level 3.
- Fixed an issue where Gennojo did not immediately appear in the hideout after recruitment. He was busy washing his hair!
- Fixed an issue where sometimes a player remains stuck in a Red Zone, without being able to fast travel anywhere, by allowing them to fast travel to the hideout.
- Fixed an issue where the Oni Drawing remains stuck on screen after completing the “Vision of the Realms” quest.
- Fixed various localization issues.
Quests
- Fixed an issue where players could not progress in the “A Chance Encounter” quest when following Fuyu.
- Fixed an issue where players could not complete the quest after defeating all Kabukimono.
- Fixed an issue where Lady Oichi’s letter became unavailable after the Fuji-maru cutscene.
- Fixed an issue where players were unable to talk to Katsuhime in the crop field when she was sitting on the ground. She just wanted some peace and quiet!
- Fixed an issue where tracking the “Temple Stories” quest only showed a progress bar with no text.
- Fixed an issue where Genzaburo’s Teppo Master was missing from the Kaya Shrine.
- Fixed an issue where Yagyu Munetoshi revealed a later plot point too early in the “Nobutsuna’s Students” quest.
- Fixed an issue where players could not assassinate the Godai of Void because the NPC was missing. He took his name too seriously.
- Fixed an issue where players could not complete the “Diary of Lady Rokkaku” quest after dodge rolling and dropping Katsuhime.
- Fixed an issue where players could not complete the “Diary of Lady Rokkaku” quest when there was no immediate option to carry Katsuhime.
- Fixed an issue where players glitched through an anomaly in the “Heads Will Roll” quest, making Animus activities unavailable.
- Fixed an issue where players could not progress in the “Lost Honor” quest because the game failed to switch to Naoe.
- Fixed an issue where players could not progress through the Tournament after dying.
Visuals & Graphics
- Fixed some minor visual issues.
- Fixed misplaced visual elements with the Dark Woods Kusarigama.
- Fixed an issue where all NPC horses appeared as identical.
- Fixed a clipping issue with Naoe’s Sekiryu outfit.
- Fixed an issue with the “Bloodshade Katana” being visible out of the sheath when transmogged.
- Fixed a movement physics issue with the Dead by Daylight Oni’s armor.
Audio
- Fixed an issue where footstep audio occasionally ceased when opening the map while moving.
