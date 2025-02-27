Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Offizielle Liste der Erfolge bzw. Trophäen

Da der kürzliche Leak des Spiels Assassin’s Creed Shadows ohnehin noch mehr aus dem Spiel verraten hätte, hat sich Ubisoft selbst dazu entschlossen die Liste mit den Erfolgen bzw. Trophäen zu veröffentlichen.
Der Entwickler schreibt dazu, dass alle Erfolge in einem einzigen Spieldurchlauf erlangt werden können. Ihr werdet also keinen Erfolg aufgrund eurer Entscheidungen verpassen. Sie sind zudem abwechslungsreich und an Erkundungen, Aktivitäten, das Versteck, Treffen mit Verbündeten und mehr gebunden.
Eine Spoilerwarnung sprechen wir euch hiermit aus, denn nachfolgend listen wir euch alle Erfolge auf.
Visible Achievements
- Art of Ninjutsu – Master the way of the shinobi
- Art of Kenjutsu – Master the way of the samurai
- Make it Personal – Engrave your first weapon
- Sometimes – Perform a landing roll
- Reeding is Fundamental – Escape conflict by using a breathing reed to hide in shallow water
- Just Your Shadow – Distract the same enemy 3 times with shinobi bells
- Hook, Line, and Swinger – Stay airborne by swinging from one grappling hook point to another
- Acrobatics – Perform a Leap of Faith from a grappling hook swing
- Adept Shinobi – Perform your first assassination
- Master Shinobi – Assassinate an enemy through a shoji door
- Unseen – Perform 5 assassinations in a row without being noticed or entering combat
- Giant Slayer – Assassinate a powerful guardian in one go
- Adept Samurai – Perform your first Finisher as Yasuke
- Master Samurai – Parry an incoming projectile
- Unstoppable – Use Samurai Stand before performing a Finisher on an enemy
- This is Japan, Actually – Kick an enemy from a high place
- Overdesign III – Perform a Finisher on an enemy that is both Poisoned and Dazed
- Final Hearing – Sheath your weapon immediately after an enemy dies from Bleed
- Adventurer – Shoot an enemy in the knee with an arrow
- Test Your Might – Defeat the final enemy in the tournament
- Kofun Raider – Complete your first kofun
- Good Form – Complete your first kata
- Zen Master – Complete all kuji-kiri
- A Rare Occurrence – Complete all legendary sumi-e
- Sole Sanctum – Unlock the Hideout
- Chase the Morning – Add a sumi-e to the Hideout
- Against Wood and Stone – Fully upgrade a building in the Hideout
- Everybody Benefits! – Adopt a pet
- Happy Place – Reach the highest point on the map
- Pathfinder – Visit every province on the map
- Scouting Mission – Gather information using a scout
- Would You Kindly? – Complete a contract in each province
Hidden Achievements
- Prologue
- A New League Rises
- An Oath Fulfilled
- Fall of the Shinbakufu
- Epilogue
- Death Blossom
- The Thief
- The Toxin Master
- The Eager Assassin
- The Ronin
- The Warrior Monk
- The Sharpshooter
- Build Your League
- Front of the Pack
- Better than a Bucket
- Limitless
- In Case of Trouble
- Suture Self
- Leap of Fail
- Mortal Reminder
- Collector
- Made You Look
mal schauen wie viele collectibles sie diesmal zum sammeln eingebaut haben^^.
Bioshock Easter Egg entdeckt? 🤔
Schade, dass Ubi kein reines Ninja Stealth Game daraus gemacht hat, mit ganz vielen Hilfsmitteln.. Darum irgendwann mal im Sale für 20 – 30 für Ulti.
Bekomme aber immerhin gerade wieder sehr viel Lust auf Tenchu Z.
Sowas interessiert mich im Vorfeld nicht, bringt auch nichts sich selbst zu spoilern.
Ein einziger Durchlauf ist schon mal gut, war bei Odyssey anders, falls man einen im DLC verpasst hatte. Macht aber so auch mehr Sinn, ich denke es wird ähnlich Valhalla und da kam immer wieder neuer Inhalt nach, so dass das Spiel Ultra groß wurde, wobei man die Einzelmissionen durchaus auch im Animus als Checkpoint hätte einfügen können