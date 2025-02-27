Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Offizielle Liste der Erfolge bzw. Trophäen

Da der kürzliche Leak des Spiels Assassin’s Creed Shadows ohnehin noch mehr aus dem Spiel verraten hätte, hat sich Ubisoft selbst dazu entschlossen die Liste mit den Erfolgen bzw. Trophäen zu veröffentlichen.

Der Entwickler schreibt dazu, dass alle Erfolge in einem einzigen Spieldurchlauf erlangt werden können. Ihr werdet also keinen Erfolg aufgrund eurer Entscheidungen verpassen. Sie sind zudem abwechslungsreich und an Erkundungen, Aktivitäten, das Versteck, Treffen mit Verbündeten und mehr gebunden.

Eine Spoilerwarnung sprechen wir euch hiermit aus, denn nachfolgend listen wir euch alle Erfolge auf.

Visible Achievements

Art of Ninjutsu – Master the way of the shinobi

Art of Kenjutsu – Master the way of the samurai

Make it Personal – Engrave your first weapon

Sometimes – Perform a landing roll

Reeding is Fundamental – Escape conflict by using a breathing reed to hide in shallow water

Just Your Shadow – Distract the same enemy 3 times with shinobi bells

Hook, Line, and Swinger – Stay airborne by swinging from one grappling hook point to another

Acrobatics – Perform a Leap of Faith from a grappling hook swing

Adept Shinobi – Perform your first assassination

Master Shinobi – Assassinate an enemy through a shoji door

Unseen – Perform 5 assassinations in a row without being noticed or entering combat

Giant Slayer – Assassinate a powerful guardian in one go

Adept Samurai – Perform your first Finisher as Yasuke

Master Samurai – Parry an incoming projectile

Unstoppable – Use Samurai Stand before performing a Finisher on an enemy

This is Japan, Actually – Kick an enemy from a high place

Overdesign III – Perform a Finisher on an enemy that is both Poisoned and Dazed

Final Hearing – Sheath your weapon immediately after an enemy dies from Bleed

Adventurer – Shoot an enemy in the knee with an arrow

Test Your Might – Defeat the final enemy in the tournament

Kofun Raider – Complete your first kofun

Good Form – Complete your first kata

Zen Master – Complete all kuji-kiri

A Rare Occurrence – Complete all legendary sumi-e

Sole Sanctum – Unlock the Hideout

Chase the Morning – Add a sumi-e to the Hideout

Against Wood and Stone – Fully upgrade a building in the Hideout

Everybody Benefits! – Adopt a pet

Happy Place – Reach the highest point on the map

Pathfinder – Visit every province on the map

Scouting Mission – Gather information using a scout

Would You Kindly? – Complete a contract in each province

Hidden Achievements

Prologue

A New League Rises

An Oath Fulfilled

Fall of the Shinbakufu

Epilogue

Death Blossom

The Thief

The Toxin Master

The Eager Assassin

The Ronin

The Warrior Monk

The Sharpshooter

Build Your League

Front of the Pack

Better than a Bucket

Limitless

In Case of Trouble

Suture Self

Leap of Fail

Mortal Reminder

Collector

Made You Look