Assassin’s Creed Unity: Läuft jetzt flüssiger – 60 FPS-Update für Konsolen verfügbar

0 Autor: , in News / Assassin’s Creed Unity
Übersicht
Image: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Unity erhält ein 60 FPS-Update auf PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X/S und sorgt für flüssigeres Gameplay beim Sturz der Aristokratie.

Fans von Assassin’s Creed Unity können sich freuen: Das beliebte Spiel aus der Französischen Revolution erhält jetzt ein 60 FPS-Update für PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X/S.

Das Update verspricht deutlich flüssigeres Gameplay und eine noch immersivere Spielerfahrung in den Straßen von Paris.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Assassin’s Creed Unity

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort