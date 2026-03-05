Assassin’s Creed Unity: Läuft jetzt flüssiger – 60 FPS-Update für Konsolen verfügbar

Fans von Assassin’s Creed Unity können sich freuen: Das beliebte Spiel aus der Französischen Revolution erhält jetzt ein 60 FPS-Update für PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X/S.

Das Update verspricht deutlich flüssigeres Gameplay und eine noch immersivere Spielerfahrung in den Straßen von Paris.

Everybody wants to rule the world 🗡️🩸

Take down aristocracy with increased framerate on consoles.

Assassin’s Creed Unity’s 60 FPS update is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|Shttps://t.co/57esKlTIWF pic.twitter.com/QBXSYbuQe6

— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) March 5, 2026