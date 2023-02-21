Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Finaler Patch wird heute ausgerollt

Mit dem Patch 1.7.0 für Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wird der Fehler mit den Gratisartikeln behoben. Danach werden keine weiteren Updates für das Spiel mehr veröffentlicht.
Wie wir berichtet hatten, sorgte ein Fehler mit Gratisartikeln dafür, dass das Feature der wöchentlich kostenfreien Gratis-Gegenstands zeitweise komplett abgeschaltet wurde.
Die Entwickler konnten den Fehler finden und beheben. Der Patch 1.7.0 wird am 21. Februar um 13:00 Uhr auf allen Plattformen bereitgestellt.
Patchgröße:
Xbox Series X|S: 15.1 GB
Xbox One: 9.9 GB
PlayStation 5: 0.5 GB
PlayStation 4: 1.6 GB
PC: 6.3 GB
Die Patchnotes könnt ihr hier lesen:
BUG FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS
RIVER RAIDS
Addressed:
- The Captain at Katzenelnbogen isn’t counted when the kill is confirmed.
ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA
WORLD
Addressed:
- Resolved most of the rare instances where Light-Fingered skill prevented the pickup of key items.
- Eivor’s hair can clip through the hood after completing an Animus Anomaly.
ARMORY & INVENTORY
Addressed:
- Previously purchased items are missing from player inventory.
- The Raven Clan Crew outfit cannot be enhanced or upgraded to a higher quality.
- The total number of Opals in the inventory doesn’t update when picking up an Opal in the world.
MISCELLANEOUS
Addressed:
- Resolved the error that occurs when trying to claim the Weekly Free Item.
- Gear packs still appear in the store when the content of the pack is already owned.
- Items incorrectly appear as owned in some situations.
- Korean language cannot be applied via Steam Language tab.
- It is possible to lose Helix Credits when purchasing the Twilight Set if 5/5 pieces of gear are already owned.
- Issues with pricing of Helix Store items when redeeming pieces of a full set.
- On Xbox, when buying Helix Credits through the store, they are not correctly added to the player inventory.
- In-game pop-ups no longer appear for Shared History and The Last Chapter when launching into the game.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Ist damit Redas Shop gemeint? Der wird mir permanent als leer angezeigt und kein Tipp aus dem Inet half bisher..
Dann kann es ja jetzt in den GamePass kommen 🤪😂