Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Hotfix behebt Problem die göttliche Belohnung zu erhalten

0 Autor: , in News / Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ein Hotfix für Assassin’s Creed Valhalla behebt das Problem, die göttliche Belohnung zu erhalten.

Spieler, die die göttliche Belohnung in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla nicht erhalten, weil sie keine Helix Credits besitzen, dürfen sich freuen: Ein Hotfix, das Ubisoft jetzt veröffentlicht hat, wird das Problem beheben, das kostenlose Geschenk herunterzuladen.

Weiterhin wird untersucht, ob andere Situationen, andere Komplikationen bei der Inanspruchnahme der Belohnung verhindern oder verursachen können.

 

