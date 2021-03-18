Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Hotfix behebt Problem die göttliche Belohnung zu erhalten

Spieler, die die göttliche Belohnung in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla nicht erhalten, weil sie keine Helix Credits besitzen, dürfen sich freuen: Ein Hotfix, das Ubisoft jetzt veröffentlicht hat, wird das Problem beheben, das kostenlose Geschenk herunterzuladen.

Weiterhin wird untersucht, ob andere Situationen, andere Komplikationen bei der Inanspruchnahme der Belohnung verhindern oder verursachen können.

We deployed a hotfix today addressing an issue that prevented players who do not own any Helix Credits from claiming the Godly Reward.

We are continuing to investigate other situations that may prevent or cause other complications when claiming the reward.

— Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 17, 2021