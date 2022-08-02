Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Patch-Notes zum The Forgotten Saga Update

Ubisoft hat die offiziellen Patch-Notes zum Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla The Forgotten Saga Update enthüllt.

Heute um circa 14:00 Uhr erscheint das Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla The Forgotten Saga Update und hat auf der Xbox Series X/S eine Größe von rund 26 GB. Auf der Xbox One wiegt das kostenlose Update 19,6 GB. Mit dabei ist der neue Spielmodus: The Forgotten Saga. Ein Video mit Details zum Modus gibt es hier.

Patch-Notes zum The Forgotten Saga Update BUG FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS Expansion 3: Dawn of Ragnarök Main Quests, World Events, and Side Activities Addressed The movable light beam in Alethorpis stuck, making it impossible to solve the puzzle for the Book of the Knowledge.

Unable to move the stone block to obtain the Dwarven Blacksmith Cloak in Svaldal. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Main Quests, World Events, and Side Activities Addressed Cannot complete the quest Wedding Horns, as Rued spawns in dead. World Addressed Reda only offers one daily contract instead of two. Mastery Challenge Addressed Anderitum Hideout Raven Challenge: Addressed the persisting issue that prevents the looting of the key from Destroyer if the player has already acquired it without unlocking the door. Miscellaneous Addressed When using Dual Spears the light combo finisher attack doesn’t work as intended.

When using the Algurnir Dane Axe, perks from other Bows and Gear will not activate.

Twilight pack shows as available for purchase when it is owned on Xbox and PC platforms.

Discounts for owning gear from a pack in the animus store isn’t consistent.

The VFX from the Blood Elf Eye-Wrap gear can be seen during some cutscenes.

Selecting „Sell all trinkets“ at a store will sell trade goods as well. UI/HUD Addressed Button prompts in pop-up messages in the store do not align correctly with the pop-up box.

Incorrect thumbnail for Edward Kenway’s outfit in the Inventory screen.