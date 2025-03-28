Avowed: Leistung in größeren Städten auf Xbox verbessert

Ein neues Update für Avowed steht für alle Spieler in der Version 1.3.1 zum Download bereit.
Mit dem neusten Update kommt der Entwickler zwei Wünschen der Community nach.
So gibt es jetzt eine Unterstützung für „hohen Kontrast“ für mehrere UI-Bildschirme. Außerdem wurde eine Native Anti-Aliasing-Option für FSR hinzugefügt.
In größeren Städten konnte das Team weiterhin die Leistung in den Grafikmodi „Beauty“ und „Balance“ auf Xbox verbessern.
Alle weiteren Einzelheiten zum Update findet ihr in den Patch Notes.
Community Requested Features
- Added ‚high contrast‘ support for several UI screens.
- Added Native Anti-Aliasing option for FSR.
Quests
- The quest „Our Dreams Divide Us Still“ will now correctly advance at the end of combat for affected players. This includes a retroactive fix for players who load a save made post combat.
- Turning the winch to save Solace Keep will no longer fail to save Solace Keep in rare cases.
UI Fixes and Improvements
- Experience Gained notifications no longer stay visible indefinitely when the hide HUD option is toggled.
- Quest markers and items on the Compass now appear as intended if the player has selected the option „Lock Compass to North“ in Settings.
- Status icons near the player’s health bar will no longer be cut off if many statuses are active at once.
- Switching upscaling settings to TSR will no longer unnecessarily apply the Screen Percentage value.
- The setting to Hide XP Notifications now behaves as expected.
- When using the quest tracking option to not track the next quest, Quest beacons will no longer point to completed quest objectives, when a quest is complete.
Bug Fixes
- Addressed a rare instance where enemies could disappear from the map.
- Consumed items no longer reappear in the player’s inventory under certain conditions.
- Orlan hair now renders correctly on higher quality settings.
- Pentiment achievement no longer requires the completion of a side quest in Emerald Stair that is only available based on certain main quest decisions.
- The player will no longer end up in a broken state that prevents them from receiving the achievement „Cooking by the Book“.
- The recipe for Crafting Adra from Adra Shards no longer disappears when the player upgrades Scavenger ability.
Performance Improvements
- Improved performance on Beauty and Balanced modes on Xbox when in larger cities.
3 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Nice, als nächstes die Immersion nachpatchen, dann läuft’s gut
Das Spiel ist (leider?) nicht auf Immersion ausgelegt, so wie es der Announce- Trailer ursprünglich vermuten ließ. Die Erwartung wurde da falsch erzeugt. Hoffe, in einem zweiten Teil kümmern sie sich um Physik und Reaktionen bzw. Konsequenzen der NPCs. Ist halt anders als in isommetrischer Perspektive. Gerade in 1st P. sind so Details doch auffälliger.
Für mich immer noch ein sehr gutes Spiel. Würde es aber nicht als Meisterwerk oder gar Flop bezeichnen.
Super Sache. Mein erster Durchlauf war ja schon ein fantastisches Erlebnis. Schön das Obsidian Entertainment das Spiel immer weiter verbessert.
Übrigens bisher mein verdientes GotY 2025🙂