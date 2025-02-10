Avowed: Microsoft macht Werbung

Microsoft wird immer wieder wegen schlechter Werbung, bzw. nicht vorhandener Werbung kritisiert – zu Recht!

Doch manchmal geschehen doch noch Wunder und die Marketing-Abteilung präsentiert einige Werbeformate, dieses Mal zu Avowed:

Before you depart to the Living Lands, we’re making a stop in a mysterious place filled with adventure—New York City.

See the living, breathing world of Eora in action at Times Square! #Avowed pic.twitter.com/HBMMsJJN9C

— Avowed (@AvowedtheGame) February 3, 2025