Avowed: Microsoft macht Werbung

Microsoft macht Werbung für Avowed und hier gibt es eine Sammlung der verschiedenen Aktionen.

Microsoft wird immer wieder wegen schlechter Werbung, bzw. nicht vorhandener Werbung kritisiert – zu Recht!

Doch manchmal geschehen doch noch Wunder und die Marketing-Abteilung präsentiert einige Werbeformate, dieses Mal zu Avowed:

    Sieh mal einer an😃geht doch MS und bitte in Zukunft mehr Werbung weil verdient haben es die Genialen MS Studio Games aufjedenfall🎮💚😉✌️.

