Avowed: Microsoft macht Werbung

Microsoft wird immer wieder wegen schlechter Werbung, bzw. nicht vorhandener Werbung kritisiert – zu Recht!
Doch manchmal geschehen doch noch Wunder und die Marketing-Abteilung präsentiert einige Werbeformate, dieses Mal zu Avowed:
Before you depart to the Living Lands, we’re making a stop in a mysterious place filled with adventure—New York City.
See the living, breathing world of Eora in action at Times Square! #Avowed pic.twitter.com/HBMMsJJN9C
— Avowed (@AvowedtheGame) February 3, 2025
Pssscht. Künstler bei der Arbeit! Unser #Avowed Mural in Berlin ist fast fertig.
Wer es live bestaunen will: Ab zum Hermannplatz 7 in Berlin. pic.twitter.com/Rmn11bjeV5
— Xbox DACH (@XboxDACH) February 6, 2025
Here are some WIP shots of our massive out of home billboards going up in Hollywood. It’s going to be an unmissable quartet billboard that will show 4 different ways to Forge Your Destiny in Avowed! https://t.co/XIWhuamvjt pic.twitter.com/SJoAngWmHO
— Aaron Greenberg (@aarongreenberg) February 6, 2025
This Avowed billboard is up now in Berlin, Germany as well! 🙌🏻🔥 #Avowed #ForgeYourDestiny https://t.co/SnVVnPd54w pic.twitter.com/9hS1SoQLWh
— Aaron Greenberg (@aarongreenberg) February 6, 2025
N bisschen sehr spät, aber gut.
Sieh mal einer an😃geht doch MS und bitte in Zukunft mehr Werbung weil verdient haben es die Genialen MS Studio Games aufjedenfall🎮💚😉✌️.