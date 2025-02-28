Avowed: Wichtige Korrekturen und Verbesserungen live

Ab sofort steht für Avowed Patch 1.2.4 zum Download auf allen Plattformen bereit. Er enthält wichtige Fehlerkorrekturen und Verbesserungen für das Rollenspiel.
Unter anderem werden Charaktere, die eigentlich nicht sterben sollten, wiederbelebt, um den Questfortschritt nicht zu blockieren.
Upgrade-Materialien sind jetzt in allen Regionen einheitlich verfügbar. Zudem werden sie korrekt aktualisiert, wenn der Lagerbestand im Geschäft aktualisiert wird.
Schaut euch die Patch Notes mit weiteren Korrekturen für Quests und mehr an.
Crashes & Major Issues
- Adjusted character settings so that unkillable characters will now respawn if they mysteriously die, preventing blocked quest progression.
Quests & Area Design
- Loot piles will no longer be placed in unexpected locations when created while the player is far away. Previously affected saved games will now have the loot pile back where the owning character died.
- Players who killed
will no longer experience a dropped conversation when speaking with the leaders of the Living Lands during
(Players with affected saves can now simply walk in and out of the meeting space to retrigger the conversation.)
- Bounty Masters in Dawnshore, Shatterscarp, and Galawain’s Tusks now correctly allow players to turn in bounties, even if they have acquired more trophy items than expected.
- Vemas now allows players to turn in Debt of Blood, even if they had already spoken to him upon returning.
- The player will no longer become stuck with no objectives active during An Untimely End.
- Fixed an issue where the player could become stuck in the environment near Dehengen’s Cottage.
- Enemy loot will no longer disappear if the player killed Ygwulf and the assassins in the Cistern, saved their game, and then reloaded that save.
- Ambassador Hylgard can no longer die from drowning in The Strangleroot while following the player, which was preventing him from appearing at the embassy in Paradis.
- The player will no longer be blocked from finishing Ancient Soil if Fior mes Iverno becomes inaccessible.
Systems & Gameplay Improvements
- Godless chests and sarcophagi now have currency in their loot lists.
- Upgrade materials (metal, wood, leather) are now more consistently available across stores in each region.
- Upgrade materials now properly refresh when store stock updates.
- Autosave frequency has been changed from 5 minutes to 10 minutes by default. (This can still be adjusted in player settings.)
- Autosave slots increased from 3 to 5.
- The ability Bleeding Cuts now applies Bleed Accumulation more reliably.
- Logging into Xbox Network on Steam no longer resets the player’s selected language setting.
- Kai is now less likely to teleport inside a wall while using Leap of Daring.
- Companions now assist in combat more reliably.
Visual & Art Fixes
- Militia Guard patrolling Claviger’s Landing now has the correct neck texture.
- Adjusted health bar position for the enemy Putrid Skeleton Wizard.
- Fixed jittering of player hair and armor when afflicted by Poison Accumulation.
- Reduced opacity of a water fountain inside Ondra’s Temple.
User Interface (UI) & Controls
- Companion abilities bound to the Quick Slot menu no longer become undone after reloading a save.
- Added new settings for controller users to adjust gamepad look acceleration strength and ramp-up time.
- Corrected typos in the Encumbrance tutorial and on the Compiling Shaders screen (now correctly states “a few minutes” instead of “a few moments”).
Miscellaneous
- Launching Avowed with DirectX 11 is now disabled, as the game does not support it.
- Some players have been using a DirectX 11 launch parameter as a workaround for various crashes, performance problems, or compatibility concerns. However, this can introduce additional problems that we cannot troubleshoot or resolve, including unexpected visual or performance issues.
- If you’re encountering startup crashes, we recommend updating your drivers, verifying your game files, or reaching out to our support team at support.obsidian.net for assistance.
11 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Sehr geil, danke für die Info. Jetzt weiß ich wofür das heutige Update war. Freue mich schon es weiterzuspielen. Ein wirklich fantastisches Spiel.
Sehr gut, dann versuche ich später nochmal die Quest mit den Untoten im 2ten Gebiet.
Die ging bei mir nicht weiter, bzw. konnte ich nicht abschließen.
Von den genannten Bugs bin ich zum Glück noch keinem begegnet. Dafür hab ich einen fiesen Grafikbug an der Smaragdtreppe erkannt. Auf den Feldern steigt eine Regenbogenfarbener Dunst auf. Dieser ist eindeutig als zweidimensionales Sprite erkennbar und wird von einem leider nicht ganz transparentem Rechteck umgeben.
Ansonsten klasse Game!
Bei mir ist es ein Quadrat 😀
Auf jeden Fall sieht’s merkwürdig aus 😁
Ein Regelbogenfarbgener Dunst stieg auf? Warst du in Köln zu Besuch? 🤣
Das sieht man aber gefühlt überall so.
Und je nachdem wohin du gehst, dreht sich das Quadrat in deine Blickrichtung mit 😅
Habe noch keine großen Bugs gehabt , zum Glück wird Gepatcht
Blöderweise muss ich das ganze Spiel neu herunterladen, obwohl es nur ein 2,5 GB Update ist.
So etwas liebe ich ja sehr, wenn wegen nem Mini Update, das ganze Spiel neu geladen wird.
Bei meiner miesen Internetleitung, kann es da ne Woche dauern, bis ich wieder zu Avowed komme.
Das ist echt Mist, mein Beileid!
Da lobe ich mir meine 1 Gbit/s, selbst da fluche ich schon, wenn bei der Xbox manchmal nur unter 500 oder sogar unter 100 Mbits rauskommen 🙈
Hatte zum Glück auch noch nichts gravierendes bemerkt außer, dass das Bild in neuen Gebieten anfangs ganz kurz einfriert im Qualitätsmodus.