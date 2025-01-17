Baldur’s Gate 3: Crossplay und mehr in Kürze mit Update #32

Incoming Bug Fixes

Along with the new features, we’re continuing to clean up animation pops, clipping, and have fixed bugs, including the likes of:

Fixed a savegame issue where you wouldn’t get the appropriate amount of Umbral Gems for the Gauntlet of Shar.

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck at a 0% loading screen when attempting to join a multiplayer session that uses mods.

Your character will no longer think Shadowheart is dead if she isn’t when talking to XXXXX.

Halsin will now show up to your camp in Act II as long as you save him, even if you happen to skip the celebration with the tieflings at camp.

Improved performance in the Adamantine Forge.

Minthara will now comment on XXXXX reveal.

Cerys will stop getting involved in combats with Minthara from across the region. An eager beaver no longer.

We’ve also reminded Minthara that ‚knocked out‘ does not mean ‚dead‘, so she’ll more reliably appear in Moonrise Towers.

Fixed companions‘ lines getting cut off prematurely after Gale XXXXX.

Fixed a bug preventing Wyll from commenting on Astarion holding a blade to your throat during Astarion’s recruitment dialogue by the beach.

Barcus is no longer Mike Wazowski’d by various items like cauldrons and bottles blocking him off from view when you talk to him at Last Light.

In-Game Mod Manager Improvements