Baldur’s Gate 3: Crossplay und mehr in Kürze mit Update #32

Larian Studios hat in ihrem Community-Update #32 Details zum bevorstehenden Patch 8 für Baldur’s Gate 3 bekannt gegeben.
Dieser umfangreiche Patch wird plattformübergreifendes Spielen (Crossplay) zwischen PC, PlayStation 5 und Xbox Series X|S ermöglichen.
Zudem wird ein Fotomodus eingeführt, der es Spielern erlaubt, besondere Momente im Spiel festzuhalten. Des Weiteren werden zwölf neue Unterklassen für die bestehenden Klassen hinzugefügt, um die Vielfalt und Tiefe des Gameplays zu erweitern.
Um die Stabilität und Performance dieser neuen Funktionen sicherzustellen, plant Larian Studios einen Stresstest und ruft die Community zur Teilnahme auf. Interessierte Spieler können sich über die offizielle Website registrieren. Die Registrierung ist bis zum 20. Januar 2025 geöffnet, und die ausgewählten Teilnehmer werden in Wellen ab dem 22. Januar benachrichtigt.
Larian Studios betont, dass dies der letzte große Inhalts-Patch für „Baldur’s Gate 3“ sein wird. Der Fokus des Studios wird sich danach auf neue Projekte richten, ohne Pläne für Erweiterungen oder Fortsetzungen des Spiels.
Incoming Bug Fixes
Along with the new features, we’re continuing to clean up animation pops, clipping, and have fixed bugs, including the likes of:
- Fixed a savegame issue where you wouldn’t get the appropriate amount of Umbral Gems for the Gauntlet of Shar.
- Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck at a 0% loading screen when attempting to join a multiplayer session that uses mods.
- Your character will no longer think Shadowheart is dead if she isn’t when talking to XXXXX.
- Halsin will now show up to your camp in Act II as long as you save him, even if you happen to skip the celebration with the tieflings at camp.
- Improved performance in the Adamantine Forge.
- Minthara will now comment on XXXXX reveal.
- Cerys will stop getting involved in combats with Minthara from across the region. An eager beaver no longer.
- We’ve also reminded Minthara that ‚knocked out‘ does not mean ‚dead‘, so she’ll more reliably appear in Moonrise Towers.
- Fixed companions‘ lines getting cut off prematurely after Gale XXXXX.
- Fixed a bug preventing Wyll from commenting on Astarion holding a blade to your throat during Astarion’s recruitment dialogue by the beach.
- Barcus is no longer Mike Wazowski’d by various items like cauldrons and bottles blocking him off from view when you talk to him at Last Light.
In-Game Mod Manager Improvements
- Removed the third-party mods warning and replaced it with clearer messaging.
- The Mod Verification window will now trigger regardless of where the request to connect to a multiplayer game is coming from.