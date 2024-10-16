Baldur’s Gate 3: Hotfix behebt Probleme mit Mod-Manager

Einige Probleme, die in Verbindung mit dem Mod-Manager stehen, werden heute mit einem Hotfix in Baldur’s Gate 3 behoben.

Hotfix #28 nimmt sich auch einiger Abstürze und Blocker an. Dazu zählt auch ein Fehler im Mehrspielermodus, bei dem Spieler in einer bestimmten Situation in einer Aktivierungs-/Deaktivierungsschleife im Mod-Überprüfungsfenster gefangen waren.

Die ganzen Details gibt es in den Patch Notes zum Aufklappen.

Hotfix #28 Patch Notes MODDING On PS5, the ‚Continue‘ button will now work the same as the ‚Load Game‘ screen in that it won’t allow you to start a game if there are any mod issues.

On console, when loading a savegame that has unresolved mod issues, the Mod Verification Window will no longer keep asking you to re-download or uninstall mods when the action has already been taken.

Resolved an issue with mod dependencies not being loaded in the correct order after enabling/disabling some mods. Mod Manager Fixed the animated downloading bar not appearing in the Mod Verification Window after you click ‚Download‘.

Fixed the horizontal scrollbar on the Mod Details page not being vertically centred between the arrows that flank it.

Fixed a bug preventing you from opening the Mod Manager on PC when using a controller.

Fixed the button prompts in the Mod Details page not updating correctly when using a controller.

Fixed the filter tags in the Mod Manager not appearing in localised languages and made sure that the English string is shown as a backup in case there’s an issue with fetching the translation.

The mod browser scrollbar now resets to the top when you navigate to a previous or next page.

On PS5, the Mod Manager now correctly reports the amount of remaining memory after uninstalling a mod.

Fixed a crash that could occur when changing pages in the Mod Manager.

Fixed clients on a multiplayer game getting caught in an enable–disable loop in the Mod Verification Window when trying to disable a mod that the host doesn’t have.

Updated the ‚Explicit Content‘ filter’s name to ‚Mature Content‘.

Updated the name of the Mod Issues window to ‚Mod Verification Window‘ to more accurately reflect what the window is for, and updated its description. GAME Gameplay Improved loading times for players with many mods installed.

You can no longer add items to your wares even if they cannot become wares (e.g. pact weapons) by selecting them along with another item that can become a ware. This prevents a trade exploit where you could sell your wares and the bound items would not leave your inventory. Any more of these up your sleeves?

Fixed Honour Mode features, like Legendary Actions, carrying over to non-Honour-Mode games if you’d previously loaded an Honour Mode save.

On PS5, fixed the DualSense lightbar updating colours every single frame of the game when a new user logs in with a new controller.

Resolved an issue with Wyll opting for negative greeting nodes even when he does like you.

Fixed the character models becoming offset in the Trade UI when switching between trade and barter when using a controller. Crashes and Blockers Fixed a crash when trying to load into a playthrough rather than a particular savegame within that playthrough.

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a savegame.

On PS5, fixed a potential crash when going full disco on the DualSense lightbar.