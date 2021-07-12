Battlefield 2042: Gerücht: Redacted-Modus mit Remaster-Maps

Laut Reddit soll der Battlefield 2042 Redacted-Modus aus remasterten Karten von älteren Spielen der Franchise bestehen. Laut Gerüchten soll ein angeblicher BattleHub Maps von Metro, Locker, Wake Island, Siege of Shanghai, Arica Harbor und Caspian Border beinhalten.
DICE and Ripple Studios confirm that the REDACTED Battlefield 2042 mode will involve in remastered maps, confirming a part of previous leaks that suggest it will be a "BattleHub". from GamingLeaksAndRumours
Battlefield 2042 wird am 22. Oktober 2021 für Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 und PC veröffentlicht.