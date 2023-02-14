Battlefield 2042: Update 3.2.1 mit Balance-Anpassungen ausgerollt

Gadgets

FGM-148 Javelin

The FGM-148 Javelin can no longer lock onto the Tracer Dart while the dart is out of line of sight.

Tracer Dart Gun

The Tracer Dart will now correctly drop in height dependent on the distance it has to travel.

Reduced the projectile speed of the Tracer Dart from 500 m/s to 250 m/s.

The uptime of the Tracer Dart will now last 12 seconds instead of 40 seconds. Dev Comment: We’ve adjusted the trajectory and speed of the Tracer Dart to now offer a skill element to this gadget if you’re aiming to land shots from long range distances, if you wish to reliably designate targets from long distance the SOFLAM remains a tried and tested choice.



Gameplay Flow & Social Elements

Unlock Descriptions will now correctly show for Class Badges on the reward screen after a match.

The description for Falck’s Combat Surgeon Trait now correctly states that she is able to revive faster, rather than revive to full health.

Soldier

Fixed an issue where the time it took for firing when leaving sprint was much longer than expected with Assault Rifles.

Fixed an issue where the auto deploy of the parachute did not function properly.

The Assault Weapon Proficiency will no longer grant extra ammunition for Underbarrel Grenade Launchers.

Fixed an issue that would cause projectiles to not deal damage correctly when Specialists are facing down.

Fixed a minor desync issue that resulted in the player jumping in a slightly longer arch than expected. Don’t be alarmed, we didn’t put any springs in your boots!

Specialists

Angel

Fixed an issue that would allow players to select any Gadget with any Specialist via Angel’s Loadout Crate.

Crawford – Mounted Vulcan

Increased the health of Crawford’s Mounted Vulcan by 60% Dev Comment: This change is to increase the survivability when up against direct gunfire. Grenades and Rocket Launchers will still cause it considerable damage.



Mounted Vulcan now lasts 7 seconds from the moment it begins firing to reaching its overheating point.

Players are no longer able to place down 4 Mounted Vulcans. One is enough!

Dozer

You can no longer use Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield while also using a parachute, or whilst prone.

Weapons

As part of the recent Update 3.2 we reduced the ADS time for Drum and Extended Magazines. We’re reverting that change in this update.

Your feedback to change these attachments suggested having slower reload times, or less overall ammo due to the reduced magazine count. These are very valid areas to look at, however we believe those two would not compensate for the greater increase in combat uptime that these attachments give you.

With a shorter magazine, you have to pick your fights while weaving in and out of combat against multiple enemies, prioritizing targets based on awareness or proximity. With larger magazines, such as the case with Drum and Extended Magazines, this overhead disappears as you have the luxury of less reloading and more ammo availability.

It’s very important for us to act upon your feedback, and we’ll continue to make adjustments for Drum and Extended Magazines in a later update.

Drum and Extended Magazines

ADS draw rate has been reverted to pre-update 3.2 values. You’ll now notice that the draw rate is more immediate, and less weighted than before.

MTAR-21

Adjusted the recoil of the MTAR-21 to be in line with other Assault Rifle weaponry.

MTAR-21 damage increased up to 40m from 18 -> 22

PP-2000