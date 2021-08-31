Battlefield 2042: Video-Leak zeigt verschiedene Waffen

3 Autor: , in News / Battlefield 2042

In einem neuen Video-Leak werden euch die unterschiedlichen Battlefield 2042-Waffen genauer gezeigt.

Es sind schon wieder Battlefield 2042 Szenen in einem Video an die Öffentlichkeit geraten. Während die Alpha-Leaks sonst randvoll mit Gameplay waren, werden euch diesmal die zahlreichen Waffen im Spiel demonstriert:

