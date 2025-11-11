Battlefield 6: Drohnen-Exploit und mehr gefixt

Fixed an issue where dispersion would be higher than intended when going from sprint to firing in ADS.

Fixed an issue where dispersion would incorrectly scale with movement speed and always assume the player is moving at maximum movement speed for the stance.

