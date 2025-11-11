Battlefield 6: Drohnen-Exploit und mehr gefixt

Auf allen Plattformen rollt heute ein weiteres Update für Battlefield 6 aus. Auf Xbox Series X|S ist der Download 2,1 GB groß.
Mit diesem Update verbessert Battlefield Studios die allgemeine Spielqualität des Shooters. Unter anderem wurde die Zuverlässigkeit von Fahrzeuggegenmaßnahmen erhöht sowie die Genauigkeit von Waffen.
Beseitigt wurde auch ein Exploit in Verbindung mit der XFGM-6D-Aufklärungsdrohne und dem Vorschlaghammer, der Spieler in verbotene Bereiche der Karte brachte.
Zudem wurden mehrere Probleme im Battle Royale behoben, die den Spielfluss, die Wiederbelebung von Trupps und die Übergänge am Ende der Runde betrafen.
Erfahrt mehr zum heutigen Update in den Patch Notes.
-
Fixed an exploit allowing players to ascend and access unintended areas when standing on a XFGM-6D Recon Drone by hitting it with the Sledgehammer.
-
Fixed an issue where Lock-Guided Missiles did not get countered as expected when met with enemy countermeasures such as flares.
-
Fixed an issue where vehicles did not spawn correctly in Breakthrough and Conquest.
-
Fixed multiple Battle Royale issues affecting match flow, squad revives, and End of Round transitions.
-
Addressed progression, audio, and UI issues, improving overall clarity, reliability, and immersion.
-
Fixed an issue where dispersion would be higher than intended when going from sprint to firing in ADS.
-
Fixed an issue where dispersion would incorrectly scale with movement speed and always assume the player is moving at maximum movement speed for the stance.
-
Tuned landing animation to reduce excessive camera and weapon movement when aiming down sights, improving visual stability during and after landing. This update also resolves instances where the ADS aim could be displaced when sliding.
-
Fixed an issue where Lock-Guided Missiles did not get countered as expected when met with enemy countermeasures such as flares.
-
Fixed an exploit allowing players to ascend and access unintended areas when standing on the XFGM-6D Recon Drone by hitting it with the Sledgehammer.
-
Fixed an issue where vehicles did not spawn correctly in Breakthrough and Conquest.
-
Fixed an issue where matches sometimes would start with all sectors and objectives active at the same time.
-
Fixed an issue in Strikepoint on Siege of Cairo where destruction did not reset at halftime.
-
Fixed an issue in Vehicle Customisation locked Anti-Air Vehicle presets did not display their unlock criteria as intended.
-
Fixed an issue where the shotgun weapon challenge “Kill 5 Enemies With a Shotgun Without Reloading” did not complete properly.
-
Fixed an issue where progress for the “Engineer Specialist 3” Assignment did not save correctly.
-
Fixed an issue where “SpawnLoot” would not spawn Ammo or Armor.
-
Fixed an issue where players with community creations privileges set to Block could still access user-generated Community Experiences when the party leader hosted a match.
-
Fixed an issue where activating the BF PRO Radio Channel through the Commorose did not play any sound.
-
Fixed an issue where Battle Royale (Quads) matches did not end after the last team was eliminated.
-
Fixed an issue where being killed immediately after a mobile respawn completed could result in the squad being eliminated instead of reviving remaining teammates.
-
Fixed an issue where players could become stuck in a top-down view of the map after redeploying.
-
Fixed an issue where players retained their Second Chance after redeploying and did not transition to the End of Round screen after their next elimination.
-
Fixed an issue where all squad members displayed the same highlighted stat on the Squad Placement screen.
-
Fixed an issue where the “Battle Royal Master Challenge 4” did not track progress correctly.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Gute und wichtige Fixes👍
Gestern wieder 2 Runden Quads in Folge gewonnen🤪
Sind ja doch einige Fehler behoben worden.