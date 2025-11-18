Battlefield 6: Neue Karte und viele Verbesserungen live

New feature coming later in the update: Battle Pickups. These powerful weapons will be available in specific experiences and Portal with limited ammunition but pack enough firepower to help turn the tide of battle in your favor.

New feature coming later in the update: Battle Pickups. These powerful weapons will be available in specific experiences and Portal with limited ammunition but pack enough firepower to help turn the tide of battle in your favor.

Sandbox map. This option will let Portal experience builders start with a more level playing field to bring their imagination to life.

Sandbox map. This option will let Portal experience builders start with a more level playing field to bring their imagination to life.

Gauntlet mode to include a new mission type: Rodeo. This mission provides multiple vehicles for players to fight over and battle with each other with. Players earn bonus points for defeating enemies while in a vehicle.

Gauntlet mode to include a new mission type: Rodeo. This mission provides multiple vehicles for players to fight over and battle with each other with. Players earn bonus points for defeating enemies while in a vehicle.

Variations of this map will be available for all official modes.

Variations of this map will be available for all official modes.

As we got closer to launch, we revisited aim assist tuning based on internal testing and the full range of maps and combat distances coming with release. Our goal was to make aim assist feel more effective beyond mid-range fights which was one of our focuses within Battlefield Labs and Open Beta.

At launch, we increased slowdown at longer ranges, but once the game went live, we saw that this made high-zoom aiming feel less smooth and harder to control.