Battlefield 6: Update 1.2.3.0 enthüllt neue Inhalte und riesiges Balance-Update

: Bot support has been expanded across Multiplayer and Operations, Portal tools and web app behaviour have been improved, audio has received further polish, and new controller tuning support has been added through the Deadzones Draw Tool.

Portal, AI, Audio and Settings Enhancements : Bot support has been expanded across Multiplayer and Operations, Portal tools and web app behaviour have been improved, audio has received further polish, and new controller tuning support has been added through the Deadzones Draw Tool.

: Menus, challenges, loadouts, End of Round screens, localisation, Store presentation, and Battle Pass readability have all been updated to improve clarity and consistency across the experience.

UI, HUD and Front-End Improvements : Menus, challenges, loadouts, End of Round screens, localisation, Store presentation, and Battle Pass readability have all been updated to improve clarity and consistency across the experience.

: Defibrillators and the AJ-03 COAG Med Pen have been updated, while attachments, animations, unlock presentation, and challenge tracking have all seen further improvements.

Weapons and Gadgets Receive a Broad Polish Pass : Defibrillators and the AJ-03 COAG Med Pen have been updated, while attachments, animations, unlock presentation, and challenge tracking have all seen further improvements.

: Incoming hit audio is now clearer, rapid damage is easier to read, projectile and tracer behaviour is more consistent, and network warning indicators now provide better visibility during live combat.

Combat Feedback and Gameplay Clarity : Incoming hit audio is now clearer, rapid damage is easier to read, projectile and tracer behaviour is more consistent, and network warning indicators now provide better visibility during live combat.

: Loot flow has been updated, Strike Packages and Armour Plate availability have been rebalanced, and a wider pass on challenge tracking, objective progression, and End of Round presentation helps both modes play and reward more consistently.

Battle Royale and Gauntlet Improvements : Loot flow has been updated, Strike Packages and Armour Plate availability have been rebalanced, and a wider pass on challenge tracking, objective progression, and End of Round presentation helps both modes play and reward more consistently.

: Weapon XP and Vehicle XP are now earned through active use alongside kills and assists, XP rates have been increased slightly across Multiplayer, and Battle Royale and Gauntlet progression now place more weight on time spent in a match, with Battle Royale also awarding higher scores for kills and damage assists.

Progression Feels More Rewarding : Weapon XP and Vehicle XP are now earned through active use alongside kills and assists, XP rates have been increased slightly across Multiplayer, and Battle Royale and Gauntlet progression now place more weight on time spent in a match, with Battle Royale also awarding higher scores for kills and damage assists.

: Operation Augur arrives alongside the LTV, the Ripper 14”, and a new Battle Pass Bonus Path that expands the rewards available during the fight for survival.

New Content Arrives : Operation Augur arrives alongside the LTV, the Ripper 14”, and a new Battle Pass Bonus Path that expands the rewards available during the fight for survival.

Updated the Sprint Slide tooltip so its trigger criteria now match the intended behaviour.

Updated the Sprint Slide tooltip so its trigger criteria now match the intended behaviour.

Third-person melee animations now exit correctly when performing a quick melee while holding another weapon.

Third-person melee animations now exit correctly when performing a quick melee while holding another weapon.

Soldiers’ heads are now less likely to clip through nearby geometry while using ladders.

Soldiers’ heads are now less likely to clip through nearby geometry while using ladders.

Soldiers now align more reliably with stairs and uneven terrain while prone.

Soldiers now align more reliably with stairs and uneven terrain while prone.

Soldiers no longer continue sliding across the ground after exiting a vehicle that is moving uphill.

Soldiers no longer continue sliding across the ground after exiting a vehicle that is moving uphill.

Soldier acceleration curves have been slightly adjusted to better support 30Hz experiences, improving responsiveness in the opening moments of movement.

Soldier acceleration curves have been slightly adjusted to better support 30Hz experiences, improving responsiveness in the opening moments of movement.

Ping voice-over callouts now have a slight 0.15 second delay to improve timing and readability.

Ping voice-over callouts now have a slight 0.15 second delay to improve timing and readability.

Lasers and flashlights now enter a short cooldown after repeated rapid toggles to prevent input spamming.

Lasers and flashlights now enter a short cooldown after repeated rapid toggles to prevent input spamming.

Improved the Profile statistics page so it no longer shows a persistent loading square.

Improved the Profile statistics page so it no longer shows a persistent loading square.

Improved the display of Dog Tag unlock criteria after completing or exiting a match.

Improved the display of Dog Tag unlock criteria after completing or exiting a match.

Improved the display of completed assignments at End of Round.

Improved the display of completed assignments at End of Round.

Corrected the matchmaking stance for the SOR-300 so the weapon is now held correctly.

Corrected the matchmaking stance for the SOR-300 so the weapon is now held correctly.

Corrected the in-game wording for the Career Total statistic tied to distance travelled as a passenger.

Corrected the in-game wording for the Career Total statistic tied to distance travelled as a passenger.

Visual bullet tracers now line up more reliably with the damage you receive.

Visual bullet tracers now line up more reliably with the damage you receive.

Trade-kill distance has been reduced to 30m from 50m to reduce cases where damage could be rejected during mid-range engagements.

Trade-kill distance has been reduced to 30m from 50m to reduce cases where damage could be rejected during mid-range engagements.

Projectiles will no longer occasionally spawn at the wrong height during stance transitions under poor network conditions, which could previously lead to shots not registering.

Projectiles will no longer occasionally spawn at the wrong height during stance transitions under poor network conditions, which could previously lead to shots not registering.

Network bandwidth usage has been optimised so more weapon data can be sent in a single update.

Network bandwidth usage has been optimised so more weapon data can be sent in a single update.

Incoming hit audio has been fine-tuned so quick consecutive hits are clearer, especially during engagements against high rate of fire weapons.

Incoming hit audio has been fine-tuned so quick consecutive hits are clearer, especially during engagements against high rate of fire weapons.

Hit damage feedback audio now plays more promptly when taking incoming fire.

Hit damage feedback audio now plays more promptly when taking incoming fire.

Grenades are now correctly dropped if a player is killed while preparing a throw.

Grenades are now correctly dropped if a player is killed while preparing a throw.

Added value readouts to network warning icons when visible, including Packet Loss Up, Packet Loss Down, Time Nudge, High Latency, Latency Variation, and Server Tick Rate.

Added value readouts to network warning icons when visible, including Packet Loss Up, Packet Loss Down, Time Nudge, High Latency, Latency Variation, and Server Tick Rate.

Restored the “Relentless Trample” vehicle decal so it now appears in-game.

Restored the “Relentless Trample” vehicle decal so it now appears in-game.

Improved the MBT decal customisation flow so the camera point of view now returns to the selected decal position after leaving Inspect View.

Improved the MBT decal customisation flow so the camera point of view now returns to the selected decal position after leaving Inspect View.

Improved the Legion CWZ Automated AA to help prevent enemy jets from being stolen or spawn-killed.

Improved the Legion CWZ Automated AA to help prevent enemy jets from being stolen or spawn-killed.

Fixed an issue where land vehicles moving at crawl speed could still trigger mines when travelling across bumpy terrain.

Fixed an issue where land vehicles moving at crawl speed could still trigger mines when travelling across bumpy terrain.

Camera transitions now snap back to the soldier instantly when redeploying or dying when remote controlling a vehicle.

Camera transitions now snap back to the soldier instantly when redeploying or dying when remote controlling a vehicle.

Added the LTV, a new NATO variant of the Traverser Mark 2 APC.

Added the LTV, a new NATO variant of the Traverser Mark 2 APC.

Updated boat hull simulation to improve how the RHIB interacts with the water surface.

Updated boat hull simulation to improve how the RHIB interacts with the water surface.

Updated the RHIB’s speed and RPM gauges so they now function correctly.

Updated the RHIB’s speed and RPM gauges so they now function correctly.

Reduced abrupt force changes when coming out of ignition and shortened ignition time.

Reduced abrupt force changes when coming out of ignition and shortened ignition time.

Improved handling to make the RHIB feel more nimble and easier to point.

Improved handling to make the RHIB feel more nimble and easier to point.

Improved audio presentation while turning and when impacting waves and the water surface.

Improved audio presentation while turning and when impacting waves and the water surface.

Completed a broader polish pass focused on improving RHIB handling and overall usability.

Completed a broader polish pass focused on improving RHIB handling and overall usability.

Seismic Detector Radius increased from 16 to 36 meters.

Seismic Detector Radius increased from 16 to 36 meters.

Reduced the radius of Attack Helicopter Heavy Rocket explosion from 7m to 5.5m

Reduced the radius of Attack Helicopter Heavy Rocket explosion from 7m to 5.5m

Reduced the inner explosive radius of all scout helicopter rockets from 1m to 0m.

Reduced the inner explosive radius of all scout helicopter rockets from 1m to 0m.

Reduced lethal range of Upgraded Attack Helicopter Heavy Rocket explosion from 2.8m to 2m.

Reduced lethal range of Upgraded Attack Helicopter Heavy Rocket explosion from 2.8m to 2m.

Reduced lethal range of Attack Helicopter Heavy Rocket explosion from 2m to 1m

Reduced lethal range of Attack Helicopter Heavy Rocket explosion from 2m to 1m

Heavy Rotary Cannon rate of fire from 1000 to 800 RPM.

Heavy Rotary Cannon rate of fire from 1000 to 800 RPM.

Grenade Launcher now has infinite reserve ammo.

Grenade Launcher now has infinite reserve ammo.

Extended Scout Helicopter smart rocket ammo regeneration time from 16 to 20 seconds.

Extended Scout Helicopter smart rocket ammo regeneration time from 16 to 20 seconds.

Extended Scout Helicopter light rocket ammo regeneration time from 21 to 27 seconds.

Extended Scout Helicopter light rocket ammo regeneration time from 21 to 27 seconds.

Adjusted Heavy Rotary Cannon overheat mechanic to compensate for reduced rate of fire.

Adjusted Heavy Rotary Cannon overheat mechanic to compensate for reduced rate of fire.

Updated vehicle-hit scoring so RPG critical hits and regular hits no longer award the same score.

Updated vehicle-hit scoring so RPG critical hits and regular hits no longer award the same score.

Improved the audibility of the XFGM-6D Drone self destruct sound effects.

Improved the audibility of the XFGM-6D Drone self destruct sound effects.

Fixed an issue on the NVIS-500 Night Vision Goggles where the battery depletion sound would not play while aiming down sights.

Fixed an issue on the NVIS-500 Night Vision Goggles where the battery depletion sound would not play while aiming down sights.

Expanded the Assault Ladder interaction logic so ladders can now destroy additional small placeable gadgets and props.

Expanded the Assault Ladder interaction logic so ladders can now destroy additional small placeable gadgets and props.

Controller haptic feedback now triggers more reliably while using the Gas Mask and Night Vision Goggles.

Controller haptic feedback now triggers more reliably while using the Gas Mask and Night Vision Goggles.

Added a more urgent low battery sound to the NVIS-500 Night Vision Goggles to better indicate battery shortage.

Added a more urgent low battery sound to the NVIS-500 Night Vision Goggles to better indicate battery shortage.

Added a missing recoil animation on the HTI-MK2

Added a missing recoil animation on the HTI-MK2

Updated the pen visual effects to better match the new animation.

Updated the pen visual effects to better match the new animation.

Retimed the gameplay effect to better match the updated animation and audio.

Retimed the gameplay effect to better match the updated animation and audio.

Lowered the intensity of the on-screen effect and visual presentation.

Lowered the intensity of the on-screen effect and visual presentation.

Added third-person healing support while prone on your back. (you can now use the shot while on your back).

Added third-person healing support while prone on your back. (you can now use the shot while on your back).

Corrected an issue where the mask could fade off the player’s face instead of playing its take-off animation when durability ran out while holding a melee weapon.

Corrected an issue where the mask could fade off the player’s face instead of playing its take-off animation when durability ran out while holding a melee weapon.

Added a low battery warning visual to better indicate battery shortage.

Added a low battery warning visual to better indicate battery shortage.

Dev Note: This update brings a meaningful balance pass to the Defibrillator, aimed at improving game flow and overall combat pacing while keeping revives impactful and rewarding. After reviewing its behavior over the past few months, we found it was too easy to revive multiple teammates in quick succession with minimal risk. Our goal is to preserve those clutch moments where you can get your squad back on their feet quickly, while encouraging more deliberate use.

Dev Note: This update brings a meaningful balance pass to the Defibrillator, aimed at improving game flow and overall combat pacing while keeping revives impactful and rewarding. After reviewing its behavior over the past few months, we found it was too easy to revive multiple teammates in quick succession with minimal risk. Our goal is to preserve those clutch moments where you can get your squad back on their feet quickly, while encouraging more deliberate use.

To support this, the Defibrillator now uses a charge system (similar to earlier Battlefield titles), starting with 3 charges that allow for a few rapid revives before needing to recharge. Revive health scales with charge time: 50% instantly, up to 100% when fully charged, with smooth steps in between. A new UI indicator shows your charge progress to help you time revives effectively.

To support this, the Defibrillator now uses a charge system (similar to earlier Battlefield titles), starting with 3 charges that allow for a few rapid revives before needing to recharge. Revive health scales with charge time: 50% instantly, up to 100% when fully charged, with smooth steps in between. A new UI indicator shows your charge progress to help you time revives effectively.

In addition, the health given with the charge duration can also be dealt as damage against enemies. This means that you can once again kill a player in one zap, if you’ve charged the defibrillator fully.

In addition, the health given with the charge duration can also be dealt as damage against enemies. This means that you can once again kill a player in one zap, if you’ve charged the defibrillator fully.

PSA from your teammate that has been waiting to be revived for the past 10 seconds: Please fully charge your defibrillator!

PSA from your teammate that has been waiting to be revived for the past 10 seconds: Please fully charge your defibrillator!

Here are all of the details around what changes with the Defibrillator this update:

Here are all of the details around what changes with the Defibrillator this update:

Updated deploy timing so charging can begin faster after selecting the gadget.

Updated deploy timing so charging can begin faster after selecting the gadget.

The rate of fire is slightly reduced.

The rate of fire is slightly reduced.

Revives now restore between 50 and 100 health based on charge level, in 10-point increments.

Revives now restore between 50 and 100 health based on charge level, in 10-point increments.

Now requires a 0.35 second charge before a revive can be performed.

Now requires a 0.35 second charge before a revive can be performed.

Now use 3 charges that regenerate over time, with 1 charge restored every 4 seconds.

Now use 3 charges that regenerate over time, with 1 charge restored every 4 seconds.

Fully charged shocks now deal 100 damage again, up from 60.

Fully charged shocks now deal 100 damage again, up from 60.

Full charge time has been increased to 1 second from 0.65 seconds.

Full charge time has been increased to 1 second from 0.65 seconds.

Fixed cases where downed soldiers could not be revived when pressed into corners or when lying on stairs.

Fixed cases where downed soldiers could not be revived when pressed into corners or when lying on stairs.

Damage now scales from 50 to 100 based on charge level, in 10-point increments.

Damage now scales from 50 to 100 based on charge level, in 10-point increments.

Tweaked and retuned M87A1 animation values to smooth transitions into and out of reloads while aiming down sights.

Tweaked and retuned M87A1 animation values to smooth transitions into and out of reloads while aiming down sights.

Tweaked and retuned DB-12 animation tags to smooth transitions into and out of aiming down sights.

Tweaked and retuned DB-12 animation tags to smooth transitions into and out of aiming down sights.

The DRS-TH optic now appears correctly on the B36A4 and SVDM.

The DRS-TH optic now appears correctly on the B36A4 and SVDM.

Range Finder now plays sound cues when a range check starts and when it completes.

Range Finder now plays sound cues when a range check starts and when it completes.

Hollow Point and Synthetic Tip ammunition now cost less on most weapons.

Hollow Point and Synthetic Tip ammunition now cost less on most weapons.

Fixed camera recoil being lower than intended on the TH-RDS 1.00x optic attachment.

Fixed camera recoil being lower than intended on the TH-RDS 1.00x optic attachment.

Corrected an issue where the Violet Laser was not providing its intended benefit when attached to the NVO-228E Assault Rifle.

Corrected an issue where the Violet Laser was not providing its intended benefit when attached to the NVO-228E Assault Rifle.

Corrected an issue where aiming sideways when using melee weapons could cause missing yaw rotation while a melee weapon was equipped.

Corrected an issue where aiming sideways when using melee weapons could cause missing yaw rotation while a melee weapon was equipped.

Corrected an issue on the DB-12 where certain attachments did not animate correctly during pump-action and reloads.

Corrected an issue on the DB-12 where certain attachments did not animate correctly during pump-action and reloads.

Corrected an issue on the CZ3A1 where throwing grenades while it was equipped could introduce a delay before the grenade was thrown.

Corrected an issue on the CZ3A1 where throwing grenades while it was equipped could introduce a delay before the grenade was thrown.

Added the Ripper 14” Machete melee weapon as a part of the Hunter/Prey Battlepass Progression.

Added the Ripper 14” Machete melee weapon as a part of the Hunter/Prey Battlepass Progression.

Dev note: One recurring point of feedback has been that Weapon Mastery progression can feel too dependent on kills and assists. Players who spend a match repairing vehicles or supporting their squad are still contributing in meaningful ways, but that contribution has not always been reflected clearly in progression.

Dev note: One recurring point of feedback has been that Weapon Mastery progression can feel too dependent on kills and assists. Players who spend a match repairing vehicles or supporting their squad are still contributing in meaningful ways, but that contribution has not always been reflected clearly in progression.

To address that, we’ve added a time-based component to Weapon Mastery progression. Players will now continue earning progress through active use, even when they are not regularly securing kills or assists. XP earned from kills and assists is unchanged, making this an increase to the overall earn rate rather than a reduction or replacement of existing rewards.

To address that, we’ve added a time-based component to Weapon Mastery progression. Players will now continue earning progress through active use, even when they are not regularly securing kills or assists. XP earned from kills and assists is unchanged, making this an increase to the overall earn rate rather than a reduction or replacement of existing rewards.

Updated the Week 11 challenge “Kills and Assists with Grenades” so kills and assists with Incendiary Grenades now track correctly.

Updated the Week 11 challenge “Kills and Assists with Grenades” so kills and assists with Incendiary Grenades now track correctly.

Updated Multiplayer challenge licensing so MP-only OR challenges now display as locked for free-to-play users.

Updated Multiplayer challenge licensing so MP-only OR challenges now display as locked for free-to-play users.

Updated Assault 1 assignments so the incorrect „OR“ category no longer appears.

Updated Assault 1 assignments so the incorrect „OR“ category no longer appears.

Improved Weekly Missions “Kill enemies and Revive teammates” so the bonus reward now displays correctly after completion.

Improved Weekly Missions “Kill enemies and Revive teammates” so the bonus reward now displays correctly after completion.

Improved Red Bull challenge setup so “In Gauntlet: RB Supermoto, Capture Red Checkpoints as a squad.” uses the correct tag, “Earn Score while driving land vehicles, counts for double if gained in Gauntlet: RB Supermoto” now tracks and doubles correctly, that “Get total airtime in seconds using the ATV, Motorcycle or Light Infantry Vehicle.” now supports all intended Light Transport vehicles, and the F-97 Kestrel now uses its player-facing name instead of a dev-facing one.

Improved Red Bull challenge setup so “In Gauntlet: RB Supermoto, Capture Red Checkpoints as a squad.” uses the correct tag, “Earn Score while driving land vehicles, counts for double if gained in Gauntlet: RB Supermoto” now tracks and doubles correctly, that “Get total airtime in seconds using the ATV, Motorcycle or Light Infantry Vehicle.” now supports all intended Light Transport vehicles, and the F-97 Kestrel now uses its player-facing name instead of a dev-facing one.

Improved Season 2 challenge accuracy across Week 1, Week 6, Week 11, “Complete matches in any mode”, “Earn score, counts double in Battle Royale”, the weekly challenge “Earn score, counts double in Battle Royale”, and “Deal damage with Explosives or Incendiaries.” so the in-game presentation now matches the intended design.

Improved Season 2 challenge accuracy across Week 1, Week 6, Week 11, “Complete matches in any mode”, “Earn score, counts double in Battle Royale”, the weekly challenge “Earn score, counts double in Battle Royale”, and “Deal damage with Explosives or Incendiaries.” so the in-game presentation now matches the intended design.

Corrected the Season 1 Catch-Up Hardware quest so grenade kills and assists now track correctly.

Corrected the Season 1 Catch-Up Hardware quest so grenade kills and assists now track correctly.

Corrected Season 2 Hardware rewards so the fifth item now appears correctly in the Season 2 Hardware tab.

Corrected Season 2 Hardware rewards so the fifth item now appears correctly in the Season 2 Hardware tab.

Corrected Season 2 Hardware progression so challenges no longer appear completed before any progress is made.

Corrected Season 2 Hardware progression so challenges no longer appear completed before any progress is made.

Corrected OR challenge presentation so configured tags now display correctly on criteria.

Corrected OR challenge presentation so configured tags now display correctly on criteria.

Corrected OR challenge presentation so empty criteria entries no longer show a default „-„.

Corrected OR challenge presentation so empty criteria entries no longer show a default „-„.

Corrected Marina Exploration Challenge 1 so it is no longer incorrectly locked.

Corrected Marina Exploration Challenge 1 so it is no longer incorrectly locked.

Corrected challenge tracking so „Deal damage to enemy vehicles while on foot.“ now shows its completion notification after dealing damage to enemy vehicles while on foot.

Corrected challenge tracking so „Deal damage to enemy vehicles while on foot.“ now shows its completion notification after dealing damage to enemy vehicles while on foot.

Corrected challenge reward presentation so the BF Pro Season 2 reward for Challenge 2 now appears correctly across the Challenge page, Reward screen, and challenge notifications.

Corrected challenge reward presentation so the BF Pro Season 2 reward for Challenge 2 now appears correctly across the Challenge page, Reward screen, and challenge notifications.

Corrected End of Round challenge notifications so daily missions now appear correctly after completion.

Corrected End of Round challenge notifications so daily missions now appear correctly after completion.

Corrected daily mission “Get kills and assists with Shotguns. Kills and Assists in Battle Royale counts triple.” so its in-game criteria now matches the design reference.

Corrected daily mission “Get kills and assists with Shotguns. Kills and Assists in Battle Royale counts triple.” so its in-game criteria now matches the design reference.

Corrected Challenge “Capture an enemy flag without leaving the vehicle in Conquest, Breakthrough or Escalation.” so its criteria no longer refers to Squad progress in a Solo mode.

Corrected Challenge “Capture an enemy flag without leaving the vehicle in Conquest, Breakthrough or Escalation.” so its criteria no longer refers to Squad progress in a Solo mode.

Corrected Challenge “Get Kills and Assists in Multiplayer.” so the reward and REDSEC capitalisation now appear correctly.

Corrected Challenge “Get Kills and Assists in Multiplayer.” so the reward and REDSEC capitalisation now appear correctly.

Corrected Challenge “Kill enemies from a distance of 25 meters or less in Multiplayer.” so the missing „OR“ condition now displays correctly.

Corrected Challenge “Kill enemies from a distance of 25 meters or less in Multiplayer.” so the missing „OR“ condition now displays correctly.

Corrected Challenge “Deal Damage as a Squad in Multiplayer.” so Multiplayer damage no longer advances the free-to-play requirement incorrectly.

Corrected Challenge “Deal Damage as a Squad in Multiplayer.” so Multiplayer damage no longer advances the free-to-play requirement incorrectly.

Corrected Challenge “Capture or defend sectors in sector based modes.” so its first criteria now progresses correctly.

Corrected Challenge “Capture or defend sectors in sector based modes.” so its first criteria now progresses correctly.

Corrected the BF Pro Season 2 Challenge 5 reward criteria so the correct unlock requirements are shown in Loadouts.

Corrected the BF Pro Season 2 Challenge 5 reward criteria so the correct unlock requirements are shown in Loadouts.

Improved the “Rapid Fire 1” challenge notification in free-to-play modes so it now shows the full challenge presentation instead of only the weapon name.

Improved the “Rapid Fire 1” challenge notification in free-to-play modes so it now shows the full challenge presentation instead of only the weapon name.

Corrected the Week 11 Bonus Weekly Challenge so kills made with underbarrel Grenade Launchers on Assault Rifles now award the intended double progression.

Corrected the Week 11 Bonus Weekly Challenge so kills made with underbarrel Grenade Launchers on Assault Rifles now award the intended double progression.

Corrected the Week 10 challenge “Kill enemies with Sniper Rifles. Headshot Kills count double.” so 75m Sniper headshots no longer count twice, and the challenge text now reflects the intended criteria.

Corrected the Week 10 challenge “Kill enemies with Sniper Rifles. Headshot Kills count double.” so 75m Sniper headshots no longer count twice, and the challenge text now reflects the intended criteria.

Corrected the Week 6 challenge “Deal damage with Grenade Launchers or Grenades” so it now properly tracks damage dealt with underbarrel Grenade Launchers on Assault Rifles.

Corrected the Week 6 challenge “Deal damage with Grenade Launchers or Grenades” so it now properly tracks damage dealt with underbarrel Grenade Launchers on Assault Rifles.

Corrected the Onboarding challenge “Capture Objectives in a Vehicle” so it now progresses as intended.

Corrected the Onboarding challenge “Capture Objectives in a Vehicle” so it now progresses as intended.

Corrected the End of Round unlock flow so the CZ Skorpion VZ.61 now appears correctly after completing the challenge “Deal damage with Secondary Weapons. Counts double in Nightfall modes.”.

Corrected the End of Round unlock flow so the CZ Skorpion VZ.61 now appears correctly after completing the challenge “Deal damage with Secondary Weapons. Counts double in Nightfall modes.”.

Corrected the tracking for challenges so that damage by stationary aim-guided missiles now counts toward explosive damage criteria where intended.

Corrected the tracking for challenges so that damage by stationary aim-guided missiles now counts toward explosive damage criteria where intended.

Corrected an issue where weekly free-to-play challenges and missions tagged with “All Modes” now unlock and track properly for eligible players.

Corrected an issue where weekly free-to-play challenges and missions tagged with “All Modes” now unlock and track properly for eligible players.

Adjusted XP earn rates across Multiplayer modes by roughly 5% to 10% to bring them closer in line with one another.

Adjusted XP earn rates across Multiplayer modes by roughly 5% to 10% to bring them closer in line with one another.

Added a new progression system that awards Weapon XP and Vehicle XP for use, alongside kills and assists.

Added a new progression system that awards Weapon XP and Vehicle XP for use, alongside kills and assists.

Automatic AA and stationary weapons now display their pickup provider icons more consistently.

Corrected Battle Pass pre-purchase inputs so Battle Pass and BF Pro no longer share identical prompts.

Corrected BF Pro pricing so pre-purchase now uses the intended payment method instead of BFC.

Corrected bundle purchase flow so the Buy Bundle prompt now clears correctly after purchase.

Corrected Character Customisation so Character Skins now display correctly.

Corrected End of Round presentation so squads now appear with their equipped customisations instead of default skins.

Corrected placeholder and unlock-criteria text across several rewards, including Ramming Speed Player Card, Grey Eagle Player Card, the Heat Wave Dog Tag, and the Man and Beast Dog Tag.

Corrected Player Card presentation so the default icon no longer appears at End of Round after it has been changed.

Corrected store navigation so pressing Escape on the Confirm/Cancel screen no longer sends players back to the Store main screen.

Corrected Task Force Vector art presentation so Jensen, Kit, and the Tier 11 character skin now use the correct icon art.

Corrected the „Check your comms“ prompt in boot flow so it no longer shows duplicate button functionality.

Corrected the barrel icon presentation for the Skorpion VZ.61

Corrected the Battle Pass pre-purchase screen so missing prices now display correctly.

Corrected the Battle Pass transition from Season 1 to Season 2 so the full Season 2 reward set now displays correctly.

Corrected the BF Pro Bonus Path flow so tier advancement now works properly when BF Pro is purchased in the same session.

Corrected the BF Pro purchase flow so the celebration screen now plays correctly after purchase.

Corrected the BF Pro Season 2 Battle Pass pre-purchase flow so players can now purchase the BF Pro version correctly.

Corrected the CZ3A1 Iron Sights icon alignment in the soldier inventory.

Corrected the “Death Stalkers” Battle Pass reward flow so missing tiers now appear after purchasing BF Pro.

Corrected the display of store-unlocked melee weapons so they no longer appear locked in Loadouts.

Corrected the End of Round colour presentation so menu elements now align correctly with the intended art direction.

Corrected the Escalation matchmaking footer at End of Round so it now displays Escalation instead of Conquest.

Corrected the Featured row so „^Test Tile“ no longer appears.

Corrected the first-party offer ownership display so owned items now show the correct „Owned“ status after purchase.

Corrected the menu Home tile telemetry event format.

Corrected the Skorpion VZ.61 muzzle attachment placement in the Collection screen.

Corrected the Squad Icon Revive Opacity description in HUD settings.

Corrected the Store preview flow so cancelling a first-party purchase from a bundle preview now returns the player correctly.f

Corrected tutorial alignment when rapidly switching between Loadout and other UM tabs.

Corrected weapon icon visibility in the kill feed.

Dynamic vehicle prompts no longer remain visible when they should be hidden.

Friendly icon colour linking now displays correctly while inside vehicles.

Helicopter passive vehicle labels now display correctly.

Improved Character Bios and Strix Raiders full-bio naming so squad names and layout now present correctly.

Improved charm and cosmetic icon visibility for affected items including Winged Blade, Twilight Threshold, and other impacted rewards.

Improved Dog Tag presentation so unintended descriptions no longer appear on affected items.

Improved gadget reward icon presentation in the Season 2 Battle Pass so affected rewards now use the correct side profile view.

Improved the Battle Pass main screen so pre-purchased items now show a day countdown correctly.

Improved the BF Pro Bonus Path presentation so its rewards now appear correctly in the Battle Pass.

Improved the bundle ownership flow for Gadget Skins so unlock criteria now update correctly after purchase.

Improved the Defibrillator skin icons so the “Corruption” visual no longer appears across them.

Improved the EA Connect menu so its elements now display correctly.

Improved the first-boot flow so it no longer reappears on later title launches.

Improved the first-time boot flow so the User Agreement is no longer shown twice.

Improved the free trial mode presentation so the timer displays correctly and tiles no longer appear locked.

Improved the keyboard and controller navigation flow for Bulletins.

Improved the reflection setup when previewing Battle Pass skins in Path View.

Improved the Social screen on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 with Keyboard and Mouse so the mouse pointer now displays correctly.

Improved the Store naming and tagging for several offers, including Apex Predator, Clover Shot, Strix Raiders, Toxin Patrol, War Weaver, Waking Death, and The Night Stalkers.

Improved the SU-230 LPVO unlock flow so it no longer appears as „Currently Unavailable“ after completing its unlock challenge.

Improved the VOIP consent flow.

Network warning icons have been sharpened for improved readability.

Ping preview icons now display correctly even when the ping prompt is disabled in Options.

Player names now show correctly when looking at players, and the ping prompt has been moved higher on screen.

Removed the blinking “REVIVE ME” prompt in multiplayer.

Restored missing weapon and player-card visuals at End of Round, including player cards, non-local player weapons, and affected challenge tabs.

Restored the Black Widow Legendary Gadget Skin icon art.

Restored the Character Customisation menu to Loadout.

Restored the HTI-MK2 Factory Skin icon art.

Restored the IGLA Factory Skin icon art, and restored it to the customisation menu.

Single-seat active vehicles no longer appear as spawnable options on the deploy screen.

Updated Arabic UI presentation across Bonus Path, Character Bios, Challenges, and Loadout gadget descriptions to reduce overlap, cut-off issues, and line-height conflicts.

Updated End of Round squad presentation so similar uniform patches no longer appear across all squad members.

Updated the “Midnight Sun” description so it now refers to the correct launcher instead of a shotgun.

Updated the 18.5KS-K Ambition Weapon Package so it no longer appears twice in the customisation menu.

Updated the CZ3A1 16.2″ Extended Barrel presentation in the weapon inventory HUD so it now matches the weapon mesh.

Updated the CZ3A1 weapon description so it no longer shows placeholder text.

Updated the Psy Gas tooltip in the tutorial so it no longer is described as harmful.

Updated the Skorpion VZ.61 weapon description so it no longer shows placeholder text.

Updated the” Steel Punch” Epic Weapon Package so its icon art now matches correctly.