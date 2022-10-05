Bau-Simulator: Hotfix beseitigt zahlreiche Bugs und Fehler

Der Bau-Simulator hat ein Hotfix-Update erhalten. Somit wurden zahlreiche Fehler und Bugs entfernt. Der Hotfix wurde bisher nur für PlayStation und Xbox ausgerollt. PC-Spieler müssen sich noch ein wenig gedulden.
Hotfix / Patch Notes
- The construction view now updates live and has been improved
- Syncing of cargo objects in the multiplayer has been improved
- General multiplayer stability has been improved
- There is now haptic feedback for more activities on the construction site
- Improvements and fixes to the rotary drilling rig in single-player and multiplayer
- Improved job skipping in multiplayer
- Improved process of joining as client during a job
- Improved HUD display for jobs
- Advanced settings to disable the target indicators, navigation arrows and cargo targets
- Improved logic for finding reset positions of machines and characters
- Improved progress calculation on terrain works
- Added red indicator for the concrete pump when the pump is too high above the pouring surface
- Improved storing and transporting concrete bucket
- Loaded asphalt is automatically sold when a asphalt machine is stored
- Fixed client backhoe stabilizing error on construction sites
- Fixed a crash that occurred when the menu was opened while the player was on construction site terrain
- Fixed camera glitches in first person view
- Fixed exploding or shaking machine components on clients
- Pink artifacts no longer occur in game start when unloading items
- Fixed restoring problems
- Potential fix for some crashes
- Bugfixes and graphics polishing
- Localization fixes
Zuvor wurden folgende Probleme beseitigt:
- VSYNC option prevent screen tearing is now available in the Video settings (can now be switched on/off in the settings menu)
- Implemented an option to turn the Camera Dynamic off (before, it could be set to „low“, „medium“ and „high“ only)
- Fix to prevent corrupted savegames
- Multiplayer: Server fix (next to Europe servers in other regions are now selectable too)
Warte drauf das ihr die Kaufempfehlung gibt bin da sehr skeptisch. Besonders die schlecht Konsolen Fassung. Sieht für die XsX immer noch ziemlich mau aus was Grafik angeht.