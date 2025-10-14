Black Myth: Wukong: Xbox-Spieler müssen auf Patch warten

Nur für PC und PlayStation wurde das neue Update für Black Myth: Wukong ausgerollt, über das wir gestern berichtet hatten.
Spieler auf Xbox müssen warten. Warum das so ist, das weiß wohl nur der Entwickler selbst.
Dennoch wollen wir euch die Patch Notes nicht vorenthalten, denn sie dürften auch auf die Xbox-Version des Spiels zutreffen.
Klickt auf den Link, um die Patch Notes für alle Details einzublenden.
Update 1.0.20.21756 – Patch Notes
Experience Improvements
Bosses
- Improved the combat experience against Yaoguai King „Giant Shigandang“.
Interaction
- Journeyer’s Chart interface will guide the Destined One to Travel with Keeper’s Shrine before any Journeyer’s Chart has been obtained.
- Improved the readability of the „Cleared“ label in the „Load Journey“ interface.
Performance
- Integrated AMD FSR4. On compatible hardware, it will be available in the in-game Settings after updating the driver and enabling FSR4 in the driver settings. (PC)
- Improved Compatible Mode. Now, with Compatible Mode enabled, ray tracing, frame generation, and some super-resolution functions will be temporarily disabled to help players avoid game launch failures caused by driver, hardware, or system abnormalities. (PC)
- Adjusted the default graphics settings for certain graphics cards to match the various graphical changes in the current game version. (PC)
- Significantly improved the lighting quality when Global Illumination is set to low, making it closer to the effect when Global Illumination is set to high. (PC)
- Adjusted Performance Mode back to 60Hz, reducing input latency and achieving higher resolution than before. However, the lighting quality level has been adjusted to enhance performance. The original Performance Mode is still retained and renamed „Performance Mode (Legacy)“. (PS5)
- Improved the game’s loading speed. (PS5)
- Improved the clarity of certain textures. (PS5)
- Improved CPU and rendering performance in numerous scenarios.
- Improved memory usage in numerous scenarios.
- Improved the quality of motion blur to mitigate the aliasing issues that occur when the camera pans.
Localization
- Added language support for Czech.
Bug Fixes
Bosses
- Fixed an issue where Yaoguai Chief „Top Takes Bottom & Bottom Takes Top“ became undefeatable under certain conditions.
- Fixed an issue where the iron ball failed to display properly during battles against Yaoguai Chief „Top Takes Bottom & Bottom Takes Top“ under certain conditions.
Performance
- Fixed several issues that caused screen ghosting and edge flickering. (PS5)
- Fixed an issue where XeSS 2.0 failed to enable frame generation on some displays. (PC)
- Fixed an issue where the game might crash on launch when both DLSS 4 frame generation and ray tracing were enabled. (PC)
- Fixed multiple rendering errors in NXSR that caused ghosting and edge flickering, and improved NXSR’s rendering quality. (PC)
Localization
- Fixed text overlapping in the „Make Medicine“ interface for certain languages.
- Fixed voiceover and subtitle errors in certain cutscenes.
- Fixed an issue where some text in Settings was not properly localized.
- Corrected translation errors and fixed issues with spelling, capitalization, and terminology consistency in several languages.
ok mittlerweile sollte klar sein das die lange Wartezeit weder an der Series S noch an Sony lag 😉
Game Science ist einfach inkompetent.
Ich hätte gerne lieber ein schöneres Asura’s Wrath 😊
Witzigerweise habe ich mich noch vor ein paar Tagen darüber unterhalten 😅
Worum ging die Unterhaltung? Das Black Myth Wukong ähnlich wie Asura’s Wrath ist?
Leider um Endings die als DLC verkauft werden 🤣
Aber es findet immer Erwähnung, weil es zwar spielerisch limitiert war, aber CyberConnect2 aus vollen Rohren bei der Präsentation gefeuert hat. Nach dem und Naruto UNS2 kam es leider nicht mehr oft vor.
Das nochmal in 60FPS wäre schon recht cool.
Ein neuer Teil wäre nicht schlecht.
Sonys Schuld…die wollen von dem riesigen Update ablenken, dass auf der XBox nur einige Kilobyte hätte…
*Sarkasmus off*
Jetzt habe ich so lange mit Black Myth gewartet….da kann ich auch noch auf einen gut Preis warten um es zu kaufen.
Sehe ich genauso. Habs zwar schon bei einem Freund angespielt aber konnte mich bisher nicht dazu durchringen es zu kaufen.
Ich habe gerade GoY nach 61h platiniert.
Jetzt könnte eine neue Aufgabe nicht schaden. 😅
Series S steckt dahinter 😂 Geile Kommentare
Dann warte ich aber bis der Patch kommt, mit dem weiter spielen.
Ich warte auf nichts mehr. Andere Studios haben auch schöne Games, oder so ähnlich.😅