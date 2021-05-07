Bless Unleashed: Neue Kampagnen-Quests im Secrets and Scions-Update

Bandai Namco Entertainment gab die Verfügbarkeit des brandneuen Updates Secrets and Scions für Bless Unleashed bekannt.
Mit diesem neuesten Update schalten die Spieler eine zusätzliche Geschichte frei, die die Spieler in neuen Kampagnen-Quests von den Elfenbeindünen nach Beoran führt.
Freundliche Verbündete und feindliche Mächte wie die finsteren Gesichtslosen warten darauf, den Spielern auf ihrer Reise zu begegnen, wo sie auf dem Weg Geheimnisse und Belohnungen entdecken werden.
Ebenfalls enthalten ist eine neue Invasions-Quest, die einen neuen Dimensionsspalt in Beoran öffnet und böse Elementare, Golems und Untote freisetzt, die der Spieler besiegen muss, um den Frieden wiederherzustellen.
Zusätzlich wird eine neue Zwei-Spieler-Arena-Herausforderung, der Wraith Commander, jedes Duo auf die Probe stellen, um dem Feind und seinen bösartigen Angriffen auszuweichen und ihn zu besiegen.
Zu guter Letzt wurden allgemeine Verbesserungen an den Prestige-Quests und dem Rufsystem vorgenommen, wo tägliche Prestige-Quests hinzugefügt werden, die es den Spielern erleichtern, den Exalted-Status zu erreichen und den Ruf bei ihrer gewünschten Fraktion zu verbessern.
Zum Update könnt ihr einen Blick in den Trailer zum Update werfen und erhaltet weitere Informationen in den Patch Notes.
BEORAN UPDATES
- Replaced two Beoran field bosses:
- Archfiend is replaced with Phantom Duke Isaac
- Corrupted Forest Keeper is replaced with Executioner Mantis
- Adjusted Beoran sidequests and regional quests to accommodate these changes
- Added a 6th Beoran Campaign reward
- Rewards include a Shadowy Spectral Puma mount
- Adjusted requirements to accept the episode quest ‚The Path to Beoran‘:
- Players must now complete the Ivory Dunes quest ‚The Enemy of my Enemy‘
- Added monsters to the quest area for the Beoran episode quest ‚Food Retrieval‘
- Adjusted the HP bar for the ‚Dragonnewt Warlord‘ enemy to be displayed at the top of the screen
- Fixed an issue where the path guide did not work correctly in some Beoran side quests
ENHANCEMENT CHANGES
Master Enhancement has been removed:
- The Master Enhancer NPCs are no longer available
- Paetion Sigils have been removed from reward tables
- Greatly increased the price at which Paetion Sigils are sold to shops
Note from the developers: „The original goal of the implementation of the Master Enhancement Equipment Specialist was to mitigate and reduce enhancement stress. Thus many of our players chose the Master Enhancer over the Common Enhancement Equipment Specialist for upgrading their equipment. The side-effect to this implementation is that Star Seeds were primarily being spent on the equipment enhancement, causing unbalanced Marketplace prices and in-game economy. To alleviate the issue, the development team decided to remove the Master Enhancement Specialist and reinforce the Common, which will now be the primary Enhancement Specialist. This primary Enhancement Specialist has been reinforced by appropriate measures which were previously implemented to ease any fatigue or stress during the enhancement process. These existing changes have shown that the accessibility to the Common Enhancer amongst the players has improved thus finalizing the decision to remove the Master Enhancement Specialist from the game.“
TIME DUNGEONS
- Moved a number of dungeons to Time Dungeon only
- The quests introducing these moved dungeons can no longer be accepted
- Time Dungeons will be accessible during specific periods of time instead of specific days of the week
- The available Time Dungeons will be refreshed weekly. Arenas, Lairs, Dungeons, and Abyssal Dungeons are rotated independently of one another
- Removed some trials related to the Time Dungeon
- Added a new quest as a Time Dungeon tutorial
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Modified how skill effects that increase damage and defense are applied when multiple effects are in play:
- Previously, the weaker effect was removed and the stronger effect was applied
- Now, the weaker effect will remain, but its effects will be suppressed
- For example, consider a player under the effect of Furious Warcry (+10% Attack Damage for 60 seconds) who walks into a Sacred Ground effect (+15% Attack Damage), then immediately leaves
- Previously, the Furious Warcry effect would be removed. Now, the player will regain the effect of Furious Warcry upon leaving Sacred Ground, providing there is still time remaining on the effect.
- Added a ‚Sell All‘ / ‚Salvage All‘ function. When selling and salvaging gear, players can select up to 20 items
- Improved the UI for timed QTEs
- Added three fishing tutorials for your first fishing attempt, fishing failure, and fishing success
- Added the ability to adjust camera vibration:
- This can be set in Options> Gameplay> Camera Vibration Strength
- If the value is set to the minimum, camera vibration does not occur
- Adjusted the Ghost Assassin respawn time from 120 seconds to 30 seconds
- Removed some additional buffs applied according to Fame and Notoriety level
- Fixed a UI issue where, when killing an opponent who left and re-entered the battlefield, the kill log or continuous kill counters do not display
- Fixed an issue where players cannot desert the battlefield
QUESTS
- Added new daily prestige quests in Carzacor, Gnoll Wastes, Tristezza, Kannus Mountains, Navarra, Zenkala, and the Ivory Dunes
- Adjusted the goal of the Ancient Weapon quest ‚A Place of Evil‘ to require completing a Time Dungeon instead of completing the Chamber of the Ancient lair
- Adjusted goals for four Sentinel Union quests to require completion of Time Dungeons instead of traditional dungeons
- Changed the recommended level for three Sentinels quests due to a change to the Time Dungeon entry levels
- Adjusted some interactive objects in Lake Azos for the Gnoll Wastes campaign quest so they can be interacted with by multiple players at the same time
- Adjusted the sidequests ‚Feeding the Farmstead‘ and ‚Stacks for Stockades‘ to have their quest goals in stages
- If a player has one of these quests during maintenance, their quest progress will be reset
- Fixed an issue in the Timeless Jungle region quest ‚Heaps of Trouble‘ where the Kobold Laborer is not summoned even after interacting with the Soil Heap
- Adjusted guide paths for Padana Ruins main and episode quests
- Adjusted guide paths for Timeless Jungle episode quests
- Adjusted guide paths for Eidolon Forest episode quests
- Adjusted guide paths for several Mokoro episode quests
- Added additional props to the Krista episode quest ‚Debt Collection‘
- Adjusted the interaction animation for ‚Rough Iron‘ in Carzacor from gathering to mining
- Changed the appearance of and increased movement speed for ‚Rogers‘, the House Mazzini Knight, encountered during Carzacor main quest ‚The Truth of Telarion‘
CLASS/SKILL CHANGES
- Fixed an issue where all classes were able to jump higher if the ‚Forward‘, ‚Dash‘, and ‚Jump‘ buttons were pressed quickly
- Fixed an issue where Mage or Priest projectiles in high terrain could not hit enemies in low locations
CRUSADER
- Added videos for Crusader’s passive skill ‚Boomerang Shield‘ for the unique skill ‚Piercing Shield‘
- Fixed an issue where ‚Endless Crusade‘, a passive effect of the Crusader’s unique skill ‚Zealot’s Fire‘, is not removed in some circumstances
- Fixed an issue where movement speed is increased when Crusaders use ‚Fanaticism‘
- Fixed an issue where the elemental damage for Crusader’s ‚Great Sweeping Slash‘ and ‚Spinning Slash‘ combo was not applied properly
- Fixed an issue where, if a Crusader takes a hit while the ‚Guard Break‘ animation is playing, the animation stops
BERSERKER
- Increased the amount of Fury consumed when Rage is activated from 5 per second to 6 per second
- Fixed an issue where, after obtaining the ‚Balanced Whirl‘ skill passive effect ‚Extend: Blood Leech‘ from the Berserker’s Centurion’s Command Blessing, the duration of the Increased Defense and Increased Attack Power effects are not extended when Balanced Whirl is used
- Fixed an issue where the skill ‚Rage: True Berserker‘ could be used consecutively
PRIEST
- Fixed an issue where, if the Priest’s ‚Shield of Faith‘ is used while it is fully charged, the effect that reduces the amount of Holy Energy consumed is not applied
- Fixed an issue where, if different priests all cast ‚Shield of Faith‘ on the same target, the amount of protection overlaps and it was calculated as a total. Now the higher level Shield of Faith will replace the lower level Shield of Faith
MAGE
- Fixed an issue that could cause unusually high damage when the second stage passive of the Blizzard Cooldown was combined with the Mage’s Centurion’s Command blessing
DUNGEONS
- Fixed an issue in ‚[Abyssal] Rutus Mines – Halls of the Dead‘ where some of the skills used by the Manastone Golem could not be seen
- Fixed an issue with the Lich Tiberious’s annihilation skill in the ‚Savantis Mausoleum – Lich’s Respite‘ dungeon
- Removed the trial ‚Get Mocked‘ involving defeating Rosia in Rutus Mines – Halls of the Dead because it cannot be achieved
- Adjusted the Bloody Arena boss ‚Varr the Violent‘ so the slow effect is immediately removed when it dies
MISC FIXES
- Fixed a crash that can occur if characters purchase an item from the Lumena Shop that does not belong to their class
- Fixed a crash that can occur if characters close the Lumena Shop immediately after purchasing an item
- Fixed an issue where players could get onto columns in the Red Basin Battlefield
- Fixed an issue where the minion centipedes, summoned by the Ghoul monster upon its death, die immediately instead of self-destructing
- Fixed an issue where the Beoran ‚Old Diary‘ object could not be seen
- Fixed an issue where only one NPC appears even if the ‚Fishing Pond‘ estate decoration is above level three
- Fixed an issue where, when the player interacts with the reward chest after finishing a Crusade or Invasion, non-item rewards such as XP or buffs are not obtained
KNOWN ISSUES
- The Carzacor Equipment Specialist talks about Master Enhancement despite this system being removed
- The crusade quest ‚White Light of Purification‘ cannot be activated
- After selling a stacked item, the amount of that item shown in your bag is the amount sold instead of the amount remaining. The correct number is shown after reconnecting