Bless Unleashed: Neue Quests mit Frühlings-Update spielbar

Bandai Namco Entertainment gab bekannt, dass das brandneue Frühlings-Update für Bless Unleashed jetzt live ist.
Mit dem neuesten Update können Spieler neue Episodenquests erforschen, auf die automatische Wegfindung zugreifen, eine neue Antiker-Waffe freischalten, an Angelturnieren teilnehmen und sich durch zeitlich begrenzte Herausforderungsmodi für Dungeons kämpfen
Zu guter Letzt können Spieler auch Abyssal-Dungeon, Rutus Mines – Depths of Corruption, abschließen. In der neuen, herausfordernden Abyssal-Version dieses Levels von Rutus Mines müssen sich die Spieler tief in die Rutus Mines wagen und erforschen, wo seit langer Zeit kein Mensch mehr hineingegangen ist, und Geheimnisse lüften, die dort warten.
Schaut euch auch dazu den Trailer an und werft auch einen Blick in die Patch Notes zum Update.
NEW QUESTS
Added new Side Story quests involving Orfina, Delila Bendelak, Krista, and Mokoro
Added new Dungeon Guide quests
Added new Regional quests
Added 15 Ancient Weapon quests
- Upgrade and unlock quests are created for each class
NEW DUNGEONS
New Arena: Black Disaster Under the Sand
New Abyssal Dungeon: Rutus Mines – Depths of Corruption
ANCIENT WEAPON
Added new item Ancient Weapon
- The Ancient Weapon is a weapon that gradually progress through stages of upgrade and unlocking
- Upgrading and unlocking can be done through Ancient Weapon quests
- An Ancient Weapon that has been fully unlocked is a S rank, and will have new effects that have never existed before
- Double option and option effect
- Rainbow Runes
- When a weapon is successfully unlocked, the weapon’s appearance will change and a special animation will play
- Added new material items required to upgrade and unlock Ancient Weapons.
Added Ancient Weapon material rewards to each battlefield faction’s Consumables Merchant
- Kragnite Fragment
- Pure Magic Shard
UPDATED TUTORIALS
Updated the Dash tutorial
Added new tutorials
- Moving World Map Icons
- Adjusting Camera Distance
- Customizing Controls
- Path Guiding
- Side Story Quest
- Quest Tracking
- Invasions
QUALITY OF LIFE
Added path guiding system that shows the shortcuts to quests
Added character beauty system – use an item to change your character’s hair, or entire appearance
Added an input delay when ending a dialogue conversation to prevent rolling forward unintentionally
Save/maintain a certain amount of chat records when moving regions/channels
Locked character slots are now displayed in the Character Selection window
Stats are no longer reduced when equipment is damaged due to enhancement failure
- Damaged equipment must still be repaired before it can be enhanced again
Added matchmaking favorite system
- Add a dungeon that you use often to your favorites and it will be displayed at the top of the dungeon list
Added battlefield and arena merchants to the Outlaw Village
Improved telepost usage fee
- Traveling to a telepost from the world map now requires gold instead of Star Seed
- Fee differs depending on level
- Reduced the gold fee required when interacting with the telepost by around 50%
Added dyes and contracts as subcategories to the Marketplace
Added the new default ‘Praise’ emote
Increased the limit for how many materials can be stacked
- Normal materials: 50 -> 100
- Special materials: 10 -> 20
Added detail to the text displayed when the taming QTE is called
Players will not be affected by Resurrection Sickness if they choose to resurrect at a Soul Pyre after dying in the field, however a certain amount of gold will be deducted.
- The amount of gold deducted depends on the player’s level.
- Gold is not deducted if one dies as a result of PK from another player
Modified the level-up reward given in mail and reward box from a resurrection potion to a recovery potion
Modified the amount of stamina consumed by dashing while out of combat
Reduced the amount of stamina consumed by evasion
The Marketplace can now be accessed from the character selection screen
The Welcome Screen is now visible in the character selection screen
Added a shelter, and allocated bridge guards on the way from the crossroads in front of Carzacor gate to Castra Magnus
- The shelter will appear until the campaign quest to enter Carzacor city is complete
Removed all character motions when using the „Card:“ items
Adjusted player character animation lengths for mining, chopping, sitting, standing, and eating
Changed the level at which players may first obtain Sealed Chest Key and Abyssal Chest Key
- Sealed Chest Key: 20 -> 17
- Abyssal Chest Key: 35 -> 30
EVENTS
Added Timed Dungeon content
- Every week, the dungeons that can be entered on a particular day of the week are determined Difficulty level differs from existing dungeons, but one can obtain materials and epic/legendary embers required to obtain Ancient Weapons
- Matchmaking – can enter the dungeon from the Timed Dungeon tab
- Rewards can be received once a week for each dungeon
Added Fishing Competition content
- Fishing Competition begins every Monday at 05:00(UTC)
- The fishing competition begins again each week
- Users are given a rank according to whoever catches the largest fish from among the eligible fishes, with rank rewards given to those ranked #1~#20
- Users who participated in the competition will be rewarded with participation rewards according to the size of the fish caught from among the eligible fishes
CLASSES/SKILLS
Combos for all classes have been changed from using 3 buttons to 2 buttons
- Combos are now made up of [Basic Attack] – [Powerful Attack] instead of the previous [Basic Attack] – [Powerful Attack] – [Finishing Attack]. The [Finishing Attack] is removed
- There are no changes to the composition or performance of the combos
- Some of the combo related UI have been modified
Modified so that if an attack creates multiple hits, the elemental damage is spread out according to the number of hits
Added a system message when using Class Point items without unlocking Class Level content
BERSERKER ADJUSTMENTS
Fixed an issue where Berserker class did not receive any PvP damage when the Centurion’s Command ‚Guillotine‘ skill was upgraded to level 3
Fixed an issue where Berserker class could freeze after using the ‚Overpower‘ skill
Fixed the issue where, when the ‘Seize’ skill is used near a friendly NPC, the Berserker would face the NPC and execute the skill
Fixed an issue where the ‚Blood Frenzy‘ ability could activate twice
MAGE ADJUSTMENTS
Frost Bomb projectiles can now hit the target multiple times
- Reduced the amount of damage dealt because the attack can be made multiple times with the multiple hits
Fixed an issue where the Centurion’s Command ‘Blizzard’ skill would not apply certain equipment options
Fixed an issue where the Crescent Moon’s increase attack damage buff would be suppressed by lower/weaker increase damage effects
RANGER ADJUSTMENTS
Changed ranger auto reload rule to activate 1 second after all arrows have been used
Changed effect of the enhanceable Mark:Vampiric Mark from the Night Wind and Centurion’s Command blessing
- Before: Recovers HP by 1% of damage, and a third party may also receive this effect
- After: Recovers HP by 1.4% of damage, and this effect is only applied to oneself
Fixed an issue where Erupting Arrows elemental damage was being applied abnormally
PRIEST ADJUSTMENTS
Changed the usage mechanism of the priest’s Judgment and Shield of Faith.
- Players could previously move while holding these skills, but now they are charge type skills where players cannot move
- Can be charged up to the third stage (Will automatically cast at the first stage if one presses then releases the skill key)
- The range of the Judgement skill increases when charged up to the third stage (Second stage 9m > Third stage 12m)
- The range of Shield of Faith is increased, and the shield is applied even to the priest itself when the Shield of Faith skill is charged up to the third stage. (Second stage radius 8m > Third stage radius 12m)
Corrected an issue where the Crescent Moon passive effect ‘Banishment’ can be activated twice at a very low probability
When a Protective Shield is applied to a target, and a stronger Protective Shield is also applied, the stronger shield will replace the weaker shield
CRUSADER ADJUSTMENTS
Modified so that when the Crusader wears a shield, monsters can see the Crusaders a little better
- All Crusader shield items have an 80% increased Aggro acquisition amount
Changed the Sundown Strike combo to a new combo
Modified so the 1st strike on the X combo triggers faster
Modified combo damage
Reduced Burning Blade charge time
Modified so Bravery isn’t consumed by skills. Now all skills are controlled by cool time
If the player has Bravery when using Class Skills, they can use Bravery to apply additional effects
- Guard: AoE damage & HP recovery
- Shield Throw: HP recovery on hit
- Zealot’s Fire: When Zealot’s Fire is maintained, HP recovery with constant probability
- Piercing Shield: HP recovery on hit
Counterattack and Shield Wall skills will resist high-level interrupts such as push or knockdown
- You can still be knocked over or pushed back by powerful attacks
The Crescent Moon Daring Assault skill now grants a protective shield that can block one attack
The Night Wind Counterattack skill has been changed from an Immune effect to a Lifesteal effect
Fixed an issue where Crusaders were able to use the ‚Guard“ skill when equipped with ‚Impervious‘ even the guard gauge was depleted
Fixed an issue where the push effect in certain combos were applied incorrectly
Fixed an issue where when an Ippin Crusader uses Guard while moving, the Guard motion was not shown
GUILD
Added Guild Depot function
- Supply guild members with specific items using Guild Gold or Master Tokens
- In order to recharge each depot’s items, the guild grade requirement must be met
- All guild members may use Guild Contribution Point to receive items recharged at the depot
- The number of times one may obtain the recharged supplies are limited per month/week/day
BATTLEFIELD
Added costume to Battlefield Season end reward
Added Battlefield supply equipment
Added merchants that sell battlefield supply weapons within the battlefield
- Effect of these equipment are only activated within the battlefield
Combined battlefield channels into one
- Original: free (lv20~27) , free (lv28+) , low-level (Apprentice~Veteran), high-level (Ace ~Legend)
- New: free (lv28+)
Changed the [Escape Notice] text in battlefields and arenas
ITEMS
Removed Resurrection Sickness Potion from the shops, and modified sales price to 10,000 gold
Added new S rank weapon item
- This item can be obtained from the Timed Dungeons
Added repair tools that can repair S rank items, and Paetion Weapon Sigil that can perform Master Enhancement on S rank items
Added S Grade Equipment Recipes and S Grade repair tools to the shops
- [S Grade Equipment Recipe]
- Monster Hunter
- [S Grade Repair Tool]
- Limited Time Merchant
- Monster Hunter
- Uncharted Region Merchant
- Smuggler Merchant
Added 2 new Superior Panaceas (Increases attack power, increases defense)
- Superior Panacea of Blades
- Superior Panacea of Stoneskin
Added Attack Speed weapon and necklace item rewards to the below content
- Campaign Quest
- Side Quest
- Regional Quest
- Crusades
- Dungeon Chests
- Monster Hunter
- Warrior’s Talent Shop
Changed where the 4th Hero: Crescent Igor Blessing Memory Fragment is dropped
- It can now be found from the Bloodband Captain in Asgra Village in the Padana Ruins
REGIONS
Tristezza, Padana, Kannus Mountains, and Kannus Valley are no longer PK zones.
- Removed Corrupted gatherables from these regions
Changed the location of 1 Navarra Treasure Chest
Added teleposts to 3 areas in Navarra (Navarra West Barrens, Roughclaw Territory, Ragemane Entrance)
NPCS
The Smuggler Merchant now appears in Zenkala and the Ivory Dunes
Removed the Weaponsmith, Metal Armor Merchant, Leather Armor Merchant, and Cloth Armor Merchant from the following regions:
- Tristezza
- Padana Ruins
- Zenkala
- Eidolon Forest
- Ivory Dunes
Removed the Weaponsmith from Kannus Mountains
Removed the Metal Armor Merchant from Ostium
Adjusted locations and quantities of multiple NPCs in Sperios
- Industrial District
- Removed extra alchemy stations, spinning wheels, forges, and shaping workbenches so that only one of each are left
- Moved the spinning wheel and forge to in front of the Artisans‘ office
- Moved the Marketplace Manager and Mailbox to Stellare Road
- Removed the Weaponsmith, Cloth Armor Merchant, Leather Armor Merchant, Metal Armor Merchant, and Master Enhancement Artisan entirely
- Stellare Road
- Now has the the Marketplace Manager and Mailbox
- Now has the Fishing Tool Merchant
- Commercial District
- Moved the Fishing Tool Merchant to Stellare Road
- Removed the Limited Time Merchant that was next to the Star Seed Exchange
- Moved the Star Seed Exchange, Cartographer and SP Merchant to the Grand Plaza
- Moved the Marketplace Manager to where the Star Seed Exchange used to be located.
- Moved the Outfit Designer to south of the Commercial District
- Removed the Master Enhancement Artisan entirely
- Grand Plaza
- Now has the Star Seed Exchange, Cartographer and SP Merchant
- Administrative District
- Moved the Sen and Vos’Elan Battlefield Merchant to the round space on the 1st floor of Sorza Palace so that they are now facing opposite of each other.
- Also moved the arena merchant to the round space on the 1st floor of Sorza Palace
Adjusted locations and quantities of multiple NPCs in Navarra:
- Luxury District
- Removed the Limited Time Merchant
- Moved the Guild Registrar to in front of the Veteran’s Club
- Common Marketplace
- Removed Mailbox
- Removed Master Enhancement
- Reduced amount of Crafting Workstations (2->1)
- Horse Market
- Changed location of the mailbox and Mount Merchant
Adjusted locations and quantities of multiple NPCs in Carzacor:
- Carzacor Harbor
- Moved Fishing Tool Merchant to South Bridge Soul Pyre
- Carzacor Plaza
- Removed Mailbox
- Moved the Marketplace Manager to in front of the City Hall
- Now has the Cloth/Leather/Metal Armor Merchants
- Carzacor Stores
- Moved the Cloth/Leather/Metal Armor Merchants to the Plaza
- Remoted the General Goods Merchant
- Removed the Master Enhancement Artisan
- Ancient Amphitheater
- Moved the mailbox to outside of the amphitheater
Moved the location of the Courier at Marco’s Farmstead to opposite of the Wolf King
Changed location of the Attacked Deliveryman at Marco’s Farmstead so players will not be attacked by hostile monsters while in a conversation
Changed the location of the Gnoll Wastes NPC Black Wind Arlehiho to help prevent it from becoming stuck in trees
General Goods Merchant no longer sells Potion of Recovery II, but will sell other potions instead
MONSTERS
Reduced the amount of monsters in Carzacor’s The Crawling Labyrinth
Reduced the recognition range of the Faceless Minions located near Marco’s Farmstead
Reduced the amount of wolves located near the main road near Marco’s Farmstead
Removed the bandits found on the way from Marco’s Farmstead to Carzacor
The HP of the Thug that appears in the quest ‚An Angry Crowd‘ in front of Carzacor’s gate has been reduced by 30%
Reduced the HP of normal field monsters in the areas from level 1 to 28
Increased the chance of field monsters dropping equipment by 30%
The Spider Queen’s skill ‘build a nest’ can no longer be blocked
Adjusted the balance of the following monsters that appear in Carzacor’s main quests.
- Ghost Assassin: Reduced HP by 20%
- Geistwarden: Reduced attack power by 20%
Added Gamila, a field elite monster in the Ivory Dunes, and added a related quest
- Gamila can be fought after clearing the main quest Decisive Action
Added a Bloodband Captain elite monster in the Padana ruins, and added a related quest
QUESTS
Reformed structure of Prestige Quests and added 9 new regional quests
Adjusted quest goals for the Comrades of the Returned King campaign quest
Removed three campaign quests related to using recipes, crafting, and enhancing at the Carzacor Ancient Amphitheater
Changed the level required to do the Carzacor quest ‘Defend the Food Wagon’ from 5 to 9
Increased the quest reward for the Episode quest ‘Defend the Food Wagon’ and Regional quest ‘Cutting off the Escape Route’
When performing the ‘Random Inspection’ quest in the Ivory Dunes, if the player kills the Madaan Guard, it is now reflected in the quest progress
Reduced the difficulty of some goals in the 3rd and 4th campaigns
- Due to this character achievements that have the same goal may also have had their difficulty lowered to match
FISHING
Modified so that a reward popup does not appear when salvaging a fish
Changed fishing biting time from 0.5 sec -> 1 sec
Modified so that the Learning to Fish quest can be accepted and completed all over the world
- The quest can now be accepted from the Fishing Tool Merchant
The fish required for regional quest completion must now be caught to qualify
- A fish purchased from the market will not count for quest completion
ESTATE
Added new estate technicians and production
Expanded some parts of the estate map due to the additional estate decorations
Modified so that if one closes the game while in the estate, they are moved to the estate’s starting point upon reconnection to the game
Fixed the issue where hiring workers were prohibited if objects or NPCs were present in the vicinity
Greatly increased the basic chance of taming and the chance of taming by estate decorations
BUG FIXES
Adjusted lighting in a number of dungeons and the Red Basin
Fixed an issue where on occasions, member of a party would enter a dungeon with the wrong party
Fixed an issue where players do not receive any damage from the Toy trap set by the player
A protective shield effect is displayed even if the protective shield was obtained as an equipment effect
When a character first enters a new region for the first time, the time of day for that region is now set to a specific time
- The local time of day will not change until it matches server time
- Once the two times match, the time of day will move forward as normal
When installing a feast food, each person can only use it once. An effect will display when it’s used
If one logs out or dies while performing the Gnoll Wastes campaign quest Black Sun Ritual to defeat the Blackflame Warden, the quest is no longer failed
Fixed an issue where treasure chests couldn’t be acquired in the instance field in the Carzacor Harbor
Fixed an issue where the grade and price of some accessory items were incorrect
- Necklace of the Corrupted – epic -> rare
- Necklace of the Tempting Flower – legend -> epic
- Processed Windknot Necklace – legend -> epic
- Horde Necklace – epic -> rare
- Desert Song Ring – epic -> rare
- Ring of Avarice – uncommon -> rare
- Ring of the Twisted Eclipse – legend -> epic
Fixed an issue where the boss Carnixia in the dungeon Nightspire – Entropic Descent resets, the entrance would not open
Fixed an issue where the Priest’s Protective Shield was being distorted
Fixed an issue for the boss Ivisella in the dungeon Rutis Mines – Halls of the Dead, where if the summoned seeds are left alone and not stepped on, summoned monsters do not appear
KNOWN ISSUES
The displayed entry requirements for the Timed Dungeons ‘Temple of Lies’ and ‘Kobold Lair – Infernal Kitchen’ are incorrect.
- The requirement is shown in-game as level 43, with a GS of 1422, however the player will actually need to be level 35, with a GS of 1250 to register for matchmaking and subsequently enter.
- If the player’s level and GS meets the actual requirements to enter the dungeon, the padlock will be displayed but the ‘entry’ button will also be shown, allowing the player to enter the dungeon.