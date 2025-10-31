Borderlands 4: Neues Update nimmt diese Anpassungen vor

Change List:

The Gravitar Class Mod, Reactor, now drops from Inceptus as intended.

has been adjusted to properly increase damage of projectiles at higher levels. Also addressed an audio issue with the fire effects that were causing it to not lower in volume with distance. Corrected the Knife Penetrator Augment, which was unintentionally setting all attacks to a 30% critical chance.

Interacting with Dr. Zed’s Meds and Guns vending machines and Lost Loot machines will now reset any Action Skills, Ordnance, or Repkits currently on cooldown.

Reduced the audio volume on the wings of world boss Spidananggal.

Weekly Activities:

Weekly Big Encore Boss has switched to a tougher variant of a different existing boss with an even more rewarding loot pool for those that take it on.

Primordial Guardian Origo

The Weekly Wildcard Mission has changed. These missions feature a guaranteed Legendary drop that you can repeatedly earn to get your ideal roll.

Mission: Below the Surface (Quickened, Leaking, Immovable)

Legendary Gear Reward: Bod

Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine has moved to another location and changed its offerings. Remember, while the location is the same, your vending machine items are different from other players, so ask around to see if someone has the item you’re looking for!