Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition: Dieser SHiFT Code sichert euch fünf goldene Schlüssel

Für Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition gibt es bis zum 22. März 2021 einen SHiFT Code, der euch für kurze Zeit fünf goldene Schlüssel sichert.

Use these codes to grab 5 Golden Keys for Borderlands: Game of the Year. All platforms: 535BT-6SR35-KJR3S-J3TJ3-R99W9

Zusätzlich gibt es für Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel bis zum 8. März 2021 einen weiteren SHiFT Code, der euch weitere fünf goldene Schlüssel sichert.

Use these codes to grab 5 Golden Keys for Borderlands: The pre-sequel.

All platforms: CKWBJ-FFF56-69B6J-BBBTJ-SRBXX

Expires: March 8

Redeem Golden Keys online at https://t.co/7iButjDoDj

For help with SHiFT: https://t.co/phxipskRLb pic.twitter.com/GCqU6S4M3a

— Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) February 26, 2021