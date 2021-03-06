Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition: Dieser SHiFT Code sichert euch fünf goldene Schlüssel

Für Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition und Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel gibt es einen SHiFT Code, der euch für kurze Zeit jeweils fünf goldene Schlüssel sichert.

Für Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition gibt es bis zum 22. März 2021 einen SHiFT Code, der euch für kurze Zeit fünf goldene Schlüssel sichert.

Zusätzlich gibt es für Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel bis zum 8. März 2021 einen weiteren SHiFT Code, der euch weitere fünf goldene Schlüssel sichert.

Die Codes sind von Gearbox Software und können entweder im Spiel oder auf der offiziellen Website eingelöst werden.

