Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition: Dieser SHiFT Code sichert euch fünf goldene Schlüssel

Für Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition gibt es bis zum 22. März 2021 einen SHiFT Code, der euch für kurze Zeit fünf goldene Schlüssel sichert.
Use these codes to grab 5 Golden Keys for Borderlands: Game of the Year.
All platforms: 535BT-6SR35-KJR3S-J3TJ3-R99W9
Expires: March 22
Redeem Golden Keys online at https://t.co/7iButjDoDj
For help with SHiFT: https://t.co/phxipskRLb pic.twitter.com/GCqU6S4M3a pic.twitter.com/IqCUcD329L
— Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) March 5, 2021
Zusätzlich gibt es für Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel bis zum 8. März 2021 einen weiteren SHiFT Code, der euch weitere fünf goldene Schlüssel sichert.
Use these codes to grab 5 Golden Keys for Borderlands: The pre-sequel.
All platforms: CKWBJ-FFF56-69B6J-BBBTJ-SRBXX
Expires: March 8
Redeem Golden Keys online at https://t.co/7iButjDoDj
For help with SHiFT: https://t.co/phxipskRLb pic.twitter.com/GCqU6S4M3a
— Borderlands 3 (@Borderlands) February 26, 2021
Die Codes sind von Gearbox Software und können entweder im Spiel oder auf der offiziellen Website eingelöst werden.
Phex83
|
06.03.2021 - 15:34 Uhr
freecbe
|
06.03.2021 - 15:37 Uhr
juicebrother
|
06.03.2021 - 15:52 Uhr
Vielen Dank! Nächster Loot gesichert 😊👍
Dankeschön!!!
Danke, für’s posten ✌