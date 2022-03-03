Bus Simulator 21: Anpassbare Nummernschilder und weitere Verbesserungen eingetroffen

Spieler des Bus Simulator 21 können mit dem neusten Update auf Xbox, PlayStation und PC neue Funktionen nutzen. Darunter anpassbare Nummernschilder, Netzwerkprofile für Bandbreitenbegrenzung und eine Warnung bei schlechter Ping.
Neben einer ganzen Reihe von Fehlerkorrekturen erfuhr auch die KI bei Fahrzeugen eine Verbesserung, die sich zuvor grundlos mehrere Minuten im Leerlauf befunden hatte.
Auch die Größe der Untertitel bei Gesprächen wurde erhöht sowie eine Hervorhebung der Passagiere bei der Inspektion bzw. der Ticketabholung.
Mehr dazu in den Patch Notes
New Features and Functions
- Customizable License Plates in the Bus Customization Menu
- Support for Steam On-Screen Keyboard added. It’s currently only accessible in Steam Big Picture Mode or while playing on the Steam Deck.
- Added network profiles, allowing players to adjust bandwidth limits for their game. (Under Gameplay → General Settings)
- Bad Ping Warning: In the bottom right of your screen you will now see a orange or red icon if your ping to the server is higher than a certain limit.
Improvements
- Non-Player Vehicles AI: Cars stopping for no reason (idling for 2/3 minutes) improved
- Increased size of chatter subtitles
- Improved the highlighting of the passengers for inspection/ticket collection
Fixes
- Bus now properly reacts to analog throttle and brake input when playing with controller
- Fixed Mission „Gotta go fast“ & „Perfection“ not being progressed when requirements are met (route through all districts, level up all bus stops and districts)
- Buses: Fixed missing safety hammers and signs after last update
- Mercedes-Benz eCitaro: Fixed missing setup (black mirrors, no lights)
- Mercedes-Benz Citaro G: Fixed rain not showing on the front windscreen from interior
- Mercedes-Benz Capacity: Fixed missing rain on doors from the interior side
- Mercedes-Benz Citaro (O530): Fixed issue of incorrect scaling.
- BYD eBus 18m: Moved standing positions for passengers to make sense
- MAN 12C & MAN 18C: Adjusted headlights to resemble reality even more
- MAN A23: Reduced feet clipping
- IVECO BUS Urbanway Articulated: Removed some seat points, to reduce clipping of passengers
- IVECO BUS Urbanway Articulated: Fixed floating radio in cockpit
- IVECO BUS Urbanway Articulated: Adjusted retarder lever to no longer overlap door buttons
- IVECO BUS Urbanway Articulated: Adjusted weight and physics behavior to resemble even more reality (heavier bendy bus with slower acceleration)
- IVECO BUS Urbanway: Adjusted retarder lever so it no longer overlaps the door buttons
- IVECO BUS Urbanway 12m: Fixed material on windshield to react with wipers
- MAN A26: Fixed material on interior windows to display rain realistically (no longer sideways)
- Setra S 418 LE: Fixed windshield wipers having no effect (now they clear rain)
- Setra S 416 LE: Fixed windshield wipers having no effect and adjusted scale of rain in interior
- Setra S 412 UL: Fixed wheel clipping while kneeling
- Volvo 7900 Electric articulated: Fixed material on windshield to react with wipers
- Additional fixes for traffic lights of the Seaside Valley map.
- No driving possible when time-warping: While time-warping you can’t drive.
- Game no longer freezes when spamming the dealership UI pop.
- The game no longer crashes when you drive routes that contain more than 127 bus stops.
- The game no longer crashes when a bus is placed at a dead end and the NPC driver can’t find home
- Miras voice line no longer loops indefinitely on Mission „New And Shiny“ when multiple players try to buy/drive a bus.
- Buses now spawn correctly and not inside the pole when fast traveling to the Paint Paradise
- Fixed that the leave bus UI was only a pink text instead of the controller icon, when using controller (bottom left of the HUD, should show a „C“ when using keyboard and Dpad right if using controller)
- Fixed advertisement showing up on every window from the inside, as well as in cockpit
Modding Kit fixes and improvements
- Navmesh agent settings are now the same as in main game, so that Modkit generated navmeshes are compatible by default
- Save install and build dir in config so user settings are not overwritten by each new Modkit release
- Fixed crash in Modkit when trying to use Play in editor
- Modkit buses no longer crash the game