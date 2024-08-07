Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: Alle Xbox-Erfolge vorzeitig geleakt

Nachdem ein Build von Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 im PlayStation Netzwerk geleakt wurde, gibt es immer mehr Neuigkeiten aus dem neusten Teil der Shooter-Reihe.
Nach Perks und mehr für den Multiplayer sowie einer möglichen neuen Karte für Warzone, sind offenbar auch die Xbox-Erfolge bzw. PlayStation-Trophäen.
Die untenstehende Liste der Erfolge/Trophäen hat ForwardLeaks auf X zusammengestellt. Offiziell ist sie aber nicht bestätigt.
Dass die Liste verschiedene Arten von Spoilern enthält, müssen wir euch sicher nicht erklären. Daher weiterlesen auf eigene Gefahr.
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Xbox-Erfolge / PlayStation-Trophäen
- Betrayal – Kill an enemy from behind while disguised by the Spy Kit
- Camos Are Forever – Unlock any Diamond Camo in Multiplayer or Zombies
- Doing Your Part – Complete the Training Course in Multiplayer
- Heavy Ordinance Specialist – Destroy 50 Aerial Scorestreaks with Launchers in Multiplayer
- Movie Night – Save a match to Theater
- The Pale Horse Arrives – Get 500 Eliminations in Multiplayer
- Podium Finish – Win (?) Multiplayer Matches
- Red Carpet – Get featured in the Best Play 3 times in Multiplayer
- Rush Hour – Get a Double Kill with the RC-XD in Multiplayer
- Show Off – Earn a Mastery Badge with any Primary Weapon in Multiplayer or Zombies
- Stylish Kill – Get 75 Eliminations while having an active Playstyle Bonus Perk in Multiplayer
- Rapid Reflexes – Get 5 Headshot Kills during a single use of the Adrenaline Stim in Campaign
- Complete Campaign – Complete the Campaign on any difficulty
- Complete Vet – Complete the Campaign on Veteran difficulty
- Covert Agent – In Contract, reach the Guild meeting without ever breaking stealth
- Destructive Wake – Get 5 or more Kills with a single Scorestreak in Campaign
- Complete Contract – Complete Contract in Campaign on any difficulty
- Complete Heist – Complete Heist in Campaign on any difficulty
- Complete Interrogation – Complete Interrogation in Campaign on any difficulty
- Complete Intro – Complete Intro in Campaign on any difficulty
- Complete Redacted – Complete Redacted in Campaign on any difficulty
- Complete Sabotage – Complete Sabotage in Campaign on any difficulty
- Complete Sandbox – Complete Sandbox in Campaign on any difficulty
- Complete Safehouse – Complete Safehouse Defend in Campaign on any difficulty
- Complete Storm – Complete Storm in Campaign on any difficulty
- Complete Union – Complete Union in Campaign on any difficulty
- Seek & Destroy – Get 2 Kills with a single remote controlled Throwing Knife from at least 50 meters away in Campaign
- Skewer the Winged Beast – In Sabotage, have the SAM target itself and the helicopter
- David vs Goliath – In Defend, destroy the APC using an RC-XD
- Dipped in Gold – Purchase all Safehouse and Player Upgrades in Campaign
- The Puzzles, Mason – Complete all Safehouse Puzzles in Campaign
- Full Clear – In Sandbox, complete every POI on the Tac Map
- Bulldozed – In Storm, crush 5 enemies while driving the tank
- CQC MVP – Perform 10 takedowns in Campaign
- Party’s Over – In Capitol Station, perform 5 takedowns on guards in the gala without being spotted
- Annihilation – Get 66,666 Eliminations in Zombies
- Complete Liberty Falls Quest
- Complete Terminus Quest
- Culinary Delight – In Terminus, consume a fish cooked with a special ingredient
- Cyberized – Unlock 50 Augments in Zombies
- Know Your Enemy – Get 100 Kills while using Mutant Injections in Zombies
- Treasure Hunter – In Terminus, find the final Talisman
- World Domination – In Liberty Falls, tap into your Supervillain side
5 Kommentare
Wie ich MP Trophäen hasse :/
Ich auch.
Die sollten entweder abgeschafft oder separat geführt werden.
So könnte man ein game auch rein offline platinieren bzw. auf 100% bringen.
MP Trophies/Erfolge sind mir immer schon ein Dorn im Auge gewesen.
Werde natürlich erstmal ganz normal spoilerfrei die Kampagne durchspielen und mich dann an die Achievements ran machen 🙂
Fand waren immer zu wenig GS im MP , hätte man 2000 machen können , für das gesamte Spiel
Echt schade das immer alles geleakt wird. Ich schau mir die Liste gar nicht erst an.