Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Details zu Season 3 Reloaded mit Rambo und McClane

‘80s Action Heroes Two sets of nine challenges and rewards are available across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone during the ‘80s Action Heroes event starting May 20th. Complete all nine Black Ops Cold War challenges to unlock a tactical rifle Weapon Blueprint, and complete all nine Warzone challenges to unlock a sniper rifle Weapon Blueprint.



General

Restored in-game Ping and Packet Loss meters.

Addressed an issue where Gestures would reset after closing the application.

Prestige Shop

New Legacy content available: 2 Legacy Black Ops Calling Cards available to all players with access to the Prestige Shop. 3 Black Ops 3 Calling Cards and Black Ops 4 Calling Card and available at Season Level 50. Animated Black Ops 3 Calling Card available at Season Level 100.



Combat Record

Addressed an issue where Hardcore matches were being counted as Core modes.

Weapon Tuning

All Sniper Rifles

In this update, we’re revising sniper rifles with two goals in mind:

To create more meaningful gameplay between sniper rifles and other weapon classes.

To better define the role of each sniper rifle to give them more individuality and specialization.

To those ends, the following updates have been made:

Custom Flinch: We’ve created a sniper-specific flinch that moves the weapon aim while being hit. This flinch is more pronounced in ADS. Attachments that reduce flinch have been factored into this feature update.

ADS Momentum: ADS (Aim Down Sight) Momentum is now individualized for each sniper rifle. ADS Momentum is that feeling of weightiness as the weapon exits and re-enters ADS. You feel this when you rapidly exit and enter ADS, without fully returning fully to the hip position. Heavier sniper rifles will now feel weightier and re-acquire ADS slower accordingly. Please note that ADS Momentum is not used when entering ADS from the full hip-fire position.

As the next step in making each sniper rifle stand out even further in its own right, we’ve made the following changes across the weapon class. As always, we’re committed to evaluating and adjusting weapon stats as necessary once these updates are live based on game data and feedback.

LW3 – Tundra

This is the baseline of our sniper rifles. It is lenient enough in its one-hit kill capacity while being fast enough to scan the horizon and find new targets quickly. This weapon is meant to be geared for most players to play with and have fun experiencing what it’s like to be a sniper in Black Ops Cold War. The following changes better define the weapon’s role, providing more long-range accuracy and focusing less on short-range combat viability.

LW3 – Tundra Increased Bullet Velocity from 550 to 580. Reduced ADS-In Momentum from 0.2 to 0.233.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 28.2” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 18%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 29.1” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 36%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 28.2” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 50% to 27%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Dropshot Wrap Handle attachment from 50% to 33%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Increased Sprint to Fire Time penalty from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 12% to 15%. Reduced Flinch Resistance Bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 90% to 25%. Increased Sprint to Fire Time penalty from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 15% to 18%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



Pelington 703

The Pelington 703 is designed to be a quick-handling sniper rifle for players who enjoy constant movement and repositioning, trading off some one-hit kill potential for more speed. This weapon is geared for the kind of player who enjoys running into the middle of gun battles and advancing on important positions. The following changes reinforce the weapon’s role, shifting some ADS speed into a Sprint to Fire benefit, and using a slightly slower Bullet Velocity to keep gameplay at closer ranges.

Pelington 703 Increased Sprint to Fire speed from 0.45 to 0.433. Reduced Bullet Velocity from 500 to 478. Increased Aim Down Sight Time from 0.55 to 0.583.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 25” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 17%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 27.2” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 43%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 26.5” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 50% to 30%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Reduced Flinch Resistance Bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 90% to 25%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



Sniper Rifle Charlie (Semi-Auto)

With the recent release of the ZRG 20mm and the popularity of the LW3 – Tundra, there existed an untapped space between those two weapons. To fill that position, our semi-auto sniper rifle has been given some new upgrades. Leaning into the lethality of a .50 Cal round, the weapon is now much more powerful, with the trade-off of being slower to fire successive shots. As a semi-automatic weapon without any rechamber, it is still quite fast and works well for holding down a position.

Sniper Rifle Charlie Increased one-hit kill potential to include the mid-torso. Increased Aim Down Sight speed from 0.7 to 0.666. Increased ADS-Out Momentum from 0.2 to 0.183. Reduced ADS-In Momentum from 0.2 to 0.25. Reduced firing speed from 0.333 to 0.833.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 22.2” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 13%. Increased Fire Rate bonus from 20.6” Rapid Fire Barrel attachment from 11% to 12%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 22.6” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 26%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 22.6” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 50% to 20%. Increased Fire Rate bonus from 22.6” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 18% to 24%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Increased Sprint to Fire penalty from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 12% to 15%. Reduced Flinch Resistance Bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 90% to 25%. Increased Sprint to Fire penalty from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 15% to 18%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



ZRG 20mm

This is the most lethal sniper rifle in Black Ops Cold War, and it ravages vehicles and Scorestreaks. This power comes at a price, as this weapon is slower with less available ammo. Players who prioritize map knowledge, common enemy movements, and destroying enemy Scorestreaks will excel with the ZRG 20mm. Strategy over tactics. To that end, this weapon must be slower to wield compared to the rest of the sniper rifle class.

ZRG 20mm Reduced Aim Down Sight speed from 0.65 to 0.683. Reduced Bullet Velocity from 925 to 923. Increased ADS-Out Momentum from 0.2 to 0.183. Reduced ADS-In Momentum from 0.2 to 0.283. Custom Vehicle Damage: The “anti-material” property of this weapon deals extra damage to every vehicle and Scorestreak. Due to the sheer number of vehicles and Scorestreaks to choose from in Black Ops Cold War , this damage is displayed in-game as a range (i.e. 1100 – 2200). Generally speaking, the larger a vehicle or Scorestreak is, the more damage this weapon will deal to it.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 41.9” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 10%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 43.9” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 20%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 42.7” Sigma Special Barrel attachment from 67% to 16%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Increased Sprint to Fire penalty from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 12% to 18%. Reduced Flinch Resistance Bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 90% to 25%. Increased Sprint to Fire penalty from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 15% to 20%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



Swiss K31

With its low recoil, fast rechamber, and speedy handling, this weapon is ideal for quickly eliminating multiple enemy targets. Players with an eagle eye and nerves of steel will be able to down more enemies with this weapon than with any other sniper rifle. For those who aren’t as skilled at nailing their headshots every time, the Swiss K31 can perform much like a tactical rifle. The changes made here further index on this skill aspect, with the benefit of less sniper flinch.

Swiss K31 25% less Flinch than other sniper rifles. Reduced Bullet Velocity from 700 to 684.

Attachments Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 24.9” Extended Barrel attachment from 25% to 16%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 24.9” Combat Recon Barrel attachment from 75% to 31%. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 24.9” Tiger Team Barrel attachment from 50% to 23%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from Field Tape Handle attachment from 90% to 50%. Reduced Flinch Resistance bonus from SASR Jungle Grip Handle attachment from 80% to 67%. Reduced Sprint to Fire penalty from SASR Jungle Grip handle attachment from 12% to 11%. Reduced Aim Down Sight Time bonus from Airborne Elastic Wrap Handle attachment from 12% to 5%.



All Assault Rifles

We’ve improved bullet velocities across the board (with one exception) to allow assault rifles more innate long-distance advantage over submachine guns. The FFAR 1 has its Bullet Velocity reduced in exchange for an increase to its max damage.

We have also standardized headshot modifiers on assault rifles with this update. Assault rifles that have 5.56 ammo have a 1.4x headshot modifier, while those that use 7.62 ammo have a 1.25x modifier. In general, assault rifles that use 7.62 ammo deal higher damage already. The number of hits required to kill remain the same, except for the FFAR 1, which requires fewer hits to kill if the player scores a headshot.

Krig 6 Increased Bullet Velocity from 625 to 686. Increased Bullet Velocity bonus from 19.7” Ranger Barrel attachment from 100% to 126%. Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty from 15.5” Contour Barrel attachment from 25% to 12%.

AK-47 Increased Bullet Velocity from 490 to 702.

FFAR 1 Increased maximum damage from 27 to 28. Reduced Bullet Velocity from 705 to 629.

Groza Reduced headshot multiplier from 1.4x to 1.25x. Increased Bullet Velocity from 650 to 660.

QBZ-83 Increased Bullet Velocity from 625 to 671.

FARA 83 Increased headshot multiplier from 1.25x to 1.4x. Increased Bullet Velocity from 675 to 729. Reduced maximum damage from 31 to 30. Reduced minimum damage from 28 to 27. Reduced Bullet Velocity penalty from 17.5” Contour Barrel attachment from 25% to 18%.

XM4 Increased Bullet Velocity from 550 to 657.



All Light Machine Guns

We’ve refactored Bullet Velocity to give LMGs more inherent power with less reliance on the Task Force Barrel attachment. These changes provide more value to the rest of the Barrel attachments, while the Task Force Barrel remains a solid choice for boosting Bullet Velocity.

Light Machine Gun Alpha Increased Bullet Velocity from 675 to 714. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 21.8” Task Force Barrel attachment from 100% to 41%.

RPD Increased Bullet Velocity from 475 to 684. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 20.3” Task Force Barrel attachment from 100% to 44%.

M60 Increased Bullet Velocity from 600 to 791. Reduced Bullet Velocity bonus from 22.8” Task Force Barrel attachment from 100% to 39%.



All Pistols

Pistols have received minor adjustments to Bullet Velocity. These changes better fit each pistol by pushing their “hitscan” range to the edge of their most-used engagement distances.

1911 Increased Bullet Velocity from 200 to 206.

Magnum Increased Bullet Velocity from 300 to 313.

Pistol Charlie (Burst Fire) Increased Bullet Velocity from 250 to 257.



Special Weapons

R1 Shadowhunter Added Sniper Flinch.



MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Standoff [NEW] Added Standoff to the 6v6 map rotation.

Duga [NEW] Added Duga to the Multi-Team map rotation.

Raid Addressed a spawn issue that could drop the player to the ground when respawning.

Garrison Addressed an issue that could cause a player to fall through geometry inside of the main tank facility.

Crossroads Crossroads added back to rotation for Combined Arms and VIP Escort.



Modes

Die Hardpoint [NEW] Die Hardpoint added to Featured Playlists. Capture Hardpoints to gain points for your team. Eliminate multiple enemies in the same life to earn up to five powerful buffs throughout the match. Capturing a Hardpoint grants a movement speed boost and sets your timer to 30 seconds. When the timer reaches zero, you explode. Extend the timer by earning eliminations and capturing Hardpoints. The timer is paused while on your team’s Hardpoint, and kills add 15 seconds to your timer up to a max of 30 seconds. Successive kills grant up to four additional buffs: improved weapon handling, ADS speed, slide speed, and a larger explosion upon death (granted after a five-kill streak.) The first team to reach 200 points, or the most points before time expires, wins.

Multi-Team Elimination [NEW] New last-team-standing mode added to Multi-Team. Ten teams of four fight to survive expanding radiation zones. Redeploys are limited and loadouts are restricted. Teams must scavenge for weapons, Scorestreaks, Armor, and other items. The last team standing, or the first squad to board the exfil chopper in the final safe zone, wins.

12v12 Moshpit Standoff, The Pines, and Moscow added to map rotation.

Search & Destroy Bomb site letters on Raid have been swapped to match Control. Driveway bomb site is now A and pool bomb site is now B. Update your callouts accordingly.

Control Default Overtime rules now use Objectives to determine the team on Defense.



Featured Playlists

Die Hardpoint [NEW]

Standoff 24/7 [NEW] (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

(also available in Hardcore via Quick Play) Multi-Team Elimination [NEW]

12v12 Moshpit (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore via Quick Play)

Gunfight

Party Games

Multi-Team Moshpit

Scorestreaks

Care Package Slightly increased odds for higher Scorestreaks from Care Package. Destroyed Care Package choppers now still drop the Care Package.

Counter Spy Plane Reduced Counter Spy Plane duration from 30 to 20 seconds.

Armor Reduced Armor cooldown from 120 to 60 seconds.

Sentry Increased the number of grenade hits to kill a Sentry from 1 to 2.

Attack Helicopter Reduced Attack Helicopter cost from 4500 to 3800.

VTOL Escort Reduced VTOL Escort cost from 6500 to 6200.



Equipment

Molotov Increased Molotov initial direct hit damage from 40 to 75. Increased Molotov damage over time from 16 to 20.



Field Upgrades

Gas Mine Increased Gas Mine damage over time from 15 to 25. Increased Gas Mine area of effect duration from 16 to 18 seconds. Reduced Gas Mine damage interval from 0.2 to 0.4 seconds. The intention of this change is to give players a better chance at escaping a Gas Mine before dying.



Movement

Addressed an issue that would cause the camera transition from slide to stand to be delayed. With this change, the time it takes to crouch has been increased by 20ms and now aligns with the delay before a subsequent stance change between crouch and stand can be performed. This change should also resolve reported camera pops for a small set of players when performing a stance change.



UI

Weapon Mastery badges will now be shown in the Best Play and Killcam.

LEAGUE PLAY

Match Canceling Matches will now be canceled if players disconnect before the start of the match or shortly after the match starts. Remaining players will not lose Ladder Points.



ZOMBIES

Round-Based Modes

Cranked 2: No Time to Crank A new variant of Cranked comes to „Firebase Z“ and „Die Maschine.“ All Mystery Box locations are active, and Mystery Boxes now feature action movie-inspired weapons and Support. Frequency of Support in the Mystery Box is increased. All players start with the Knife. Zombies are more likely to drop lethal explosive Equipment when killed (Semtex, Frags, and Monkey Bombs). Keep killing zombies to add time to the Cranked Timer before you explode! Crafting Table, Wall Buys, and Main Quest are disabled.



Outbreak

New Content New Main Quest available in Outbreak starting at 10 AM PT on May 20. Added Orda Encounter World Event to Outbreak. Added Fishing to Outbreak. Look for fishing poles scattered throughout the Ural Mountains and reel in some items. Added new Intel Documents, Audio Logs, Radio Transmissions, and Artifacts to discover.

Gameplay Tuned Tempest to reduce chest weak point health and mitigate damage. Tuned Krasny Soldat so its jetpack requires less damage to destroy. Reduced the number of Tempest enemies spawning in the Duga region. Addressed various zombie pathing issues in Ruka and Duga regions. Addressed an issue where players were unable to ping Peck’s ID Badge. Closed an exploit related to activating the Chopper Gunner when going through a Phase Wall Tear. Closed an exploit where players could escape the Holdout Objective in the Duga region.

World Events Increased the Fury Crystal event timer. Addressed an issue where the Demented Echo’s health would continue to scale while progressing Regions.

Objectives Addressed an issue where all zombie kills in one of the Holdout Objectives in Golova were awarding XP for barricade kills.

UI Added the ability to Ping the overhead map using the free cursor.

Stability Addressed a stability issue related to vehicles.



Dead Ops Arcade 3

Gameplay Added new rare item spawns to the Dark Crypt bonus room (Key, Divine Shield Potion). Addressed an issue where players could not join on their friends during a game in progress. Players rejoining a match in progress will now have their Fates restored upon rejoin. Addressed an issue where split-screen players could get a “Game Over” condition after defeating the Mamaback. Addressed an issue with the Fated Chicken keeping a higher weapon than expected if the player dropped a picked-up weapon. Addressed an issue with missing announcer audio for the “Spectral Hounds of Dark Wood” Challenge Round.

Bonus Areas New Silverback Slideways bonus map added to rotation. Addressed an issue with XP being awarded in Silverback Slideways maps when a player chose to exit the bonus room. Addressed an issue with Chickens not spinning out when player dies in Silverback Slideways maps. Addressed an issue where player weapons were not removed upon death in Silverback Slideways maps. Addressed an issue where certain bonus rooms were taking too much time to initialize.

Enemies Bosses will no longer target player clones. Adjusted the frequency of Ghost teleporting behavior. Meatballs should no longer inflict near full damage while in First-Person mode. Players in vehicles will be now deprioritized in target preference by the Mamaback. Addressed an issue where zombies would not retarget a player under certain conditions. Addressed an issue where the Margwa could stay alive up to 1 second after its HP reached 0. Addressed an issue where Nova Crawlers were not present in the game when playing Solo Advanced Start mode. Addressed an issue where the Megaton could potentially stay alive and rag-doll unintentionally. Addressed an issue where various shield items were not working properly against some enemy types. Addressed an issue where Room of Judgment bosses were not being killed on event failure, which could lead to additional unintentional player deaths. Addressed an issue where enemies performing traversals would not register the time slowdown effect from a Clock pickup.

Challenges Addressed an issue with the “Full Arsenal” Calling Card challenge not completing properly.

UI Addressed an issue with the in-game scoreboard wrapping when kills exceeded 65,535 kills. The scoreboard wrap will now only occur past the 1,000,000 mark.



Onslaught (PlayStation)

Maps Standoff added to map rotation with new Intel. Crossroads added back to rotation.

Modes „Onslaught Mystery Munitions“ limited-time mode added to Onslaught. Start with a random weapon. With every Surge, your weapon is replaced with another random weapon that scales up with the difficulty. Access Ammo Mods and Pack-a-Punch upgrades to keep growing in power as the difficulty increases.

Challenges New challenge with exclusive Weapon Blueprint reward available.



Progression

Completing a Main Quest will now reward players with bonus Aetherium Crystals equivalent to that of the last available Exfil.

Gameplay

Maximum health caps for almost all enemy types have been raised to provide more challenge above Round 40.

Closed an exploit that allowed players to become invulnerable when using Jump Pads while in Tombstone Shadow Form.

Mystery Box

Additional weapons can now be obtained from the Mystery Box: Groza assault rifle MAC-10 SMG Streetsweeper shotgun FARA 83 assault rifle LC10 SMG R1 Shadowhunter crossbow ZRG 20mm sniper rifle Sledgehammer melee weapon Wakizashi melee weapon Machete melee weapon E-Tool melee weapon



Trials

Additional weapons from can now be obtained as possible rewards (see above).

Removed the Trial that required taking damage and healing.

Field Upgrades

All Field Upgrades now activate faster instead of waiting on the W.A.N.D. animation.

Addressed an issue where activating Healing Aura could reset another player’s Field Upgrade progress bar.

Support

Doubled ammo capacity of the Combat Bow in Zombies.

Self Revive cost now increases by 50 High Grade Salvage every time it is crafted.

Perks

Addressed an issue where Deadshot Daiquiri was not being properly applied to the R1 Shadowhunter.

Challenges

Updated the „Monkeyshines“ Daily Challenge to describe the requirements more accurately.

Weapons

Custom Mods Added Custom Mod Blueprint support to the „Apply Blueprint“ feature.

Ballistic Knife Projectiles from the Ballistic Knife can now destroy Dark Aether Crystals. Addressed an issue where some camos were appearing as unlocked early for the Ballistic Knife.

R1 Shadowhunter Projectiles from the R1 Shadowhunter can now destroy Dark Aether Crystals.

ZRG 20mm Addressed an issue where the ZRG 20mm lacked bullet penetration after being upgraded via Pack-a-Punch.

Weapon Camos Addressed an issue where Pack-a-Punch camo wasn’t appearing on Weapon Blueprints.



Zombies Weapon Tuning

We’ve increased the power of most weapons through higher critical damage multipliers (generally from 2.8X up to 4.5X) to make killing zombies feel even satisfying by rewarding players for skillful shooting. Some weapons have also received additional adjustments to their Pack-a-Punched versions with respect to magazine size, stock ammo, and damage.

This update generally brings up the power levels of the Black Ops Cold War arsenal in Zombies to ensure every weapon is a viable option in round-based Zombies maps, Outbreak, and Onslaught.

Note: Damage and critical location hit multiplier tuning below is unique to Zombies and is not inherited from the global weapon tuning changes also included in this update.

Assault Rifles XM4 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.4. Xeno Matter 4000 (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.4. Increased max damage from 62 to 67. AK-47 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.2. Rasputin’s Retribution (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.2. Increased max damage from 78 to 85. Krig 6 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.2. Blitzkrig 99 (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.2. Increased max damage from 70 to 71. Increased stock ammo from 420 to 480. QBZ-83 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.2. Yaoguai (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.2. Increased max damage from 63 to 69. FFAR 1 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.5. Increased ammo capacity from 25 to 40. Increased stock ammo from 250 to 280. Winnower (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.5. Increased ammo capacity from 50 to 100. Increased max damage from 53 to 59. Increased stock ammo from 350 to 500. Groza Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.2. Tugarin (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.2. Increased max damage from 68 to 76. Increased ammo capacity from 60 to 64. FARA 83 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.5. Neara 51 (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.5. Increased max damage from 62 to 72. Increased ammo capacity from 90 to 50. Increased stock ammo from 450 to 500.

SMGs Submachine Gun Alpha Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 3.8. Mystic Pony Express (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 3.8. Increased max damage from 69 to 73. Decreased ammo capacity from 75 to 72. Decreased stock ammo from 525 to 504. AK-74u Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 3.8. AK-74NOFU (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 3.8. Increased max damage from 80 to 84. Milano 821 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 3.8. Succubus Stinger (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 3.8. Increased max damage from 88 to 93. Bullfrog Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 3.8. High Anxiety (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 3.8. Increased max damage from 72 to 76. KSP 45 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 3.8. Herald of Woe (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 3.8. Increased max damage from 105 to 110. MAC-10 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.0. Royale with Lead (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.0. Increased max damage from 57 to 68. Increased ammo capacity from 60 to 80. Increased stock ammo from 420 to 480. LC10 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 3.8. Cnidoblaster (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 3.8. Increased max damage from 63 to 70. PPSh-41 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.2. Grisly Reaper (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.8 to 4.2. Increased max damage from 59 to 66. Increased ammo capacity from 80 to 100. Increased stock ammo from 480 to 500.

Tactical Rifles Type 63 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.2. Hell Vetica (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.2. M16 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.2. Skullsplitter (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.2. Tactical Rifle Charlie Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.2. Pack-A-Punched version: Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.2. DMR14 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.2. Demolisher K14 (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.2. CARV.2 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.2. Carv-o-Matic (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.2.

Light Machine Guns Light Machine Gun Alpha Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.0. Psychotropic Thunder (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.0. Increased stock ammo from 360 to 440. Decreased ammo capacity from 120 to 110. Decreased max damage from 82 to 80. RPD Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.0. Ruinous Pain Distributor (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.0. Increased max damage from 76 to 84. M60 Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.0. Slow Burn (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 2.5 to 4.0. Increased ammo capacity from 150 to 90. Increased stock ammo from 300 to 360. Decreased max damage from 103 to 100.

Sniper Rifles Swiss K31 Increased max damage from 150 to 175. Increased min damage from 110 to 140. Decreased stock ammo from 48 to 42. Swiss KH3353 (Pack-A-Punched) Increased max damage from 300 to 350. Increased min damage from 220 to 280. Increased stock ammo from 150 to 125. Sniper Rifle Charlie (Semi-Auto) Increased critical damage multiplier from 4.0 to 5.5. Increased max damage from 110 to 150. Anathema (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 4.0 to 5.5. Increased max damage from 226 to 300. Increased stock ammo from 100 to 120. Pelington 703 Pellegrino Della Morte (Pack-A-Punched) Decreased stock ammo from 98 to 84. LW3 – Tundra Decreased max damage from 325 to 300. Permafrost (Pack-A-Punched) Decreased ammo capacity from 14 to 10. Decreased stock ammo from 98 to 70. ZRG 20mm Head Cannon (Pack-A-Punched) Decreased stock ammo from 72 to 64.

Pistols 1911 Increased critical damage multiplier from 4.0 to 4.2. Pain (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 4.0 to 4.2. Increased stock ammo from 300 to 330. Magnum Private Eye (Pack-A-Punched) Decreased stock ammo from 288 to 264. Pistol Charlie Increased critical damage multiplier from 3.5 to 4.5. Die-a-Lotti (Pack-A-Punched) Increased critical damage multiplier from 3.5 to 4.5. Increased max damage from 66 to 73. Increased stock ammo from 330 to 420.

Shotguns Hauer 77 Added mid-range damage of 56. Increased min damage from 42 to 48. Decreased stock ammo from 90 to 60. Orion 777 (Pack-A-Punched) Added mid-range damage of 112. Decreased ammo capacity from 12 to 10. Decreased stock ammo from 96 to 60. Shotgun Bravo Increased max multi-shot base damage from 40 to 45. H-NGM-N (Pack-A-Punched) Decreased ammo capacity from 16 to 15. Decreased stock ammo from 112 to 75. Streetsweeper Road Rage (Pack-A-Punched) Increased stock ammo from 120 to 180.

Launchers Launcher Alpha OMEGA 3FA (Pack-A-Punched) Increased stock ammo from 10 to 15. RPG-7 CRIT-D20 (Pack-A-Punched) Increased stock ammo from 15 to 20.

Specials M79 Matter Dismantler (Pack-A-Punched) Increased stock ammo from 45 to 90.

Wonder Weapons Ray Gun Decreased stock ammo from 80 to 60. Porter’s X2 Ray Gun (Pack-A-Punched) Increased ammo capacity from 20 to 30. Increased stock ammo from 80 to 90. Decreased min radius damage from 800 to 700.



Playlists

20 Round Disabled ability to Exfil early on 20 Round playlists.



Featured Playlists