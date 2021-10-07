Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Season Six Patch Notes verfügbar

Neue Inhalte für den Multiplayer, Zombies sowie Waffen-Baupläne und Skins für Operatoren sind nur einige der Dinge, die euch in der frisch gestarteten Season Six von Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War erwarten.
Treyarch hat aber noch weitere Anpassungen im Spiel vorgenommen. So erfuhren etwa auch einige Waffen Balance-Anpassungen.
Die Details dazu wurden jetzt mit den Patch Notes veröffentlicht, die ihr nachfolgend studieren könnt.
GLOBAL
Battle Pass
- Season Six
- New 100-Tier Battle Pass available.
- Operators
- Mason
- New Mason Operator available at Tier 0 in the Season Six Battle Pass.
- Fuze
- New Fuze Operator arriving later in the season.
- Bulldozer
- Three bonus panda-themed Operator Skins for Bulldozer included with Season Six Battle Pass Bundle purchase.
- Mason
- Weapons
- .410 Ironhide
- New .410 Ironhide Shotgun available for free at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass System.
- Grav
- New Grav Assault Rifle available for free at Tier 31 of the Battle Pass System.
- .410 Ironhide
Weapon Unlock Challenges
- Battle Axe
- New Battle Axe melee weapon available via in-game challenge in Multiplayer or Zombies, or via unique Blueprint version in the Store at the start of Season Six.
- Sai
- Unlock Challenge available for the Sai Melee weapon in Multiplayer and Zombies.
- EM2
- Unlock Challenge available for the EM2 assault rifle in Multiplayer and Zombies.
- TEC-9
- Unlock Challenge available for the TEC-9 SMG in Multiplayer and Zombies.
Weapon Tuning
- Assault Rifles
- EM2
- Reduced maximum damage from 48 to 42.
- Increased vertical recoil on first bullet fired.
- Removed -7% fire rate penalty from 25.8” Task Force Barrel attachment.
- Increased horizontal recoil control penalty on 25.8” Task Force Barrel attachment from 15% to 25%.
- C58
- Added 12% horizontal recoil reduction to STANAG 60 Rnd Drum attachment.
- Added 8% vertical recoil reduction to STANAG 60 Rnd Drum attachment.
- EM2
- Submachine Guns
- TEC-9
- Reduced ADS speed from 0.233 to 0.266.
- Reduced sprint to fire speed from 0.3 to 0.333.
- Reduced weapon swap speed from 0.35 to 0.375.
- Increased effective range penalty on Burst Fire Repeater Muzzle attachment from 15% to 33%.
- KSP 45
- Reduced headshot multiplier from 1.4x to 1.33x.
- Increased damage increase on 10.5” Task Force Barrel attachment to 8%.
- LC10
- Reduced headshot multiplier from 1.4x to 1.33x.
- TEC-9
- Pistols
- Marshal
- Reduced max damage range from 5.08m to 3.81m.
- Reduced firing speed from 0.35 to 0.366.
- Increased range penalty on Dragon’s Breath attachment from 8% to 25%.
- Bonus Damage from Dragon’s Breath is now reduced at ranges beyond 6.66m. Maximum bonus damage has been reduced from 40 to a maximum of 24. The 12.1” Extended Barrel attachment increases this range before damage drop off.
- Marshal
- Shotguns
- All Shotguns
- Increased effective damage range bonus on Ranger Barrel attachments from 30% to 33%.
- Hauer 77
- Added slightly longer visual shake after firing.
- Streetsweeper
- Added more dramatic visual and weapon movement when firing.
- All Shotguns
- Specials
- Nail Gun
- Shots to the head and neck now do 2x damage.
- Nail Gun
Prestige Levels and Rewards
- Added four new Prestige Levels (24-27) and Prestige Rewards:
- Level 50: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Weapon Blueprint, and Battle Pass Tier Skip
- Level 100: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip
- Level 150: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip
- Level 190: All Season Challenges Available
- Level 200: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Master Prestige Calling Card
- Levels 250 – 1,000: New Prestige Key every 50 levels
Prestige Shop
- New “Trench Crawler” Weapon Blueprint added to the Prestige Shop.
- New Legacy Calling Cards added to the Prestige Shop.
Main Lobby
- Updated main lobby theming for Season Six.
MULTIPLAYER
Maps
- Deprogram (6v6)
- New map added to Multiplayer rotation in 6v6 modes.
- Amerika (6v6)
- New map added to Multiplayer rotation in 6v6 modes.
- Gluboko (2v2, 3v3)
- New map added to Multiplayer rotation in Gunfight and Face Off modes.
Season Challenges
- 20 new Multiplayer Season Challenges available to be revealed and unlocked with exclusive Calling Card and XP rewards.
- Reveal a new Challenge every 10 Season Levels. Complete all 20 Season Challenges to unlock the Season Six Multiplayer Master Animated Calling Card.
Operator Missions
- New Season Six Operator Missions available in Multiplayer.
Featured Playlists
- Deprogram 24/7
- Face Off Gluboko 24/7
- NukeJacked 24/7
- Gunfight Tournament
- Face Off 6v6 (now featuring Gluboko)
- 12v12 Moshpit (now featuring Deprogram and Amerika)
- Party Games
- Multi-Team
ZOMBIES
Round-Based Maps
- „Forsaken“
- New free round-based Zombies map available in Season Six.
Main Quest
- Main Quest coming to “Forsaken” starting at 10AM PT October 7th.
Perks
- PhD Slider
- New upgradeable Perk now available from the PhD Slider machine in “Forsaken” and in the Der Wunderfizz machine in all round-based maps and Outbreak.
- Skill Tiers
- Base ability – Sliding into enemies triggers an explosion. The size and damage increase the farther you slide before impact.
- Skill Tier I – Immunity to environmental damage while sliding.
- Skill Tier II – Increased slide duration.
- Skill Tier III – Immunity to self-inflicted explosive damage.
- Skill Tier IV – Increased slide speed.
- Skill Tier V – Falling from a large height will trigger an explosion. The size and damage increase the higher you fall.
Wonder Weapons
- Chrysalax
- New multi-function Chrysalax Wonder Weapon available in „Forsaken“ via in-game quest, Trials, or the Mystery Box.
- Chrysalax Savager mode takes the form of an Aetherial battle axe. Players can kill multiple zombies with a single swipe and throw a spinning energy blade in melee form.
- Chrysalax Storm mode takes the form of a rapid-fire energy weapon by transforming the axe hilt into a front grip. Shots have the chance to turn normal zombies into Aetherium Crystal bombs.
- D.I.E.
- The D.I.E. Wonder Weapon can now be upgraded at the Pack-a-Punch machine.
Support Weapons
- ARC-XD
- New ARC-XD Support Weapon available in all round-based maps and Outbreak.
- Hand Cannon
- New Hand Cannon Support Weapon available in all round-based maps and Outbreak.
Enemies
- New Elite enemy introduced in Season Six: The Abomination.
- Adjusted Plaguehound pounce behavior to make their attacks easier to telegraph and dodge.
- Adjusted Tempest teleport behavior so that it now teleports in bursts. After multiple teleports, it will be unable to teleport for a period of time.
Traps
- Suspended Hind
- New trap available in „Forsaken.“
Intel
- New in-game Dark Aether story Intel available to discover in “Forsaken.”
Challenges
- Added new Zombies Challenges for “Forsaken,” including a new Dark Ops Challenge.
- 20 new Zombies Season Challenges available to be revealed and unlocked with exclusive Calling Card and XP rewards.
- Reveal a new Challenge every 10 Season Levels. Complete all 20 Season Challenges to unlock the Season Six Zombies Master Animated Calling Card.
Operator Missions
- New Season Six Operator Missions available in Zombies.
Features
- Rampage Inducer now available in Local offline play.
Dead Ops Arcade 3
- Gameplay
- Addressed invisible collision on the „Barrelly Making It!“ map.
- Addressed a situation where the Geothermal pool could activate during fade to black and possibly kill player during Arena gameplay.
- Improved loot spawn point on the Geothermal map to prevent items from spawning inside/close to objects.
- Stability
- Addressed an issue with “out of memory” scenarios in late-stage games.
- Added general stability and exploit fixes.
Onslaught (PlayStation)
- Maps
- Deprogram added to Onslaught map rotation.
- Intel
- Added new Dark Aether story Intel to discover in Onslaught.
- Modes
- Onslaught Elite
- Face Elite enemies with every Surge in this new Onslaught mode.
- Survive 20 Surges to unlock the new “Rock Salt” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint.
- Onslaught Elite
Featured Playlists
- Forsaken [NEW]
- Outbreak (Endless and 3 Region)
- Mauer der Toten
- Firebase Z
- Die Maschine
- Dead Ops Arcade: First Person
- Dead Ops Arcade
- Onslaught (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Deprogram (PlayStation) [NEW]
- Onslaught Elite (PlayStation) [NEW]
- Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)