Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Season Six Patch Notes verfügbar

Schaut euch an, was Treyarch in Season Six von Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War an neuen Inhalten und Änderungen eingeführt hat.

Neue Inhalte für den Multiplayer, Zombies sowie Waffen-Baupläne und Skins für Operatoren sind nur einige der Dinge, die euch in der frisch gestarteten Season Six von Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War erwarten.

Treyarch hat aber noch weitere Anpassungen im Spiel vorgenommen. So erfuhren etwa auch einige Waffen Balance-Anpassungen.

Die Details dazu wurden jetzt mit den Patch Notes veröffentlicht, die ihr nachfolgend studieren könnt.

Season Six Patch Notes

GLOBAL

Battle Pass

  • Season Six
    • New 100-Tier Battle Pass available.
  • Operators
    • Mason
      • New Mason Operator available at Tier 0 in the Season Six Battle Pass.
    • Fuze
      • New Fuze Operator arriving later in the season.
    • Bulldozer
      • Three bonus panda-themed Operator Skins for Bulldozer included with Season Six Battle Pass Bundle purchase.
  • Weapons
    • .410 Ironhide
      • New .410 Ironhide Shotgun available for free at Tier 15 of the Battle Pass System.
    • Grav
      • New Grav Assault Rifle available for free at Tier 31 of the Battle Pass System.

 

Weapon Unlock Challenges

  • Battle Axe
    • New Battle Axe melee weapon available via in-game challenge in Multiplayer or Zombies, or via unique Blueprint version in the Store at the start of Season Six.
  • Sai
    • Unlock Challenge available for the Sai Melee weapon in Multiplayer and Zombies. 
  • EM2
    • Unlock Challenge available for the EM2 assault rifle in Multiplayer and Zombies.
  • TEC-9
    • Unlock Challenge available for the TEC-9 SMG in Multiplayer and Zombies.

 

Weapon Tuning

  • Assault Rifles
    • EM2
      • Reduced maximum damage from 48 to 42.
      • Increased vertical recoil on first bullet fired.
      • Removed -7% fire rate penalty from 25.8” Task Force Barrel attachment.
      • Increased horizontal recoil control penalty on 25.8” Task Force Barrel attachment from 15% to 25%.
    • C58
      • Added 12% horizontal recoil reduction to STANAG 60 Rnd Drum attachment.
      • Added 8% vertical recoil reduction to STANAG 60 Rnd Drum attachment.
  • Submachine Guns
    • TEC-9
      • Reduced ADS speed from 0.233 to 0.266.
      • Reduced sprint to fire speed from 0.3 to 0.333.
      • Reduced weapon swap speed from 0.35 to 0.375.
      • Increased effective range penalty on Burst Fire Repeater Muzzle attachment from 15% to 33%.
    • KSP 45
      • Reduced headshot multiplier from 1.4x to 1.33x.
      • Increased damage increase on 10.5” Task Force Barrel attachment to 8%.
    • LC10
      • Reduced headshot multiplier from 1.4x to 1.33x.
  • Pistols
    • Marshal
      • Reduced max damage range from 5.08m to 3.81m.
      • Reduced firing speed from 0.35 to 0.366.
      • Increased range penalty on Dragon’s Breath attachment from 8% to 25%.
      • Bonus Damage from Dragon’s Breath is now reduced at ranges beyond 6.66m.  Maximum bonus damage has been reduced from 40 to a maximum of 24. The 12.1” Extended Barrel attachment increases this range before damage drop off.
  • Shotguns
    • All Shotguns
      • Increased effective damage range bonus on Ranger Barrel attachments from 30% to 33%.
    • Hauer 77
      • Added slightly longer visual shake after firing.
    • Streetsweeper
      • Added more dramatic visual and weapon movement when firing.
  • Specials
    • Nail Gun
      • Shots to the head and neck now do 2x damage.

 

Prestige Levels and Rewards

  • Added four new Prestige Levels (24-27) and Prestige Rewards:
    • Level 50: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Weapon Blueprint, and Battle Pass Tier Skip
    • Level 100: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip
    • Level 150: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, and Battle Pass Tier Skip
    • Level 190: All Season Challenges Available
    • Level 200: New Prestige, Emblem, Prestige Key, Battle Pass Tier Skip, Master Prestige Calling Card
    • Levels 250 – 1,000: New Prestige Key every 50 levels

 

Prestige Shop

  • New “Trench Crawler” Weapon Blueprint added to the Prestige Shop.
  • New Legacy Calling Cards added to the Prestige Shop.

 

Main Lobby

  • Updated main lobby theming for Season Six.

 

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

  • Deprogram (6v6)
    • New map added to Multiplayer rotation in 6v6 modes.
  • Amerika (6v6)
    • New map added to Multiplayer rotation in 6v6 modes.
  • Gluboko (2v2, 3v3)
    • New map added to Multiplayer rotation in Gunfight and Face Off modes.

 

Season Challenges

  • 20 new Multiplayer Season Challenges available to be revealed and unlocked with exclusive Calling Card and XP rewards.
  • Reveal a new Challenge every 10 Season Levels. Complete all 20 Season Challenges to unlock the Season Six Multiplayer Master Animated Calling Card.

 

Operator Missions

  • New Season Six Operator Missions available in Multiplayer.

 

Featured Playlists

  • Deprogram 24/7
  • Face Off Gluboko 24/7
  • NukeJacked 24/7
  • Gunfight Tournament
  • Face Off 6v6 (now featuring Gluboko)
  • 12v12 Moshpit (now featuring Deprogram and Amerika)
  • Party Games
  • Multi-Team

 

ZOMBIES

Round-Based Maps

  • „Forsaken“
    • New free round-based Zombies map available in Season Six.

 

Main Quest

  • Main Quest coming to “Forsaken” starting at 10AM PT October 7th.

 

Perks

  • PhD Slider
    • New upgradeable Perk now available from the PhD Slider machine in “Forsaken” and in the Der Wunderfizz machine in all round-based maps and Outbreak.
    • Skill Tiers
      • Base ability – Sliding into enemies triggers an explosion. The size and damage increase the farther you slide before impact.
      • Skill Tier I – Immunity to environmental damage while sliding.
      • Skill Tier II – Increased slide duration.
      • Skill Tier III – Immunity to self-inflicted explosive damage.
      • Skill Tier IV – Increased slide speed.
      • Skill Tier V – Falling from a large height will trigger an explosion. The size and damage increase the higher you fall.

 

Wonder Weapons

  • Chrysalax
    • New multi-function Chrysalax Wonder Weapon available in „Forsaken“ via in-game quest, Trials, or the Mystery Box.
    • Chrysalax Savager mode takes the form of an Aetherial battle axe. Players can kill multiple zombies with a single swipe and throw a spinning energy blade in melee form.
    • Chrysalax Storm mode takes the form of a rapid-fire energy weapon by transforming the axe hilt into a front grip. Shots have the chance to turn normal zombies into Aetherium Crystal bombs.
  • D.I.E.
    • The D.I.E. Wonder Weapon can now be upgraded at the Pack-a-Punch machine.

 

Support Weapons

  • ARC-XD
    • New ARC-XD Support Weapon available in all round-based maps and Outbreak.
  • Hand Cannon
    • New Hand Cannon Support Weapon available in all round-based maps and Outbreak.

 

Enemies

  • New Elite enemy introduced in Season Six: The Abomination.
  • Adjusted Plaguehound pounce behavior to make their attacks easier to telegraph and dodge.
  • Adjusted Tempest teleport behavior so that it now teleports in bursts. After multiple teleports, it will be unable to teleport for a period of time.

 

Traps

  • Suspended Hind
    • New trap available in „Forsaken.“

 

Intel

  • New in-game Dark Aether story Intel available to discover in “Forsaken.”

 

Challenges

  • Added new Zombies Challenges for “Forsaken,” including a new Dark Ops Challenge.
  • 20 new Zombies Season Challenges available to be revealed and unlocked with exclusive Calling Card and XP rewards.
    • Reveal a new Challenge every 10 Season Levels. Complete all 20 Season Challenges to unlock the Season Six Zombies Master Animated Calling Card.

 

Operator Missions

  • New Season Six Operator Missions available in Zombies.

 

Features

  • Rampage Inducer now available in Local offline play.

 

Dead Ops Arcade 3

  • Gameplay
    • Addressed invisible collision on the „Barrelly Making It!“ map.
    • Addressed a situation where the Geothermal pool could activate during fade to black and possibly kill player during Arena gameplay.
    • Improved loot spawn point on the Geothermal map to prevent items from spawning inside/close to objects.
  • Stability
    • Addressed an issue with “out of memory” scenarios in late-stage games.
    • Added general stability and exploit fixes.

 

Onslaught (PlayStation)

  • Maps
    • Deprogram added to Onslaught map rotation.
  • Intel
    • Added new Dark Aether story Intel to discover in Onslaught.
  • Modes
    • Onslaught Elite
      • Face Elite enemies with every Surge in this new Onslaught mode.
      • Survive 20 Surges to unlock the new “Rock Salt” Assault Rifle Weapon Blueprint.

 

Featured Playlists

  • Forsaken [NEW]
  • Outbreak (Endless and 3 Region)
  • Mauer der Toten
  • Firebase Z
  • Die Maschine
  • Dead Ops Arcade: First Person
  • Dead Ops Arcade
  • Onslaught (PlayStation)
  • Onslaught Deprogram (PlayStation) [NEW]
  • Onslaught Elite (PlayStation) [NEW]
  • Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)

