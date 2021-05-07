Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Taktikgewehr CARV.2 und neue Playlist verfügbar

Treyarch hat das Update der Woche für Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War vorgenommen. Neben einer Aktualisierung der Playlists wurde dabei auch das neue Taktikgewehr CARV.2 dem Waffenpool des Multiplayers sowie Warzone hinzugefügt.
Das Taktikgewehr könnt ihr entweder über eine Herausforderung im Spiel freischalten oder aber sofort gegen Echtgeld mit dem Plastik Prototype-Bundle aus dem Ingame-Store.
Schaut in die nachfolgenden Patch Notes um zu erfahren, welche Playlists im Multiplayer jetzt laufen und welche Anpassungen noch vorgenommen wurden.
GLOBAL
Weapons
- CARV.2 Tactical Rifle
- CARV.2 now available via in-game challenge in Multiplayer and Zombies, or via Store bundle.
Stability
- Fixed various stability issues related to tracer rounds.
MULTIPLAYER
Modes
- Prop Hunt
- Available via the Party Games playlist collection, now with Yamantau and Diesel added to map rotation.
- Updated the mode description text to call out the correct time between Prop whistles.
- Gun Game
- Available via the Party Games playlist collection and added to Quick Play.
- Sticks and Stones
- Available via the Party Games playlist collection and Quick Play.
- Gunfight
- Players are now awarded +100 score for capturing the Overtime Zone.
Featured Playlists
- Yamantau + Diesel 24/7 [NEW] (also available in Hardcore)
- Party Games [NEW]
- Snipers Only Moshpit
- Nuketown 24/7 (also available in Hardcore)
- Gunfight Blueprints
- Face Off (also available in Hardcore)
- Multi-Team Moshpit
ZOMBIES
Weapons
- Addressed an issue that prevented aim assist on the Pack-a-Punched Swiss K31 (Swiss KH3353) from functioning properly, including with Deadshot Daiquiri.
Daily Challenges
- Updated the „Perk Preserver“ Daily Challenge description to clarify the requirement.
Firebase Z
- Fixed a stability issue related to Challenges.
Outbreak
- Fixed a rare stability issue related to spawning zombies.
Featured Playlists
- Outbreak
- Firebase Z
- Die Maschine
- Dead Ops Arcade: First Person
- Dead Ops Arcade
- Onslaught (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Containment (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Nuketown (PlayStation)
- Onslaught Yamantau (PlayStation)