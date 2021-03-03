Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War: Zombies Outbreak Modus mit weiteren Anpassungen

Anpassungen bei Stabilität und Gameplay im Zombies Modus Outbreak wurden mit einem weiteren Update für Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War vorgenommen.
Außerdem habt ihr noch bis morgen Abend 19:00 Uhr kostenlosen Zugriff auf die meisten Inhalte des Spiels. Den Download des Clienten könnt ihr über diese Meldung abfeuern.
Details zum neusten Update findet ihr nachfolgend.
Patch Notes (Drücken und Aufklappen)
MULTIPLAYER
Modes
- Combined Arms
- Adjusted Zone Capture time in Combined Arms Assault.
ZOMBIES
Outbreak
- Stability
- Added various stability fixes for issues with Objectives, Jump Pads, Krasny Soldat, and the Dragon Relic.
- Fixed a crash that could occur when killing a Megaton HVT during the Elimination Objective.
- Gameplay
- The Eliminate Objective no longer removes additional enemies between HVT jumps to better balance difficulty with other Outbreak Objectives.
- Addressed an issue with zombies pausing or pathing incorrectly to the Holdout Objective.
- Addressed an issue where the Krasny Soldat’s flamethrower attack would not deal damage under certain circumstances.
- Addressed an issue where the flashlight would stay on after spectating during the Holdout Objective.
- Perks
- Addressed an issue where Tombstone Soda could cause the player to fall out of the gameplay space in Golova, Alpine, and Ruka.
- Support
- Addressed an issue where the Chopper Gunner could fly out of the gameplay space after multiple uses.
Weapons
- Addressed an issue where Ray Gun splash damage could break all Armor if the player had Jugger-Nog Tiers III, IV, and V.
Field Upgrades
- Addressed an issue where Healing Aura incorrectly gained the benefit of Quick Revive’s Tier IV ability.
1 Kommentar Added Mitdiskutieren
-
Motschihead
2720 XP Beginner Level 2 |
03.03.2021 - 13:56 Uhr
0
Ab und zu hab ich wenn viel los ist starke fps Einbrüche. Series X – Spiel next gen Version. Ansonsten find ich den Modus sehr gut, hoffe da kommen noch mehr Missionen und Maps.