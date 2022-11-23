Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: Fehlerkorrekturen und Anpassungen im neusten Update

Ein knapp 1 GB großes Update für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II und Warzone 2.0 ist ab sofort verfügbar.
Das Update umfasst eine ganze Reihe von Fehlerkorrekturen und Anpassungen in verschiedenen Bereichen des Multiplayers sowie den Modi Battle Royale und DMZ in Warzone.
Es enthält unter anderem eine verbesserte Navigation durch die Waffentarnungen, inklusive eines Filters, um gesperrte Tarnungen auszublenden.
Bei der panzerbrechenden Munition wurde weiterhin der Schadensmultiplikator gegen gepanzerte Gegner entfernt.
Der Battle Pass sollte jetzt die korrekte Anzahl an verfügbaren Tokens anzeigen.
In Warzone wurden zudem die Konterdrohne und die Taktik-Kamera aus dem Angebot der Kaufstation entfernt.
Eine Übersicht aller Änderungen erhaltet ihr in den nachfolgenden Patch Notes.
GENERAL
- Improvements made to help better navigate Camos:
- Added controller bumper navigation to jump between categories
- Added a toggle option to show/hide locked Camos
- Increased audio notification for when The Jailer enters the Gulag.
ATTACHMENTS
- Armor Piercing Ammunition
- Removed damage multiplier against armored opponents
BUG FIXES
- Fixed collision issues with various elements across the game that allowed players to exploit/peek/shoot through them.
- Fixed an issue with audio occlusion and directional audio.
- Fixed an issue causing some unlocks in the Gunsmith to not track Weapon progression.
- Fixed an issue causing Overkill to allow players to equip the same Weapon as both a Primary and a Secondary.
- Fixed an issue that was preventing the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens from appearing on the Battle Pass Menu.
- Fixed an issue causing the Season Countdown Timer on the Battle Pass Menu to not indicate the correct amount of time remaining.
- Fixed various incorrect texts in the in-game interface.
- Fixed various issues resulting in incorrect controller input while navigating menus.
- Fixed an issue that caused players looking down to appear erratic to others.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some players from launching the game due to GPU compatibility.
- Fixed an issue that was causing Focused Mode to crash the client while the Display Mode was set to Windowed.
- Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused the PlayStation Store icon to remain stuck on screen after experiencing a network error.
- Fixed an issue causing progression for the “Dragon in Downtown” Calling Card to not track.
- Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Operator icon to appear while navigating to select a custom skin for Kleo.
- Fixed an issue causing players to get kicked back to the main menu when navigating to select the PDSW 528 Armory while customizing a Loadout.
- Fixed an issue causing an incorrect progression requirement to appear in the Prestige menu.
- Fixed various audio related issues causing players to hear notifications at times when they should not.
- Fixed an issue causing Platinum Camo unlock requirements to display incorrectly after having unlocked it.
- Fixed various issues causing the camera to shake while spectating another player.
- Fixed an issue causing Operator model hands to appear invisible while ledge hanging.
- Fixed an issue causing the incorrect Weapon to appear in the player Showcase.
MULTIPLAYER
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that caused the Spotter Scope to continuously highlight enemy positions.
- Addressed a dev error in private matches, and will continue to improve stability.
WARZONE 2.0
GAMEPLAY
- Buy Station inventory has been slightly adjusted:
- Removed Counter UAV
- Removed Tactical Camera
- Visual upgrade to Contract activation phone in Battle Royale.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue preventing some players from hearing others via Proximity Chat.
- Fixed an issue preventing Stickers earned via DMZ Extractions from appearing on Weapons.
- Fixed an issue on PlayStation that caused players to not see Sony profile usernames.
- Fixed an issue causing parachute deployment to crash the game.
- Fixed an issue causing players to lose all control of mouse movement if interacting with a container with Mixed Backpack behavior.
- Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to either spectate the enemy team or spectate from underneath the playable area.
- Fixed an issue that caused players eliminated in the Gulag to not appear in the Buy Station for squad members to buy back.
- Fixed an issue causing players to skip the downed state and immediately perish despite having an assimilated squad member still alive.
- Fixed an issue preventing players from jumping out of the plane during Infil.
- Fixed an issue causing the After Action Report from appearing correctly after a match.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue that was causing players to get kicked out of the Backpack interface if looting an eliminated player opponent that disconnected during the interaction.
- Fixed an issue preventing players from equipping Lethal and Tactical equipment.
- Fixed an issue that caused players to encounter the “Failed to Connect to Datacenters” error while extracting.
- Fixed an issue that caused lobby-wide microphone input during matchmaking.
- Fixed an issue allowing players to keep Armor Plate Carrier upgrades between matches despite having been eliminated.
- Fixed an issue causing players to lose their Backpack upgrade when extracting after having been revived.
- Fixed an issue causing players to incorrectly extract their insured Weapon as a contraband Weapon.
13 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Leider ist der Fehler das man seit Update 1.10 seine Einstellungen ändert aber er diese nicht speichert und beim Neustart alles wieder auf den Ursprung gesetzt werden vor 1.10 nicht dabei…
Schonmal ein Anfang. Das UI ist echt fürchterlich ich hab gestern die Prestige 2 Herausforderung abgeschlossen und musste mich nach jedem Spiel durch das Calling Card Menü quälen um zu schauen wie viele kills ich noch machen muss. Das ist alles so undurchsichtig, eine Art Anzeige wie der Erfolgstracker bei dem Gamesscore für Waffen und Prestige Herausforderungen wäre ganz hilfreich.
Eigene Waffen Blaupausen fehlen auch noch und ein Ticker für die XPs gibt’s nach dem Update vermutlich auch noch nicht.
Weiterhin ein riesen Problem ist die Verbindung, gerade bei der TTK, teilweise nicht den Hauch einer Chance zu reagieren.
Auch die Übersicht über Visitenkarten und Embleme ist ne Katastrophe
Die haben echt ein Early-Access-Game zum Vollpreis rausgehauen. 🤨
Das liest sich ja so, als würde es dich überraschen xD
Na ja in solch einem Zustand war noch kein COD oder? 😉
Ich habe noch kein einziges COD gespielt. Aber es ist eben ein „großes“, modernes Videospiel… XD
Sieht ganz danach aus🤣
Mit über einer Milliarde US-Dollar nach nur 10 Tagen, die das Spiel eingenommen hat, ist es wohl das umsatzstärkste Early-Access-Game aller Zeiten würde ich sagen🤣🤣🤣
Ja das ist ja das schlimme eigentlich das die mit sowas auch noch durchkommen. 🫤
Frag mich echt wie man so einen Blödsinn schreiben kann das Spiel hat Fehler aber es mit einem Early-Access Titel zu vergleich haut mich echt aus den Socken.
Stimme bei allem was Hakuna, Leroy und Phonic schreiben 100% zu und ergänze noch die Spawnpunkte aus der Hölle. Wurde tatsächlich letztens, das erste Mal in meiner 15 jährigen Cod MP Geschichte, 3 mal direkt vorm selben Camper gespawnt.
Was wurde übrigens aus den angekündigten 16 Maps?
Werde auch oft im Feuer gespawnt wieso auch kmmer. Am besten ist der spawn wenn du genau da wieder aufploppst wo du gestorben bist dann kannst du denjenigen direkt hinter her laufen sodass sein kill eigentlich völlig sinnlos war
Naja 16 Maps wurden ja nie angekündigt eigentlich hat IW gar nix angekündigt es kam einfach ein Blog Eintrag mit 11 Maps
Viel schlimmer finde ich es das sie Shipment zum 14.12 ankündigen als Mid Season Update und man daraus ja denken könnte ok 14.12 Mid Season dann ist Season 1 so am 14.1 vorbei und dann geht Season 2 los mit neuen Maps.
Jetzt habe ich gesehen das Season 1 bis 1.Februar geht! Also nach Shipment einfach noch mal 6 Wochen warten bis neue Maps kommen
Mit Glück dann am 1.2 eine Map und die andere in der Season so Ende Februar oder Anfang März 🫣
Ich hoffe einfach die ballern zu Weihnachten einfach noch irgendwas raus, aber bisher ist der Content echt traurig