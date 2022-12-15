Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: Season 1 Reloaded mit Shipment und erster Raid-Mission

RAID Episode 1

Call of Duty’s first ever RAID is here in Atomgrad Episode 1. Raid Episodes will be released seasonally and will be an exciting mix of combat and puzzles for 3-person teams to explore.

Over the course of 5 seasons, a new narrative will unfold, beginning where we left off at the end of the Modern Warfare II Campaign. Expect new storylines and old friends.

In order to access the Raid, you must obtain a Raid Assignment, which can be unlocked by completing one of the following:

– Complete a specific Daily Challenge either in Multiplayer or Special Ops.

– Place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale Playlist.

– In DMZ, use the final exfil helicopter with at least $30,000 in Cash.

Once obtained, a Raid Assignment will last for one week. Only one player needs to have an active Raid Assignment in order to access the Raid. However, there is no matchmaking– it’s up to you to build your team.

Raid drops are randomized and completing the Raid multiple times will unlock different rewards, including Veteran mode.

If you are eager to drop into the Raid and looking for some preparation– check out the Special Ops missions for a look at important mechanics, including upgrades to your various Kits.