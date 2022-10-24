Call of Duty: Next: Leak soll komplette Waffenliste zwei Jahre vor Release verraten

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II ist noch nicht einmal offiziell erhältlich, da soll ein Leak die Waffenliste von 2024 verraten.

Ein Leak zu Call of Duty 2024 soll die komplette Waffenliste des bevorstehenden Ego-Shooters verraten haben. Dataminer haben tief gebuddelt und eine ganze Liste an Waffen hervorgekramt. Somit entstand eine Liste mit über 30 Waffen, die in Call of Duty im Jahr 2024 umgesetzt werden sollen.

Diese Informationen sind mit Vorsicht zu genießen, denn sie basieren auf einem Datamin der Waffendateien von Warzone Mobile, aber jetzt erst sind alle Waffen identifiziert worden. Diese sind zu 99 % Teil von Plattformen wie in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, aber es wird natürlich auch eigenständige Waffen geben, wie z.B. eine M1911, eine automatische Schrotflinte, eine G11, Flechette ACR Programmpistolen, etc, heißt es in dem Leak.

Es wäre nicht das erste Mal, dass Dataminer unveröffentlichte Dinge in Dateien von Spielen finden und somit neue bisher unveröffentlichte Inhalte aufdecken.

AR = Assault Rifle

BR = Battle Rifle

DM = Marksman Rifle

LM = Light Machine Gun

PI = Pistol

SH = Shotgun

SM = Submachine Gun

SN = Sniper Rifle

ME = Melee

LA = Launcher

ArmaLite platform:

AR: Colt Model 723

DM: M16

LM: AR-10 LMG(obscure prototype, belt or magazine-fed)

SN: SR-25

AK-74 platform:

AR: AK-74

SM: Gepard PDW(obscure prototype)

LM: PU-21(obscure prototype, belt or magazine-fed)

BR: AEK-973(however 7.62x39mm isn’t a battle rifle caliber, just like the .458 SOCOM Ftac Recon in MWII)

SIG platform:

AR: SIG SG 550

BR: SIG SG 542

SM: FAMAE SAF

CETME&HK platform:

AR: CETME Model L

BR: CETME Model C

SM: MP5

FAL platform:

BR: FN FAL

DM: either the IMI Rovat, the Belgian M2 sniper variant(obscure) or something else way more obscure

SM: IMBEL MD1(obscure prototype)

AS Val platform:

AR: AS Val

SM: SR-3 Vikhr

Kulspruta platform:

LM: Ksp 58(probably in 6.5 × 55 mm)

LM: Ksp 58D(shorter modernized variant in 7.62x51mm NATO)

PGM platform:

SN: PGM Ultima Ratio

SN: PGM Hécate II

Dragunov platform:

SN: SVD Dragunov

DM: SVU Dragunov

Mossberg platform:

SH: Mossberg 500

SH: Bullpup Mossberg 500

Break-Action Shotgun platform:

SH: CBC Model SB(single barrel)

SH: Rottweil Skeet Olympia 72(over-under double barrel)

Grendel platform:

PI: Grendel P30(.22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire)

SM: Grendel R31(converted to full-auto)

USP platform:

PI: H&K USP(9x19mm)

PI: H&K USP(.40 S&W)

Makarov platform:

PI: Makarov PM

PI: Stechkin APS

Melee platform:

ME: Knife

Panzerfaust platform:

LA: Panzerfaust 3

*So, for now we have:

-16 platforms

-5 ARs

-3 DMs

-4 BRs

-4 LMs

-6 SMs

-4 SHs

-4 SNs

-5 PIs

-1 ME

-1 LA

-37 weapons in total

 

Quelle
