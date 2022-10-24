Call of Duty: Next: Leak soll komplette Waffenliste zwei Jahre vor Release verraten

AR = Assault Rifle

BR = Battle Rifle

DM = Marksman Rifle

LM = Light Machine Gun

PI = Pistol

SH = Shotgun

SM = Submachine Gun

SN = Sniper Rifle

ME = Melee

LA = Launcher

ArmaLite platform:

AR: Colt Model 723

DM: M16

LM: AR-10 LMG(obscure prototype, belt or magazine-fed)

SN: SR-25

AK-74 platform:

AR: AK-74

SM: Gepard PDW(obscure prototype)

LM: PU-21(obscure prototype, belt or magazine-fed)

BR: AEK-973(however 7.62x39mm isn’t a battle rifle caliber, just like the .458 SOCOM Ftac Recon in MWII)

SIG platform:

AR: SIG SG 550

BR: SIG SG 542

SM: FAMAE SAF

CETME&HK platform:

AR: CETME Model L

BR: CETME Model C

SM: MP5

FAL platform:

BR: FN FAL

DM: either the IMI Rovat, the Belgian M2 sniper variant(obscure) or something else way more obscure

SM: IMBEL MD1(obscure prototype)

AS Val platform:

AR: AS Val

SM: SR-3 Vikhr

Kulspruta platform:

LM: Ksp 58(probably in 6.5 × 55 mm)

LM: Ksp 58D(shorter modernized variant in 7.62x51mm NATO)

PGM platform:

SN: PGM Ultima Ratio

SN: PGM Hécate II

Dragunov platform:

SN: SVD Dragunov

DM: SVU Dragunov

Mossberg platform:

SH: Mossberg 500

SH: Bullpup Mossberg 500

Break-Action Shotgun platform:

SH: CBC Model SB(single barrel)

SH: Rottweil Skeet Olympia 72(over-under double barrel)

Grendel platform:

PI: Grendel P30(.22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire)

SM: Grendel R31(converted to full-auto)

USP platform:

PI: H&K USP(9x19mm)

PI: H&K USP(.40 S&W)

Makarov platform:

PI: Makarov PM

PI: Stechkin APS

Melee platform:

ME: Knife

Panzerfaust platform:

LA: Panzerfaust 3

*So, for now we have:

-16 platforms

-5 ARs

-3 DMs

-4 BRs

-4 LMs

-6 SMs

-4 SHs

-4 SNs

-5 PIs

-1 ME

-1 LA

-37 weapons in total