Call of Duty: Next: Leak soll komplette Waffenliste zwei Jahre vor Release verraten

Ein Leak zu Call of Duty 2024 soll die komplette Waffenliste des bevorstehenden Ego-Shooters verraten haben. Dataminer haben tief gebuddelt und eine ganze Liste an Waffen hervorgekramt. Somit entstand eine Liste mit über 30 Waffen, die in Call of Duty im Jahr 2024 umgesetzt werden sollen.
Diese Informationen sind mit Vorsicht zu genießen, denn sie basieren auf einem Datamin der Waffendateien von Warzone Mobile, aber jetzt erst sind alle Waffen identifiziert worden. Diese sind zu 99 % Teil von Plattformen wie in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, aber es wird natürlich auch eigenständige Waffen geben, wie z.B. eine M1911, eine automatische Schrotflinte, eine G11, Flechette ACR Programmpistolen, etc, heißt es in dem Leak.
Es wäre nicht das erste Mal, dass Dataminer unveröffentlichte Dinge in Dateien von Spielen finden und somit neue bisher unveröffentlichte Inhalte aufdecken.
AR = Assault Rifle
BR = Battle Rifle
DM = Marksman Rifle
LM = Light Machine Gun
PI = Pistol
SH = Shotgun
SM = Submachine Gun
SN = Sniper Rifle
ME = Melee
LA = Launcher
ArmaLite platform:
AR: Colt Model 723
DM: M16
LM: AR-10 LMG(obscure prototype, belt or magazine-fed)
SN: SR-25
AK-74 platform:
AR: AK-74
SM: Gepard PDW(obscure prototype)
LM: PU-21(obscure prototype, belt or magazine-fed)
BR: AEK-973(however 7.62x39mm isn’t a battle rifle caliber, just like the .458 SOCOM Ftac Recon in MWII)
SIG platform:
AR: SIG SG 550
BR: SIG SG 542
SM: FAMAE SAF
CETME&HK platform:
AR: CETME Model L
BR: CETME Model C
SM: MP5
FAL platform:
BR: FN FAL
DM: either the IMI Rovat, the Belgian M2 sniper variant(obscure) or something else way more obscure
SM: IMBEL MD1(obscure prototype)
AS Val platform:
AR: AS Val
SM: SR-3 Vikhr
Kulspruta platform:
LM: Ksp 58(probably in 6.5 × 55 mm)
LM: Ksp 58D(shorter modernized variant in 7.62x51mm NATO)
PGM platform:
SN: PGM Ultima Ratio
SN: PGM Hécate II
Dragunov platform:
SN: SVD Dragunov
DM: SVU Dragunov
Mossberg platform:
SH: Mossberg 500
SH: Bullpup Mossberg 500
Break-Action Shotgun platform:
SH: CBC Model SB(single barrel)
SH: Rottweil Skeet Olympia 72(over-under double barrel)
Grendel platform:
PI: Grendel P30(.22 Winchester Magnum Rimfire)
SM: Grendel R31(converted to full-auto)
USP platform:
PI: H&K USP(9x19mm)
PI: H&K USP(.40 S&W)
Makarov platform:
PI: Makarov PM
PI: Stechkin APS
Melee platform:
ME: Knife
Panzerfaust platform:
LA: Panzerfaust 3
*So, for now we have:
-16 platforms
-5 ARs
-3 DMs
-4 BRs
-4 LMs
-6 SMs
-4 SHs
-4 SNs
-5 PIs
-1 ME
-1 LA
-37 weapons in total
Schon irgendwie komisch, dass die Datei in Warzone Mobile vorhanden sein soll…. Was hat die da zu suchen bzw was bringt das?