Call of Duty: Vanguard: Fehlerkorrekturen und Waffen-Balancing inklusive Warzone ausgerollt

Für Call of Duty: Vanguard & Warzone wurden neue Updates mit Fehlerkorrekturen und für das Waffen-Balancing ausgerollt.

Activision weiß um den aktuellen Frust der Spieler in Call of Duty und setzt sich Verbesserungen in den aktuellen Teilen der Shooter-Reihe als oberste Priorität.

Dazu verschob man jüngst auch den Start von Season 2 in Call of Duty: Vanguard und Call of Duty: Warzone.

Sowohl für Vanguard als auch für Warzone sind jetzt neue Updates verfügbar, die einen weiteren Schritt für eine bessere Spielerfahrung bedeuten sollen.

Das Update in Vanguard enthält unter anderem Fehlerkorrekturen und Balancing-Anpassungen für Waffen und löst zwei Probleme im Zombies Modus.

In Warzone wurden einige Kollisionsprobleme behoben, die es Spielern erlaubte durch Objekte zu schauen oder zu schießen.

Bei den Warzone-Waffen wurde das Katana einem Balancing unterzogen. So richtet es nun 150 statt bisher 135 Schaden an.

Weitere Details entnehmt ihr bitte den Patch Notes.

Patch Notes Call of Duty: Vanguard MULTIPLAYER Bug Fixes Weapons Longshots now count when achieved through Incendiary Round’s damage over time When previewing the Welgun after unlocking Challenges in Multiplayer, the Welgun is no longer missing challenge details Corrected unintended behavior with Buck and Slug, which resulted in players getting headshot bonuses when shooting limbs

Perks Players with the Fortified Perk are no longer immune to any fire damage including Flamenaut and Incendiary Grenade

Killstreaks Fixed an issue where some players would not retain their Killstreaks in between rounds Users can no longer gain infinite ammo with a Killstreak bug exploit

Weapon Balancing Shotguns Akimbo Double Barrel Shotgun Damage has been reduced

Attachments Buck and Slug Range has been reduced

Adjusted CDL Recipes with the following: Match start timer is now 30 seconds

Removed FMJ from Restricted List

Respawn Delay Timer set to 3.5 seconds

Suicide Respawn Delay Timer set to 4.5 seconds

Added Incendiary Grenades to Restricted List

Added Bombing Run to Restricted List

All Killstreaks, except Artillery Strike and Cruise Missile, are restricted and not able to be used while in Ranked matches ZOMBIES Artifacts Addressed an issue that could occasionally prevent the player’s Artifact from working properly after using a Self-Revive.

Support Addressed an issue where Support weapons could provide infinite ammo.



Patch Notes Call of Duty: Warzone BUG FIXES Fixed collision issues with various elements across Caldera allowing Players to exploit/peek/shoot through them. Fixed an issue causing the menu screen to flicker when attempting to join a friend or queue with a party. Fixed an issue with reload animations allowing certain Weapons to fire continuously. Fixed an issue causing Private Lobby hosts to crash. Fixed an issue causing the regular/Advanced UAV rewards from Big Game Bounty and [TOP SECRET] Contracts to not trigger if the player was in a vehicle or anti-air gun. WEAPONS Melee «

Katana (VG) Damage increased from 135 to 150 Standing Charge Range increased by 36.5% Crouching Charge Range increased by 17% Move Speed decreased by 2%



