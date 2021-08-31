Call of Duty: Vanguard: Gunsmith, Perks und Attachments Leaks aufgetaucht

Waffen Statistiken

https://twitter.com/TheGhostOfMW/status/1431806678874431488?s=19

Waffenvorschau-Animation

STG Gunsmith Menü

Create a Class Menü

https://twitter.com/TheGhostOfMW/status/1431628753470435330?s=19

Background für Loadout Menü

Different angle of the load out background. Shows stick grenades, and possibly 3 more unseen perks #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/ZGOlnCwwYS

Waffen Attachments und Perks

I typed them all up with each level that you unlock them and this seems to be a list of all Weapon Attachments and Weapon Perks in #Vanguard.

Please note: all names and attachments are obviously subject to change, not make it to the final game, or more could be added, etc. pic.twitter.com/nmncIR2doi

— MW2 OG (@TheMW2Ghost) August 29, 2021