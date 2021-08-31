Call of Duty: Vanguard: Gunsmith, Perks und Attachments Leaks aufgetaucht

Call of Duty: Vanguard erscheint am 05. November 2021. In Call of Duty: Vanguard kehrt ihr als Spieler zurück und begebt euch in packende Kämpfe bislang unbekannten globalen Ausmaßes des Zweiten Weltkriegs. Durch die Alpha kamen nun weitere Details zum Ego-Shooter ans Tageslicht. Dabei betreffen die Leaks ausschließlich den Multiplayer. Trotzdem möchten wir an dieser Stelle darauf hinweisen, dass die zahlreichen Leaks durchaus Spoiler beinhalten können.
Waffen Statistiken
https://twitter.com/TheGhostOfMW/status/1431806678874431488?s=19
Waffenvorschau-Animation
Weapon preview inspect in Gunsmith #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/WsCFahNfOL
STG Gunsmith Menü
STG GUNSMITH. #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/h8wBCZIprc
Create a Class Menü
Create a Class #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/saaxk8PTBZ
https://twitter.com/TheGhostOfMW/status/1431628753470435330?s=19
Background für Loadout Menü
Background for the Loadout menu in #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/YUnsySWZK4
Different angle of the load out background. Shows stick grenades, and possibly 3 more unseen perks #Vanguard pic.twitter.com/ZGOlnCwwYS
Waffen Attachments und Perks
I typed them all up with each level that you unlock them and this seems to be a list of all Weapon Attachments and Weapon Perks in #Vanguard.
Please note: all names and attachments are obviously subject to change, not make it to the final game, or more could be added, etc. pic.twitter.com/nmncIR2doi
Rittmeister
31.08.2021 - 13:22 Uhr
HakunaTraumata
31.08.2021 - 13:51 Uhr
Mir ist die Kampagne wichtig. MP ab und zu mal ne Runde Hardcore frei fuer Alle.
Fand die Alpha jetzt nicht so dolle.
Der Modus hat mich gar nicht angesprochen und selbst da hatte man oftmals nur Platzpatronen im Lauf während der Gegner durch Wände schießt über 300m obwohl du dann in der Abschusscam nicht mal zu sehen bist