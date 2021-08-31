Call of Duty: Vanguard: Gunsmith, Perks und Attachments Leaks aufgetaucht

2 Autor: , in News / Call of Duty: Vanguard

Zu Call of Duty: Vanguard sind einige Gunsmith und Attachments Leaks aufgetaucht.

Call of Duty: Vanguard erscheint am 05. November 2021. In Call of Duty: Vanguard kehrt ihr als Spieler zurück und begebt euch in packende Kämpfe bislang unbekannten globalen Ausmaßes des Zweiten Weltkriegs. Durch die Alpha kamen nun weitere Details zum Ego-Shooter ans Tageslicht. Dabei betreffen die Leaks ausschließlich den Multiplayer. Trotzdem möchten wir an dieser Stelle darauf hinweisen, dass die zahlreichen Leaks durchaus Spoiler beinhalten können.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Leaks zu Gunsmith und Attachments

Waffen Statistiken

https://twitter.com/TheGhostOfMW/status/1431806678874431488?s=19

Waffenvorschau-Animation

STG Gunsmith Menü

Create a Class Menü

https://twitter.com/TheGhostOfMW/status/1431628753470435330?s=19

Background für Loadout Menü

Waffen Attachments und Perks

Quelle
= Partnerlinks

Weitere News zu Call of Duty: Vanguard

2 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. Rittmeister 6845 XP Beginner Level 3 | 31.08.2021 - 13:22 Uhr

    Mir ist die Kampagne wichtig. MP ab und zu mal ne Runde Hardcore frei fuer Alle.

    0
  2. HakunaTraumata 10325 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 1 | 31.08.2021 - 13:51 Uhr

    Fand die Alpha jetzt nicht so dolle.
    Der Modus hat mich gar nicht angesprochen und selbst da hatte man oftmals nur Platzpatronen im Lauf während der Gegner durch Wände schießt über 300m obwohl du dann in der Abschusscam nicht mal zu sehen bist

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort