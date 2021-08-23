Call of Duty: Vanguard: Multiplayer-Beta-Termine stehen fest

Die Termine zu den Multiplayer Beta-Sessions für Call of Duty: Vanguard stehen fest.

Bevor Call of Duty: Vanguard am 5. November 2021 das Licht der Welt erblickt, stehen einige Termine für die Multiplayer-Beta des kommenden Ego-Shooters an.

Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Early Access

10. bis 13. September 2021

Call of Duty: VanguardXbox/Battle.net Early Access Beta

16. und 17. September 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard Open Beta

18. bis 20. September 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard wird am 5. November 2021 für Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 und PC veröffentlicht.