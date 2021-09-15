Call of Duty: Vanguard: Pre-Load zur Beta ab sofort möglich

Morgen beginnt für Call of Duty: Vanguard die nächste Multiplayer-Preview und ab heute können Spieler den Pre-Load des Shooters für Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S starten.
Je nach Version des Spiels solltet ihr Speicherplatz zwischen 70 und 90 GB auf eurer Festplatte freihalten.
Call of Duty: Vanguard Vorbestellung
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition – 69,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen-Bundle – 79,99 Euro
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition – 109,99 Euro
Hier könnt ihr noch einmal den Announcement Trailer zu Call of Duty: Vanguard ansehen: