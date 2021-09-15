Call of Duty: Vanguard: Pre-Load zur Beta ab sofort möglich

Der Pre-Load zur Call of Duty: Vanguard Beta kann ab sofort für Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S gestartet werden.

Morgen beginnt für Call of Duty: Vanguard die nächste Multiplayer-Preview und ab heute können Spieler den Pre-Load des Shooters für Xbox One und Xbox Series X/S starten.

Je nach Version des Spiels solltet ihr Speicherplatz zwischen 70 und 90 GB auf eurer Festplatte freihalten.

