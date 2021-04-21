Call of Duty: Warzone: Free-to-Play Shooter feiert 100 Millionen Spieler

Activision hat bekannt gegeben, dass Call of Duty: Warzone die Schallmauer von 100 Millionen Spieler durchbrochen hat.

Falls ihr die Zahlen weiter nach oben treiben möchtet, könnt ihr euch Call of Duty: Warzone ebenfalls kostenlos herunterladen:

100 million players and counting.

Thank you all for dropping in. It wouldn't be #Warzone without you. pic.twitter.com/knanptnCMU

— Call of Duty ⚠️ (@CallofDuty) April 20, 2021