Call of Duty: Warzone: Free-to-Play Shooter feiert 100 Millionen Spieler

Der Free-to-Play Shooter Call of Duty: Warzone erreicht 100 Millionen Spieler und das muss gefeiert werden.

Activision hat bekannt gegeben, dass Call of Duty: Warzone die Schallmauer von 100 Millionen Spieler durchbrochen hat.

Falls ihr die Zahlen weiter nach oben treiben möchtet, könnt ihr euch Call of Duty: Warzone ebenfalls kostenlos herunterladen:

  1. biedet 13740 XP Leetspeak | 21.04.2021 - 07:16 Uhr

    und wieviel sind davon cheater 😛 ne mal im ernst das freut mich für das Game

