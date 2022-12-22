Conan Exiles: Hotfix behebt Performance-Probleme auf Xbox

Kurz vor Weihnachten hat Funcom in dieser Woche noch einen Hotfix für Conan Exiles auf allen Plattformen veröffentlicht, der sich einiger Probleme annimmt.
Zur Verbesserung der Performance und Stabilität wurden Absturzursachen behoben. So erfuhrt die Okklusion von Gras sowie der Lava-Wand-Zauber eine Optimierung, wodurch sie weniger leistungsintensiv sind.
Behoben wurde auch ein Problem beim Ausliefern von Crom-Münzen nach dem Kauf im Microsoft Store.
Weitere Details zum Update gibt es unten in den Patch Notes.
Hotfix #1 Patch Notes
Performance and Stability
- Fixed a number of crashing issues.
- We have optimized grass occlusion to not cause performance issues. Therefore, you can now go touch grass safely.
- Optimized Lava Wall spell to be less intensive on performance.
General Bugfixes
- Addressed an issue that could cause delivery issues when purchasing Crom coins on the Playstation JP version, EGS and MStore.
- Reverted armor previews on the Bazaar to show static images while we address an issue with the 3D preview.
- Addressed an issue where one Ancient Obulus would disappear from your inventory after dying. Charon’s obol this is not.
- Fixed a number of visual issues with some armors. This should also address an issue that caused the Khitan Exile set not rendering on consoles.
UI and text Fixes
- Updated the game credits with some corrections.
- Fixed icons for emotes Viking Horn, Handstand and Watching You, which honestly sound like an epic party.
- Behold! The healthbars for your enemies are red again just like Crom intended.
- Similar to the above fix, players within the range of a Battle Standard should have their healthbar color updated correctly.
