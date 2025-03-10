Control: Kostenloses Ultimate Update in Kürze für Xbox & PlayStation

March 2025 Update (1.30) Release Notes (PC)

OUTFITS

The following outfits are now available to all players. The outfits can be accessed and equipped from the Control Point in the Central Executive Sector area.

• Astral Dive Suit (formerly a pre-order exclusive)

• Tactical Response Gear (formerly a pre-order exclusive)

• Urban Response Gear (formerly a pre-order exclusive)

MISSIONS

All players will receive the mission Dr. Yoshimi Tokui’s Guided Imagery Experience, featuring voiceover by Hideo Kojima. The mission is playable when you pick up the Dr Tokui Tapes collectible in the Extrasensory Lab of the Research Sector. (This mission was previously exclusive to the PlayStation 4 Digital Deluxe version of Control.)

GRAPHICS

• Added HDR support

• Added new Ultra ray tracing preset, which gets you more rays per pixel and higher temporal stability

• Added ultrawide monitor support for up to 48:9 monitors

• Added an FOV scaling setting for the gameplay camera

• Updated SDR to 10bit (from 8bit), which reduces visible color banding

• Improved graphics adapter detection at startup, with automatic selection between DX11 and DX12

• Implemented screen aspect ratio fixes for ultrawide monitors

• Your current monitor resolution can now reliably be selected from the screen resolution and rendering resolution menus

• Added rendering resolution support beyond 4K

• Implemented texture streaming fixes

• Ray tracing bug fixes

DLSS SUPPORT

• Added DLSS support for arbitrary resolutions

• Added DLAA support

• Updated DLSS to DLSS 3.7, with higher temporal stability

• Film grain added back to DLSS SR

• Fixed shadow resolution when DLSS is enabled

• Added resolution dependent mip map bias for DLSS. This enhances texture quality, for example when applying the DLSS Performance setting.

GENERAL

• Updated the audio on cinematics and end credits to remove unintended channel mixing. You will no longer hear anything that isn’t intended to be heard. (It wasn’t the Hiss, it was us. Sorry.)

• Several bug and crash fixes